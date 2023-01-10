ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg man arrested as traffic stop turns into drug charges

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, an Ogdensburg man is facing drug and traffic charges. New York State Police officials say they arrested Timothy Dawley, 44, of Ogdensburg following a traffic stop in the Town of Oswegatchie. They say Dawley was stopped for a loud...
OGDENSBURG, NY
WKTV

Vernon man charged following domestic dispute

VERNON, N.Y. – A Vernon man is facing charges following a domestic dispute Saturday morning. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Simmons Road in Verona after a physical fight was reported around 10:45 a.m. Following an investigation, 23-year-old Jacob Shoen was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction...
VERNON, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown man faces possession charge in drug bust

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man faces a drug charge after police searched his Franklin Street apartment. Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task force say 32-year-old Dejuan Butler’s apartment 307 at 114 Franklin Street has been the focus of an on-going investigation. Police say they seized 120...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time Saturday night. Town of Watertown Fire Department officials say they were called to the store around 5:30 PM for a burning odor that was coming from an office area inside the store.
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

Divers recover stolen car from canal in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team recovered a car from the Erie Canal near Barnes Avenue in Marcy Thursday afternoon. Authorities were first notified about the car in the water Wednesday afternoon, but there wasn't enough daylight left for divers to work in the water. They returned to the scene Thursday and the car was out by 4 p.m.
MARCY, NY
wwnytv.com

Inmate assaults 3 officers at Ogdensburg prison

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An inmate is accused of assaulting and injuring three officers at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg. According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, the officers’ union, it happened on Tuesday. NYSCOPBA said the inmate, serving his third stint in...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Oswego County Today

OSWEGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

OSWEGO, NY – On Monday, January 9th, at around noon, an altercation occurred in the Oswego High School cafeteria. At the request of school staff, a Deputy working in the capacity as a School Resource Officer responded to the incident. In an attempt to quell the situation, it became necessary for the Officer to restrain a combative student. While the Officer and student were on the floor, three additional students interfered by striking the Officer several times and attempting to remove the Officer’s Firearm and Pepper Spray from his duty belt. The Officer was able to retain possession of all equipment, however one of the students activated the Pepper Spray while it remained secured to the Officer’s duty belt.
OSWEGO, NY
cnyhomepage.com

State Police asking for help looking for runaway

ONEIDA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are asking for help in their search for a missing teenage girl from Remsen. Taylor Diehl, 15 years old, left her home in Remsen on Sunday and has not returned. State Police believe that she may be staying with friends in Utica.
REMSEN, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Prosecutors need to spend hours sifting through body camera footage

OSWEGO — When Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes first started working as a prosecutor in the DA’s office in 2001, it was a rarity to record interviews between police officers and witnesses and defendants. “Part of that was the technology,” Oakes said. “Occasionally you had interviews with...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Oswego County 911 Call Center hiring more telecommunicators

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The need for more telecommunicators is a common theme we’ve seen across Central New York. The Oswego County 911 Call Center is no exception. On Saturday, neighbors packed the county’s call center on Churchill Road in Oswego for a hands-on open house. While...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location. It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton. The property was...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - “Cornhole to us is a couple of things. More than anything, its community, camaraderie.”. To players, this is more than just a game to pass the time, but a game of skill. Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Skiers, snowboarders flock to Dry Hill as snow returns to Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The bizarre winter weather patterns in the North Country have left winter recreationists frustrated. However, the snow returned to region Friday morning which pulled crowds to Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown. This included many soldiers stationed at Fort Drum as the Hill hosted its...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Many in Watertown are capitalizing on the cold weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s no Blizzard of ‘22, but it’s certainly something. “It’s cold and I like to play in the snow sometimes,” said Ryan MacCue who went sledding. In Watertown, families enjoyed the freshly fallen snow, tackling Thompson Park’s hills atop sleds...
WATERTOWN, NY

