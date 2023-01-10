Bitcoin skyrocketed above $19K, Ethereum liquid staking coins exploded, and FTX’s bankruptcy case saw new revelations. All in all – a very exciting week. The past seven days saw the cryptocurrency market explode in terms of price action, and the total market capitalization is currently sitting at around $950 billion, up over $100 billion during this period. The market reacted favorably to the release of the CPI numbers, which were in line with expectations.

