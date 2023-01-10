When Harley-Davidson announced that 2022 was going to be the final year of its long-running Iron series for its line of sportsters, many fans were sad to see the iconic motorcycle go. Making its debut in 1988, Harley's series of Iron 883s and Iron 1200s became embedded into the memories of many beginner riders, serving as their very first motorcycle. Of course, much like the natural order of things, you can't stop change. By closing the book on the Irons, Harley-Davidson had to make room for a new, modernized take on the sportster line, starting with the performance and tech-heavy Sportster S. A sharp contrast to its predecessor, the Sportster S sparked a new generation of Harley-Davidson sportsters, unlike anything that they have produced in the past. Comparing the Iron to the Sportster S can be a lot like comparing apples to oranges. Both sportsters, while very popular and desirable in their own right, are vastly different in terms of design, power, performance, function, and clientele. But which one is truly the superior sportster?

1 DAY AGO