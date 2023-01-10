Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Free community tech support event this week; available to anyone in the Cook County and Grand Portage community
Boreal Community Media is happy to announce that we are offering free community tech support. at The Hub on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm. Bring your devices and questions and let the Boreal Community Media tech interns. help you! There is no charge for this service. Anyone...
boreal.org
Cook County Grand Marais Joint EDA Board of Commissioners Announces Resignation of Executive Director, Beth Drost
Image: Cook County Grand Marais Joint Economic Development Authority. From the Cook County Economic Development Authority Board of Commissioners - January 13, 2023. Grand Marais, MN - The Cook County Grand Marais Joint Economic Development Authority (EDA) announced today that Beth Drost has resigned as Executive Director, effective January 20, 2023. Drost leaves to pursue a new chapter in her career, as Executive Director of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe.
boreal.org
32nd Annual Grand Marais Arts Festival 2023
The Grand Marais Arts Festival is a microcosm of the dynamic Midwest art scene. Nestled between the horizon line of Lake Superior and the wilderness of boreal forests and serene lakes, the Festival draws over 10,000 visitors. Artists of all mediums are invited to submit quality, original artwork. In 2023,...
boreal.org
Cook County Connections: 2022 Public Health and Human Services Department Year in Review
By: Alison McIntyre, Cook County Public Health and Human Services Director. The Cook County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) department contains a team of 32 staff who provide a wide range of mandated and supportive services to county residents. In addition to our staff, the PHHS department contracts with local and regional service providers in the areas of child support, substance use disorder assessment and treatment services, in-home support services, and a variety of public health programs. Our department's mission is “supporting the health, safety, and well-being of our community.”
boreal.org
Grand Marais's Drury Lane Books releases top 10 bestseller list of 2022
Photo: Laura Durenberger-Grunow (my well-loved copy of 365 Days of Northern Nature. This book was one of the first I purchased from Drury Lane after moving here in 2021, and helped provide a connection to the area I now call home) Many people are familiar with the little white, purple,...
Comments / 0