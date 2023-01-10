By: Alison McIntyre, Cook County Public Health and Human Services Director. The Cook County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) department contains a team of 32 staff who provide a wide range of mandated and supportive services to county residents. In addition to our staff, the PHHS department contracts with local and regional service providers in the areas of child support, substance use disorder assessment and treatment services, in-home support services, and a variety of public health programs. Our department's mission is “supporting the health, safety, and well-being of our community.”

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO