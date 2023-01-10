Another sunny day has greeted us as we round into the back half of the holiday weekend. One major difference, though: it’s a whole lot warmer. While clouds will build back in for our MLK Monday, temperatures will remain above average while rain chances continue to hover near 0%. Unfortunately, showers will welcome us back to work; rain chances appear highest during your Tuesday morning commute. Despite the rain, highs could top out near 60º in the Piedmont for the first day of the shortened workweek.

8 HOURS AGO