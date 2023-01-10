ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

Cook County Grand Marais Joint EDA Board of Commissioners Announces Resignation of Executive Director, Beth Drost

Image: Cook County Grand Marais Joint Economic Development Authority. From the Cook County Economic Development Authority Board of Commissioners - January 13, 2023. Grand Marais, MN - The Cook County Grand Marais Joint Economic Development Authority (EDA) announced today that Beth Drost has resigned as Executive Director, effective January 20, 2023. Drost leaves to pursue a new chapter in her career, as Executive Director of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe.
32nd Annual Grand Marais Arts Festival 2023

The Grand Marais Arts Festival is a microcosm of the dynamic Midwest art scene. Nestled between the horizon line of Lake Superior and the wilderness of boreal forests and serene lakes, the Festival draws over 10,000 visitors. Artists of all mediums are invited to submit quality, original artwork. In 2023,...
Cook County Connections: 2022 Public Health and Human Services Department Year in Review

By: Alison McIntyre, Cook County Public Health and Human Services Director. The Cook County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) department contains a team of 32 staff who provide a wide range of mandated and supportive services to county residents. In addition to our staff, the PHHS department contracts with local and regional service providers in the areas of child support, substance use disorder assessment and treatment services, in-home support services, and a variety of public health programs. Our department's mission is “supporting the health, safety, and well-being of our community.”
