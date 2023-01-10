ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

t hobbs
3d ago

The second these videos are posted every lame in the country is writing down the name of the town to go kill it. Thank you Captain Obvious for posting.

Field & Stream

Young Hunter Bags Incredible Leucistic Teal in Florida

Twenty-year-old Matthew Dalton recently bagged the trophy of duck of a lifetime. Dalton, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, had traveled with three friends to freelance in central Florida earlier this season. They were scouting a big lake in the afternoon for their first hunt the next morning—when Dalton spotted a white bird among a raft of coots.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Gregory Vellner

Warning Issued About Coyotes

LANGHORNE, Pa. -- A year after many Bucks County, Pa., residents spotted a coyote roaming the area – and some said it was responsible for the death of a pet dog alone in the backyard – the Pennsylvania Game Commission has a warning: it could happen again.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
pethelpful.com

Rare St. Bernard-Poodle Mix Puppy Is a Sight to Behold

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. St.Bernard and poodle mixes are a relatively new breed also known as the Saint Berdoodle. These floofy babies are gentle and can grow up to be 200 pounds. They are described as not overly playful and energetic. These lazy dogs would rather take a long nap with you during the day than go for a strenuous run. Their energy comes in short bursts throughout the day and can easily be expelled with a short walk or quick play session. A giant floofy dog that mainly wants to nap or curl up on the sofa with you? Sign us up!
Whiskey Riff

Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath

Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
pethelpful.com

Stray Cat Invited Inside During Freezing Temperatures Winds Up Finding a Forever Home

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When kindhearted @lindaeckel opened her doors to a stray cat who was living near her home during freezing temperatures, she didn't expect to have a new furever friend. Still, that's exactly what happened! The beautiful long-haired tabby cat made herself right at home with Linda and her pets, and the result is just precious.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Skier Hits Deer, Carries Seemingly Dead Animal Down the Slope

The holidays are fast approaching and snow is blanketing much of the country this week. As such, skiers everywhere are looking to hit the slopes. One skier, however, recently had a completely unique experience while heading down the slopes himself. Footage shows a skier after he slammed into a deer on the mountainside. The clip then sees the man carry the (seemingly) dead animal down the mountain on his shoulders. Check it out.
GETTYSBURG, PA
DogTime

Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs

As pet parents, we all want to give our dogs the best and safest treats we can. For many years, rawhides, rib bones, and similar treats were widely popular for dogs. But in recent years, concerns about these items as potential choking hazards have grown. Some dogs are unable to digest rawhide, and may suffer […] The post Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
TEXAS STATE
Cape Gazette

Try this houseplant that absorbs dust

On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.

