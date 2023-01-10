Read full article on original website
Does Historically Low Bitcoin Price Volatility Make It A Currency Yet?
Bitcoin price volatility at historic lows poses some interesting questions. The Bitcoin price has taken a battering over the past year. But at the same time, its volatility is at a historic low. Will BTC critics finally admit it’s a currency yet?. Crypto markets are making a rebound in...
Bitcoin Soars to $19K, Ethereum Liquid Staking Coins Surge, FTX Locates $5B Worth of Assets: Weekly Recap
Bitcoin skyrocketed above $19K, Ethereum liquid staking coins exploded, and FTX’s bankruptcy case saw new revelations. All in all – a very exciting week. The past seven days saw the cryptocurrency market explode in terms of price action, and the total market capitalization is currently sitting at around $950 billion, up over $100 billion during this period. The market reacted favorably to the release of the CPI numbers, which were in line with expectations.
$600M Shorts Liquidated as Bitcoin Skyrockets to $21K
Almost $600 million out of the $650 million in total are short positions. In one of its most impressive rallies in about a year, bitcoin skyrocketed by double digits, charting a two-month high above $21,000. Most alternative coins have followed suit, resulting in over $650 million in liquidations on a...
Crypto Market Cap Taps $1 Trillion as SOL, DOT Explode Double Digits
Double-digit price surges from SOL, DOT, MATIC, and a few more have helped the market cap increase. The rally from the past two weeks has pushed the cumulative market cap of all crypto assets to above $1 trillion for the first time since the FTX debacle. This comes amid the...
Bitcoin Explodes 14% Weekly, is $20K Next? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has finally broken above a significant resistance level following yesterday’s CPI announcement. However, there is still one major obstacle that should be taken out for the price action to be considered bullish. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart:. On the daily timeframe, the price has...
Argo Blockchain’s BTC Production in December Crippled by a Winter Storm
The miner produced only 147 BTC in December, compared to 198 BTC in November, because of the snow blizzard that hit Texas. The bitcoin mining giant – Argo Blockchain – mined 147 BTC in December, roughly 25% less than the production levels registered in November. The main reason...
Bitcoin Mining 2022 Review: A Tough Year for Public Miners
A closer look at how much more difficult 2022 was for Bitcoin miners than the year prior. The mining data site Hashrate Index has released a report reflecting on the state of the Bitcoin mining industry throughout 2022. The analysis examines the steep decline in mining profitability in 2022 compared...
Bitcoin Tests $20k As End of Week Rally Continues
Bitcoin is coming up on $20,000 as sentiment across the crypto market continues to improve. Bitcoin is pushing against the $20k price level for the first time since early November, prior to FTX’s collapse. As of 22:28 UTC, Bitcoin traded at $19,962, up from roughly $18,800 at the start...
Bitcoin’s Yearly Start May Signal an Incoming Bull Market: Glassnode
Glassnode’s lead analyst said that periods of low market activity are often followed by volatility storms. Glassnode released its first on-chain video report of 2023 on Tuesday, reviewing what could be data-based indicators of an emerging crypto bull market. The firm noted that both Bitcoin and Ether’s price and...
Bitcoin Price Fully Recovers From FTX Crash: Market Watch
Bitcoin’s price completed full circle from the FTX crash over two months ago. It has taken bitcoin just a little over two months to recover from the damages done by the collapse of SBF’s former crypto empire, as the asset skyrocketed to over $21,000 earlier today. Most alternative...
MetaMask’s Ethereum Staking Beta Launches With Lido and Rocket Pool
Web 3’s biggest wallet will now let users conveniently stake ETH with Lido or Rocket Pool. ConsenSys – the Ethereum infrastructure provider behind Metamask – has announced that the widely used crypto wallet now lets users stake their ETH directly from the app. The network’s public beta...
What Will Happen to Bitcoin Over the Next 8 Years? Michael Saylor Chips In
The MicroStrategy co-founder discusses where he sees bitcoin in the next eight years. Michael Saylor, the co-founder and executive chairman of American business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, has shared what he thinks will happen to bitcoin (BTC) in the next eight years while outlining how it will come into play. In...
Bitcoin Study Claims Chinese Crypto Traders Are Price Gouging Korean Buyers, But They’re Not (Opinion)
Are Chinese crypto traders exploiting the Kimchi premium, or is it just free-market behavior?. There’s a crypto study out of South Korea recently of Chinese Bitcoin arbitrage traders and Korea’s “kimchi premium” on Bitcoin prices. Its characterization of the cross-border Bitcoin trade and recommendations miss some key economic foundations.
The Lesson in Alameda-FTX About Government Regulation and Crypto (Opinion)
For as long as modern finance existed, there have been bank runs and insolvencies. The lesson in the Alameda-FTX bankruptcy is actually that government regulation is no good for crypto markets. The scale of the financial damage to crypto investors last year was colossal. Not just from FTX International going...
ChatGPT Answers Crypto’s Biggest Questions: Bitcoin or Ethereum?
The infamous AI bot answers whether Satoshi’s identity has been confirmed or not. The internet has become quickly fascinated by ChatGPT – the language model chatbot that seems to effortlessly provide long-form answers to any question. Crypto Twitter seems especially fascinated with the AI bot – from Casa...
