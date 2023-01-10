Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 68-64 in OT at Rutgers, drop 4th straight gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
cwcolumbus.com
Police: Deadly shooting near west Columbus shopping center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One man is dead after a shooting near a west Columbus shopping center, police confirm. Police say a security guard was involved in the incident but would not say how that person was involved. Columbus police responded to a 911 call around 6:45 p.m. about...
1 critical after shooting at shopping center in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting at the Consumer Square West shopping center in west Columbus Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police say they received a call at approximately 6:45 p.m. for a shooting in the 3600 block of...
Police: Loaded guns found after fight involving 40-50 juveniles at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 17-year-old boys with fully-loaded handguns were arrested after a fight involving dozens of juveniles on the first floor of Easton Town Center Saturday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The suspects, who police say were the two most aggressively fighting juveniles, were arrested...
Police: 1 dead after shooting outside a south Columbus McDonalds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is dead following a shooting outside of a McDonald's in south Columbus Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of South High Street just before 9:20 a.m. following reports of a shooting. One victim was...
cwcolumbus.com
Teens arrested with guns during fight involving 40-50 juveniles at Easton mall, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teens were charged with aggravated riot after they were allegedly caught with loaded handguns amid a fight with dozens of juveniles at Easton Town Center. Columbus police said an estimated 40 to 50 juveniles were "actively fighting" on the mall's first floor around 8:40...
Police search for robbery suspects accused of beating victim with a gun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding two men accused in a November robbery at a southeast Columbus gas station. Police say on Nov. 9, 2022, the two suspects went inside a gas station store just before 11:30 p.m. at the 4200 block of Kimberly Parkway. Following […]
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Three Suspected Identified in Mcdonalds Shooting on South High
COLUMBUS – One person is dead after a shooting in South Columbus. The incident occurred around 9:20 am on Saturday morning at the Mcdonald’s located at 3500 South High Street. According to the Police department, they were called after shots fired 911 call occurred, and when they arrived...
Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole money instead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman approached the counter to pay for a soda, but instead stole money from the cash register at a Southside store this week, Columbus police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the suspect entered the Dollar General store on the 1500 block of Lockbourne Road at approximately 12:41 p.m. The woman […]
Southwest Columbus bank robbed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
Man killed in Marion County fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north Columbus convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year’s Day. Police say that on Jan. 1 just after 5 a.m., two men and one woman went into a store on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue and stole […]
cwcolumbus.com
Man dies after colliding with wrong way driver on I-270 exit ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 33-year-old man is dead after he collided with a driver heading the wrong way on an exit ramp early Sunday morning. Police said Erickson Francois of Newark, Ohio, was driving a Honda Accord southbound on Interstate 270 around 3:34 a.m. when he exited the interstate at State Route 161.
NBC4 Columbus
Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant
Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus …. Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant. Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody …. A 24-year-old man and...
Man, 33, dies in head-on crash with car going wrong direction on exit ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 33-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash overnight Sunday in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Newark resident Erickson Francois was driving his Honda just after 3:30 a.m. going south on Interstate 270. As Francois entered the exit ramp going east toward the merge with State Route 161, a BMW, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody for death of Columbus infant
A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy. Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody …. A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in...
1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at 1:30 p.m. Police say one person, who is described as being male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
Columbus police searching for 2 teens accused of stealing vehicle, leading officers on high-speed chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for two teenage boys who were allegedly involved in a high-speed chase that ended near the Linden area Friday morning. The chase reportedly started around 4 a.m. Police said the juveniles, who are potential homicide suspects, were flagged for driving...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC Midday: One dead, three injured in overnight crash
NBC Midday: One dead, three injured in overnight …. NBC Midday: One dead, three injured in overnight crash. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-14-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QJVdSf. Southwest Columbus bank robbed. Southwest Columbus bank robbed. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3W6ySPW. Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole …. Columbus police: Woman went...
sciotopost.com
Madison County – Drive-By Easter Shooting Murderer Convicted
Madison – A trial for murder has convicted a man who killed on Easter Sunday. On April 17, 2022, at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Village of South Solon on the report of shots being fired from a vehicle. As deputies were en route, information was learned that a vehicle had pulled into the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Fayette County with a victim who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Despite administering life-saving techniques the victim was pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner. It was determined that the shooting occurred in the Village of South Solon.
Comments / 1