wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg man arrested as traffic stop turns into drug charges
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, an Ogdensburg man is facing drug and traffic charges. New York State Police officials say they arrested Timothy Dawley, 44, of Ogdensburg following a traffic stop in the Town of Oswegatchie. They say Dawley was stopped for a loud...
NYSP: Upstate Tractor Stolen; Can You Help Identify This Suspect?
After weeks of searching, New York State Police are requesting assistance from the public to nab an Upstate tractor thief. Take a look at the surveillance footage below – if you have any information, you could help a family recover machinery worth more than $12k!. The week of December...
WKTV
Vernon man charged following domestic dispute
VERNON, N.Y. – A Vernon man is facing charges following a domestic dispute Saturday morning. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Simmons Road in Verona after a physical fight was reported around 10:45 a.m. Following an investigation, 23-year-old Jacob Shoen was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction...
wwnytv.com
Watertown man faces possession charge in drug bust
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man faces a drug charge after police searched his Franklin Street apartment. Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task force say 32-year-old Dejuan Butler’s apartment 307 at 114 Franklin Street has been the focus of an on-going investigation. Police say they seized 120...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time Saturday night. Town of Watertown Fire Department officials say they were called to the store around 5:30 PM for a burning odor that was coming from an office area inside the store.
WKTV
Divers recover stolen car from canal in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team recovered a car from the Erie Canal near Barnes Avenue in Marcy Thursday afternoon. Authorities were first notified about the car in the water Wednesday afternoon, but there wasn't enough daylight left for divers to work in the water. They returned to the scene Thursday and the car was out by 4 p.m.
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on October 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual in the photo above,...
wwnytv.com
Inmate assaults 3 officers at Ogdensburg prison
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An inmate is accused of assaulting and injuring three officers at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg. According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, the officers’ union, it happened on Tuesday. NYSCOPBA said the inmate, serving his third stint in...
Four Oswego High School students arrested after scuffle with deputy, authorities say
Oswego, N.Y. — Oswego County deputies arrested four Oswego High School students after deputies say they hit an officer and tried to remove the his gun and pepper spray during a scuffle with the officer. Around noon Monday, a school resource officer responded to an altercation in the schools...
OSWEGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
OSWEGO, NY – On Monday, January 9th, at around noon, an altercation occurred in the Oswego High School cafeteria. At the request of school staff, a Deputy working in the capacity as a School Resource Officer responded to the incident. In an attempt to quell the situation, it became necessary for the Officer to restrain a combative student. While the Officer and student were on the floor, three additional students interfered by striking the Officer several times and attempting to remove the Officer’s Firearm and Pepper Spray from his duty belt. The Officer was able to retain possession of all equipment, however one of the students activated the Pepper Spray while it remained secured to the Officer’s duty belt.
cnyhomepage.com
State Police asking for help looking for runaway
ONEIDA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are asking for help in their search for a missing teenage girl from Remsen. Taylor Diehl, 15 years old, left her home in Remsen on Sunday and has not returned. State Police believe that she may be staying with friends in Utica.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Prosecutors need to spend hours sifting through body camera footage
OSWEGO — When Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes first started working as a prosecutor in the DA’s office in 2001, it was a rarity to record interviews between police officers and witnesses and defendants. “Part of that was the technology,” Oakes said. “Occasionally you had interviews with...
Central NY church where 2 brothers brutally abused by pastor, family set on fire, man charged
New Hartford, N.Y. — The Word of Life Church in Oneida County where two brothers were brutally beaten by family members and a pastor was set on fire this weekend, police said. Mark E. Palmano, 43, of New Hartford, was arrested Monday in connection with the fire in the...
informnny.com
Oswego County 911 Call Center hiring more telecommunicators
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The need for more telecommunicators is a common theme we’ve seen across Central New York. The Oswego County 911 Call Center is no exception. On Saturday, neighbors packed the county’s call center on Churchill Road in Oswego for a hands-on open house. While...
wwnytv.com
Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location. It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton. The property was...
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
wwnytv.com
Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - “Cornhole to us is a couple of things. More than anything, its community, camaraderie.”. To players, this is more than just a game to pass the time, but a game of skill. Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a...
informnny.com
Skiers, snowboarders flock to Dry Hill as snow returns to Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The bizarre winter weather patterns in the North Country have left winter recreationists frustrated. However, the snow returned to region Friday morning which pulled crowds to Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown. This included many soldiers stationed at Fort Drum as the Hill hosted its...
wwnytv.com
Many in Watertown are capitalizing on the cold weather
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s no Blizzard of ‘22, but it’s certainly something. “It’s cold and I like to play in the snow sometimes,” said Ryan MacCue who went sledding. In Watertown, families enjoyed the freshly fallen snow, tackling Thompson Park’s hills atop sleds...
wwnytv.com
North Country communities could qualify for state help to pick up the cost of the Christmas Blizzard
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Whether it was the high winds, or the white-out conditions, the Christmas blizzard cost counties. Either in overtime costs to cleanup roads, or damages to the waterfront like in Ogdensburg. St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner says New York State could help with...
