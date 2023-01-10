Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Tubocharging The Yamaha R7 Results In Ludicrous Performance
Turbos are the go-to performance boosters in the drag racing world, and we’ve seen everything from a turbo Honda Grom to a turbo Harley-Davidson Road King on a drag strip. Taking this up a notch is Australia’s Extreme Creations which has now plonked a turbo in Yamaha’s newest R model, the YZF-R7. Not only that, but the shop has also taken the turbo R7 to the drag strip and the quarter-mile times put some supercars to shame.
Top Speed
2023 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec: Performance, Price, And Photos
Yamaha carries its Bolt R-Spec pocket cruiser into 2023 with all the American-style goodness that made it popular in the first place. A torquey V-twin plant powers it even while it adds to the overall aesthetic and agile nature. At less than nine grand, this bike makes for both a trainer for larger cruisers or even as a destination model for your urban jaunts/commute/whatever.
Top Speed
The Honda Super Cub And Dax Have Gone Electric
If you like fun, pocket-sized motorcycles, there’s a high chance you’re already familiar with Honda’s miniMoto lineup. After all, the assortment is quite popular and rakes in good sales, not just in America but also in European, British, and Asian markets. Taking this a step further, Honda has now debuted the electrified Super Cub and Dax for 2023, both categorized as electric bikes. These aim to broaden the miniMoto's prowess to the EV world, plus lay a foundation for Honda’s electric two-wheeler future.
Top Speed
The BMW Z3 Coupe Was Also Known As The "Clown Shoe"
There are few automotive body styles that truly polarize the public. Most styles are coupe, sedan, SUV, and so on, which are all norms in the automotive market. While some body styles, such as the wagon, may not be popular in some markets prove necessary in others. However, the Shooting Brake or two-door wagon is a love it or hate it style, and BMW famously developed and mass-produced one as the Z Coupe. Now, these cars have gained a cult following for their rarity and how good they are to drive for enthusiasts, and one has come up for sale in very good condition.
Top Speed
The Most Affordable V-8 Muscle Car With A Manual Transmission In 2023
The pure-bred all-American brand, Chevrolet, gives purists and car enthusiasts a last hurrah for 2023 in the form of the Camaro LT1. The GM-owned brand just made an offer you can’t refuse. An affordable rear-wheel drive muscle car with a six-speed manual transmission! MSRP starts at $37,795. To put this in perspective, check out this piece on these two, manual transmission, small Japanese sports cars. Pay attention to their price range and performance.
Top Speed
Manhart Has Amplified The Audi S3 Sport Sedan To Another Level Of Performance
A type of car that is getting rarer and rarer each year is the small but luxurious sedan. Mid-size and full-size executive models dominate the luxury sedan segment, and even those are far outsold by their higher-riding SUV counterparts. A car with even more dwindling sales is the small luxurious sports sedan with the Mercedes CLA 45 AMG and Audi RS3 standing at the top of the food chain. However, the German tuner Manhart has decided to try to add one more to the list by juicing up an Audi S3 to put it on par with its older brother.
Top Speed
Five Cars That Stole The Show At CES 2023
The Consumer Electronics Show, also known as CES, and arguably the world's largest technology fair, took place over the last weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, and gathered brands from across all industries on a large display of the latest innovations in technology, joining small startups and large multinational corporations on the same stage.
Top Speed
The Next Era Of The Corvette Will Soon Arrive
After being leaked near the end of 2022, the next era of the Chevrolet Corvette is coming real soon. After unveiling the high-revving Z06 for the 2023 model year, the next step for the Corvette nameplate is to enter the inevitable world of electrification. That's going to happen with the Corvette E-Ray, which will be the first electrified Corvette in history.
The 5 Best Midsized SUVs for 2023, According to Edmunds
The midsize SUV world is full of great vehicles. Which five does Edmunds say are the best right now? The post The 5 Best Midsized SUVs for 2023, According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Review: An Urban Roadster For Everyone
Royal Enfield has been on a winning streak over the last few years. The Indian manufacturer of premium entry-level classic motorcycles has been dominating on its home turf of India, which is one of the largest motorcycle markets in the world. When the Royal Enfield 650 Twins made their debut a few years ago, the world took notice too. Since then, Royal Enfield has been launching high-quality motorcycles for the global market, with a brand-new model launched every year, and each one of them being well-received by motorcycle enthusiasts.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Trumps The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 On All Counts
Love it or hate it, the Chinese motorcycle market is an interesting place. Sure, it’s ripe with obnoxious doppelgangers, but just like you find crucial metals in the otherwise unimportant soil, you can find some impressive motorcycles in there. A fitting example of the latter is the Benda Dark Flag (commonly known as BD500), a 500cc cruiser that trumps the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 on all counts. We recently checked it out in the flesh, and it left us impressed, at least in a first impression. Yes, we know Harley-Davidson fans will still pick the Iron any day, but the Benda is for everyone else who doesn’t mind healthy competition and is happy to see new motorcycles push the boundaries.
Top Speed
This BMW M4 Competition Pickup Truck Conversion Is Completely Mind Blowing
The BMW M4 Competition is just about the polar opposite of a truck, but that hasn't stopped one customizer from blending the German sport coupe with a pickup. Having made its debut at the 2022 SEMA show at the end of last year, this custom-made BMW pickup caught the attention of many. A carbon fiber manufacturer specializing in BMW aftermarket parts took it upon themselves to create a truly unique build to showcase a new range of kit for the G82-gen M4, and the result is completely wild. The M4 pickup conversion was recently handed to Miles from Cars With Miles, and he takes us on a walkthrough and road test of this bespoke creation.
