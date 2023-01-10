Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
NEXO Bulgarian Offices Reportedly Raided by Authorities
The Bulgarian offices of Nexo are being raided, according to local reports. The Bulgarian offices of the popular cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo are being raided by authorities, according to major local media. Per the coverage, there are prosecutors, counter-intelligence officers, as well as investigators on site. The report also claims...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
New York Times article accidentally leaked numbers of Russian soldiers who criticised Ukraine war and Putin
The New York Times accidentally published the phone numbers of Russian soldiers critical of Vladimir Putin in the metadata of a September 2022 exposé, Motherboard reports.The article at issue, “‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray,” features Russian soldiers speaking candidly about Russia’s failings in the war on Ukraine and offering the sort of sharp criticism of president Vladimir Putin that’s rarely heard in public for fear of reprisals.“He wants to take Kyiv. But there’s no way we can do it,” one soldier said in the calls that form the basis of the piece, which...
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Accused Rioter Seen Storming Pelosi’s Office Asks Judge: Don’t Let Prosecutors Tell Jury About Police Who Died After Jan. 6
The man photographed kicking his foot up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office asked a federal judge not to let prosecutors mention the U.S. Capitol police officers who died after Jan. 6, 2021. As accused rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett readies for jury selection on Monday, defense...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
cryptopotato.com
Victims of $2.4B BitConnect Ponzi to Receive $17M in Restitution
The US Department of Justice stated that BitConnect operated a “textbook Ponzi scheme.”. Victims of the Ponzi scheme BitConnect may finally find some respite. The United States District Court for the Southern District of California ordered over $17 million in restitution to be distributed to nearly 800 victims from over 40 different countries due to their investment losses in BitConnect, which defrauded thousands of investors across the world.
cryptopotato.com
Binance US Receives Initial Approval to Acquire Voyager Digital’s Assets: Report
Voyager and Binance’s deal had previously received opposition from CFIUS as well as SEC. Binance US’ plan to acquire some of Voyager Digital’s assets for $1.02 billion is one step closer as the bankrupt crypto lender received initial court approval for its proposal. The United States District...
cryptopotato.com
Thai SEC to Investigate Zipmex About Violating Certain Crypto Rules (Report)
Thailand’s regulator will check if Zipmex abode by local rules when providing products and services to customers. Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reportedly launched an investigation against the distressed cryptocurrency platform Zipmex. The watchdog will inspect whether the latter breached some domestic rules when offering digital...
Palestinian man succumbs to wounds in Israeli West Bank raid
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian medics said a man died early Saturday after he was critically wounded by Israeli gunfire during a military raid in the occupied West Bank nearly two weeks earlier. Yazan al-Jaabari, 19, died from wounds he sustained on Jan. 2, Ibn Sina hospital in the southern town of Jenin said. Al-Jaabari was injured when Israeli troops stormed Kafr Dan village to demolish the homes of two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September. Two Palestinians, including a gunman, were killed during confrontations with Israeli forces that day. The death of al-Jaabari raises to 10 the number of Palestinians killed during Israeli raids in the West Bank since the beginning of the year.
cryptopotato.com
El Salvador’s Bitcoin-Backed Bonds Inch Closer After Greenlighting Digital Asset Bill
The passing of its “Digital Asset Issuance” will bring a much-anticipated regulatory framework for tokenized securities, altcoins, and businesses. El Salvador faced a tough year after making Bitcoin legal tender in the country. But the country’s Legislative Assembly voted to pass a historic – Digital Asset Issuance legislation – that is expected to set the stage for the issuing of President Nayib Bukele’s bitcoin bonds, aka, the Volcano Bonds.
cryptopotato.com
JP Morgan Analyst Calls on Fed to Stop Hiking Interest Rates
The economy may tip into recession as the Fed raises interest rates past February, predicts the analyst. David Kelly – Asset Management Chief Global Strategist for JP Morgan Chase – said it’s time for the Federal Reserve to quit hiking interest rates if it wants to keep the U.S. economy intact.
cryptopotato.com
SEC Files Complaint Against Gemini and Genesis for Allegedly Selling Unregistered Securities
The SEC is going against Gemini and Genesis, saying they offered unregistered securities via Gemini Earn. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a complaint against Genesis Global Capital and Gemini Trust Company for allegedly selling unregistered securities to retail investors in the US. The SEC is seeking permanent injunctive relief, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, plus front-end interest and civil penalties.
Comments / 0