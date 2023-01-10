Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Flags to Fly at Half-Staff Sunday to Honor Wyoming EMT
CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Sunday, January 15, in honor and memory of Tyeler Harris, an Emergency Medical Technician from Saratoga. On December 21, Harris was responding to an accident on Interstate 80...
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Arts Council Still Accepting Applications for Arts Access Project Grant
CHEYENNE — Applications for the Wyoming Arts Council’s Arts Access Project Grant are still available for projects taking place before June 30, 2023. This is a noncompetitive grant that remains open until available funds have been awarded. The Arts Access Project Grant is designed to provide arts project...
Comments / 2