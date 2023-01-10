ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County school locked down after ‘disorderly’ man prompts car chase

JACKSON, MI -- A man causing trouble in a school parking lot was found in possession of ammunition -- but no weapons -- following a vehicle chase Thursday, police said. At about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, officers from the Springport Township Police Department were dispatched to the Springport Middle School parking lot for a report of a disorderly suspect.
SPRINGPORT, MI
WNEM

Owosso police seek help identifying driver of vehicle in hit-and-run

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Owosso Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened near the intersection of Brooks and Cleveland about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. The vehicle has damage to the left front bumper, police...
OWOSSO, MI
WLNS

Man arrested after causing lockdown at Springport school

SPRINGPORT TWP, Mich. (WLNS)- A man was jailed on Thursday after allegedly causing Springport Middle School to enter a lockdown. The man, an unnamed 39-year-old from Jackson, was accused of being disorderly in the school’s parking lot. Police say he was yelling at staff members and acting erratically. When police arrived, the suspect fled in […]
SPRINGPORT, MI
whmi.com

Lansing Man Arrested Following Local Police Chase

A man was taken into custody and stolen guns were recovered following yet another police chase – the third this week for the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. At around 1:20am Wednesday, deputies were informed of a white 2010 Toyota Tundra that fled from a Metro MSP Trooper when the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle that was not displaying a license plate while traveling westbound on I-96. A Livingston County deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19 traveling at a high rate of speed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Heavy Police Presence In Davison

No new updates have come in since a situation involving a large police presence unfolded in Davison Wednesday. Around 3:45 P.M., police responded to an area of West Third Street and cordoned off the 100 block between M-15 and North Genesee. Police could be seen wearing tactical gear and carrying rifles at the start of the situation. An ambulance at the scene also left with its lights activated, though there’s currently no word if anyone was injured.
DAVISON, MI
abc12.com

Police arrest 'Ripoff Rob' contractor accused of fraud in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of ripping off several clients around Genesee County since last fall was arraigned this week on seven charges. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris Township. He had several warrants out for his arrest.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide in Davison. Davison police officers responded to a home in the 100 block of W. Third St. about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for reports of a shooting. The preliminary...
DAVISON, MI
MLive

Jackson cyclist in critical condition after being hit by van

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A 69-year-old woman was severely injured after her bike was hit by a van Tuesday afternoon, police said. At about 6:16 p.m. Jan. 10, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash causing serious injuries on Park Road near Weatherwax Drive in Summit Township, south of Jackson.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