What Comes With a 2023 Ford Maverick Lariat?
Find out what is included with every fully loaded 2023 Ford Maverick Lariat and what else you can buy. The post What Comes With a 2023 Ford Maverick Lariat? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
10 Things You Need To Know About The Kawasaki ZX-10R
After the success of the Honda CBR900RR Fireblade, all the major Japanese manufacturers jumped on the lightweight Supersports bandwagon, none as successfully as the Kawasaki with the ZX-10R, which, in recent years has taken a slew of World Superbike titles in the hands of Tom Sykes and Jonathan Rea. Even though the race bike might bear little resemblance to the production road bike under the skin, the road-going ZX-10R is still one of the most potent sports motorcycles on the planet.
Top Speed
Here's How The Harley-Davidson Iron And Sportster S Stack Up Against Each Other
When Harley-Davidson announced that 2022 was going to be the final year of its long-running Iron series for its line of sportsters, many fans were sad to see the iconic motorcycle go. Making its debut in 1988, Harley's series of Iron 883s and Iron 1200s became embedded into the memories of many beginner riders, serving as their very first motorcycle. Of course, much like the natural order of things, you can't stop change. By closing the book on the Irons, Harley-Davidson had to make room for a new, modernized take on the sportster line, starting with the performance and tech-heavy Sportster S. A sharp contrast to its predecessor, the Sportster S sparked a new generation of Harley-Davidson sportsters, unlike anything that they have produced in the past. Comparing the Iron to the Sportster S can be a lot like comparing apples to oranges. Both sportsters, while very popular and desirable in their own right, are vastly different in terms of design, power, performance, function, and clientele. But which one is truly the superior sportster?
Top Speed
This BMW i7 xDrive60’s Fake “Engine” Noises Are Eerie
BMW stunned the automotive community in April 2022 with the debut of the all-new electrified 7 Series, the i7. It is new to BMW aficionados because it is the first time BMW introduced a luxury limo with a fully electric powertrain. The standard 7 Series retains the good old V-8 power. However, the unconventional design of the G70 generation, as a whole, makes it quite challenging to love this luxury Bimmer visually. In addition, specific touches feel overly done, especially with the i7. Like BMW’s flagship electric SUV, the iX, the i7 plays fake sounds through its speakers when you keep your right foot busy. Although not new to the EV world, BMW took this feature seriously and incorporated it in more innovative ways. However, in real life, the feature does make some peculiar sounds that are adaptive to the driving modes. To showcase the matter, AutoTopNL took out the i7 for a quick high-speed run, and it turns out that, despite the weirdly composed sounds, the luxury EV is pretty quick.
Top Speed
Special Edition Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Roadster Is An F1 Homage
Mercedes decided to commemorate the end of its, let’s be honest, not so great, 2022 Formula One Season. And what better way to do it than to release a limited edition of their most recognizable sports car, the mighty SL. This Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4Matic+ Motorsport Collectors Edition (that’s a mouthful) will be made in only 100 units. According to Mercedes, this SL is supposed to resemble their Formula One W12 E Performance racing car with an F1-inspired livery with other upgrades to distinguish it from the SL crowd.
Top Speed
10 Things You Need To Know About The McLaren 765LT
McLaren has always been a pioneer of supercars, and it has outdone itself with the 2022 McLaren 765LT. Based on one of McLaren's most iconic cars, the 720S, the 765LT hits the road lower, more comprehensive, and lighter than the former. Not only that, but this car can hit a maximum speed of 205 mph. Now that's impressive. A re-engineered 755-horsepower 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 sits inside this master craft of automobile engineering. The front has been moved further forward, which allows for more efficient aerodynamics. The rear wing has also been made about 20-percent larger than the 720S, which is what gives this car its "longtail" look. A quote from inside a McLaren brochure on this car reads: "The 765LT exudes menace", and McLaren was right on the money with that statement. One look at this car, and you can just tell it is powerful, fast, and a supercar lover's dream.
Top Speed
This Custom Chevy K5 Blazer Has A Corvette Engine And Ridiculous Performance
You don't have to be a Bow Tie fan to appreciate Kurt Hill's 1972 Chevy Blazer K5 restoration. This K5 was two years in the making, and Hill played around with multiple motor choices before settling on a Corvette L7 motor and exhaust system, making this build a sort-of K5/C5. Hill utilized the basic Blazer body of a K5 he bought as a roller in 2010. It would be 2016 before he was completely done restoring and tinkering to get it to perfection. Hill joined AutotopiaLA's Shawn Davis for an in-depth discussion about how he revamped this classic ride.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Polaris Slingshot Is Better Than A Traditional Motorcycle
When the Polaris Slingshot first hit the market, people were not quite sure what to make of it. First, the purists claimed that it would never be a motorcycle because it had three wheels. Then others said it wasn’t a trike because the two wheels were in front and not in the back. Even the local governments couldn’t agree on whether it was a car or a motorcycle. Thankfully, the Slingshot has settled in and found its place on the road. Those who buy one end up loving it and the lifestyle they bring. These 10 reasons to give the Polaris Slingshot a chance will have you booking a test drive.
Comments / 0