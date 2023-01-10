Read full article on original website
Charlotte Woman Wins First $100,000 Prize In New Cash 5 Promotion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Release) — Georgia Richardson of Charlotte became the first winner of the $100,000 top prize in the new Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion. Her good luck occurred Monday in the first drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.
North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
At Least Three Tornadoes Confirmed in Carolinas
STANLEY, N.C. — Another active weather scene across the Southeast produced at least four tornadoes in the Carolinas Thursday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Greenville-Spartanburg has confirmed an EF-0 tornado near Stanley in Gaston County, and an EF-1 in Laurens County, located in Upstate South Carolina. The Stanley tornado generated winds of 75 miles per hour and was on the ground for roughly six miles before lifting. Overall damage appears to be minor, limited to snapped branches and a few uprooted trees.
Winter Storm Warning for Mountains
Wind damage from yesterday’s storms across the Piedmont. NWS will be conducting a survey in Gaston Co later today for possible tornado damage. Winter Weather Alert for the mountains until 7 am Sat. Up to 2″ of snow below 3500′. 2-6″ of snow above 3500′. Gusts up...
Cloudy MLK Day, Rain Lurks Beyond
Another sunny day has greeted us as we round into the back half of the holiday weekend. One major difference, though: it’s a whole lot warmer. While clouds will build back in for our MLK Monday, temperatures will remain above average while rain chances continue to hover near 0%. Unfortunately, showers will welcome us back to work; rain chances appear highest during your Tuesday morning commute. Despite the rain, highs could top out near 60º in the Piedmont for the first day of the shortened workweek.
