Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The first Lunar Night Cultural Festival is a weekend-long, family-friendly event on January 21 from 2-10 pm and January 22 from 12-8 pm at West Shore Park. Enjoy Asian art, food, and performances all at the Inner Harbor. Yumin Gao, co-organizer of the Lunar Night Cultural...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Dinosaurs invade Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Dinosaurs invade Baltimore this weekend!. The interactive experience Jurassic Quest is back, bigger and better. Dino Trainer Carolyn and Pre-Historic Jack share more. Get 10% off your tickets with discount code: Raptor.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Martin Luther King Day events around Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a holiday to honor the life and legacy of the civil rights leader whose activism for human rights changed the ideals of the nation for the better. Here are events around Baltimore to celebrate the historic holiday:. Martin Luther King...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The Salvation Army of Central Maryland holds 5th Annual Bundle up Baltimore event

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WBFF) — The Salvation Army of Central Maryland held their 5th Annual Bundle up Baltimore event on Saturday. Salvation Army Community Relations Director Sherryn Gaworecki said they partnered up with ZIPS dry cleaners and Today's 101.9 to collect coats, jackets and blankets for Baltimore's venerable residents battling homelessness and unemployment.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man cut with knife during altercation in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was cut during an altercation on Thursday evening. At approximately 11:30PM, officers responded to the unit block of West Street for a reported stabbing that occurred earlier in the evening. The victim advised that he was cut with a...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Keep your skin hydrated this winter

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We've recently enjoyed some warmer weather, but the cold temperatures are now here to stay. With the cold comes skin sensitivities and dryness. Kristen Floyd, esthetician and owner of OCB Spa in Towson, joins the morning show with some winter skin saviors.
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Johns Hopkins' Homewood campus ice rink making a comeback

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The ice rink at Johns Hopkins' Homewood campus is officially open for business. According to Johns Hopkins University HUB, the rink will be open from Jan. 13 through Feb. 19, with weekdays reserved for the Hopkins community and weekends open to the Baltimore community. The following...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New speed cameras in Baltimore City school zones go into effect Jan. 24th

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced that new automated speed enforcement locations will soon be in effect. Baltimore City Department of Transportation officials say it is part of the City’s Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System. The speed camera monitoring system will detect vehicles that...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Community activist speaks out on juvenile justice reform law

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community activist Kenji Scott makes his opinion known on the current juvenile justice reform law; “we’re not talking about kids breaking windows or stealing bikes; we’re talking about young people that are committing capital murder. We’re talking about young people who are committing rape.”
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

17-year-old shot dead in Waldorf, Md., police search for suspect

WALFORF, Md. (7News) — Charles County police are searching for a suspect in relation to the murder of a Waldorf, Md. teenager, police said. On Friday, at roughly 2:30 p.m., 17-year-old Rajon Lateef Jackson III was walking home in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when he was reportedly shot, police said.
WALDORF, MD
foxbaltimore.com

50-year-old man shot overnight in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 50-year-old man was shot overnight in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were patrolling the 1000 block of Park Avenue when they were flagged down by the 50-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.
BALTIMORE, MD

