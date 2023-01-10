ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

cwcolumbus.com

Police: Deadly shooting near west Columbus shopping center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One man is dead after a shooting near a west Columbus shopping center, police confirm. Police say a security guard was involved in the incident but would not say how that person was involved. Columbus police responded to a 911 call around 6:45 p.m. about...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 critical after shooting at shopping center in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting at the Consumer Square West shopping center in west Columbus Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police say they received a call at approximately 6:45 p.m. for a shooting in the 3600 block of...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 dead after shooting outside a south Columbus McDonalds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is dead following a shooting outside of a McDonald's in south Columbus Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of South High Street just before 9:20 a.m. following reports of a shooting. One victim was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Southwest Columbus bank robbed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man killed in Marion County fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
MARION COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man dies after colliding with wrong way driver on I-270 exit ramp

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 33-year-old man is dead after he collided with a driver heading the wrong way on an exit ramp early Sunday morning. Police said Erickson Francois of Newark, Ohio, was driving a Honda Accord southbound on Interstate 270 around 3:34 a.m. when he exited the interstate at State Route 161.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant

Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus …. Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant. Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody …. A 24-year-old man and...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at 1:30 p.m. Police say one person, who is described as being male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC Midday: One dead, three injured in overnight crash

NBC Midday: One dead, three injured in overnight …. NBC Midday: One dead, three injured in overnight crash. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-14-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QJVdSf. Southwest Columbus bank robbed. Southwest Columbus bank robbed. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3W6ySPW. Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole …. Columbus police: Woman went...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Madison County – Drive-By Easter Shooting Murderer Convicted

Madison – A trial for murder has convicted a man who killed on Easter Sunday. On April 17, 2022, at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Village of South Solon on the report of shots being fired from a vehicle. As deputies were en route, information was learned that a vehicle had pulled into the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Fayette County with a victim who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Despite administering life-saving techniques the victim was pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner. It was determined that the shooting occurred in the Village of South Solon.
MADISON COUNTY, OH

