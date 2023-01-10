Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxbaltimore.com
Protesters and supporters gather in Canton during library's drag queen story hour
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A large crowd gathered in Canton Saturday to protest and support "Drag Queen Story Hour" hosted by the Enoch Pratt Free Library. On one side of the street were parents like Kyna Mckenzie. “It’s the sexualization of children. Drag queens belong in clubs and brunches. They’re...
foxbaltimore.com
Celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The first Lunar Night Cultural Festival is a weekend-long, family-friendly event on January 21 from 2-10 pm and January 22 from 12-8 pm at West Shore Park. Enjoy Asian art, food, and performances all at the Inner Harbor. Yumin Gao, co-organizer of the Lunar Night Cultural...
foxbaltimore.com
Dinosaurs invade Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Dinosaurs invade Baltimore this weekend!. The interactive experience Jurassic Quest is back, bigger and better. Dino Trainer Carolyn and Pre-Historic Jack share more. Get 10% off your tickets with discount code: Raptor.
foxbaltimore.com
Let's Thrive Baltimore holds prayer walk in honor of 2022 shooting victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Let's Thrive Baltimore held a prayer walk in the Harlem Park neighborhood of west Baltimore to honor the victims of gun violence in Baltimore City. The group prayed and then read the names of the people who were killed by gunfire this past year. The group...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police react to call for chaos at White Marsh Mall Saturday
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County police are reacting to a "call for chaos." Organizers are telling participants to meet at White Marsh Mall this weekend. Shoppers at the mall Thursday were speaking out about the threat of pending mayhem at the mall.
foxbaltimore.com
Martin Luther King Day events around Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a holiday to honor the life and legacy of the civil rights leader whose activism for human rights changed the ideals of the nation for the better. Here are events around Baltimore to celebrate the historic holiday:. Martin Luther King...
foxbaltimore.com
The Salvation Army of Central Maryland holds 5th Annual Bundle up Baltimore event
NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WBFF) — The Salvation Army of Central Maryland held their 5th Annual Bundle up Baltimore event on Saturday. Salvation Army Community Relations Director Sherryn Gaworecki said they partnered up with ZIPS dry cleaners and Today's 101.9 to collect coats, jackets and blankets for Baltimore's venerable residents battling homelessness and unemployment.
foxbaltimore.com
FOX45 News captured squeegee kids hustling drivers for money four days after ban
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four days after the city declared six highly traveled roadways "no squeegee zones," squeegee kids are still there. At Pratt and President Streets, FOX45 News captured squeegee kids hustling drivers for money every day since the zones went into effect. "I don't want to see it...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify a man and woman who vandalized the Harriet Tubman statue
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The Annapolis Police Department needs your help identifying a man and a woman who vandalized the Harriet Tubman statue in Annapolis. The statue is at the Banneker-Douglass Museum at 84 Franklin Street, police said. Police said the pair vandalized the statue on December 17, 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
Man cut with knife during altercation in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was cut during an altercation on Thursday evening. At approximately 11:30PM, officers responded to the unit block of West Street for a reported stabbing that occurred earlier in the evening. The victim advised that he was cut with a...
foxbaltimore.com
Police try to deter teens as social media hints at possible problem at White Marsh Mall
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County residents can expect to see more officers out this weekend, the Department said Friday. “You will see an increased police presence, no doubt,” said Colonel Joseph Conger, Chief of the Department’s Operations Bureau. Conger said the increased police presence will...
foxbaltimore.com
Keep your skin hydrated this winter
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We've recently enjoyed some warmer weather, but the cold temperatures are now here to stay. With the cold comes skin sensitivities and dryness. Kristen Floyd, esthetician and owner of OCB Spa in Towson, joins the morning show with some winter skin saviors.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman, dog shot in the leg while walking in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman and her dog were both shot in the leg while walking in Anne Arundel County, Sunday. Police tweeted the 48-year-old woman was walking her dog while in the 5100 block of Ritchie Highway. No motive or suspect information is available, police say. Police confirm,...
foxbaltimore.com
Johns Hopkins' Homewood campus ice rink making a comeback
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The ice rink at Johns Hopkins' Homewood campus is officially open for business. According to Johns Hopkins University HUB, the rink will be open from Jan. 13 through Feb. 19, with weekdays reserved for the Hopkins community and weekends open to the Baltimore community. The following...
foxbaltimore.com
Apparent barricade situation underway in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are blocking off roads in northwest Baltimore because of an apparent barricade situation. Police can be seen blocking off streets near Chatham Road. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
foxbaltimore.com
Captain of ship grounded in Chesapeake Bay surrenders pilot's license
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The captain of the Ever Forward - the ship that was grounded in the Chesapeake Bay last year - has given up his pilotage license in Maryland and has agreed to never seek one again, according to a consent decree. The cargo ship was traveling from...
foxbaltimore.com
New speed cameras in Baltimore City school zones go into effect Jan. 24th
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced that new automated speed enforcement locations will soon be in effect. Baltimore City Department of Transportation officials say it is part of the City’s Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System. The speed camera monitoring system will detect vehicles that...
foxbaltimore.com
Community activist speaks out on juvenile justice reform law
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community activist Kenji Scott makes his opinion known on the current juvenile justice reform law; “we’re not talking about kids breaking windows or stealing bikes; we’re talking about young people that are committing capital murder. We’re talking about young people who are committing rape.”
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old shot dead in Waldorf, Md., police search for suspect
WALFORF, Md. (7News) — Charles County police are searching for a suspect in relation to the murder of a Waldorf, Md. teenager, police said. On Friday, at roughly 2:30 p.m., 17-year-old Rajon Lateef Jackson III was walking home in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when he was reportedly shot, police said.
foxbaltimore.com
50-year-old man shot overnight in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 50-year-old man was shot overnight in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were patrolling the 1000 block of Park Avenue when they were flagged down by the 50-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.
