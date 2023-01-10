Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Crisis-Hit Ghana Increases Public Servant Salaries by 30%
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's government and trade unions on Thursday agreed to increase all public servants' salaries by 30% for 2023, they said in a joint statement, as the country struggles to reduce debt and tackle rampant inflation. The West African gold, oil and cocoa producer is battling its worst...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
US News and World Report
Explainer: Why the U.S. Is Overhauling Its Marines on Japan's Okinawa
TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States plans to shake up its marine force on Japan's Okinawa islands as Tokyo undertakes its biggest military build up since World War Two that will double defence spending over five years to deter China from attacking Taiwan or nearby Japanese islands. Japan and the...
US News and World Report
Canada Sends Armored Vehicles to Haiti to Fight Gang Violence
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada delivered armored vehicles to Haiti on Wednesday to help combat criminal gangs as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis, the Canadian foreign ministry said. Canadian military aircraft made the delivery to the Haitian National Police in the capital Port-au-Prince, it added. Haitian gangs have seized...
US News and World Report
Iran 'Happy' About Dialogue Between Turkey and Syria -Foreign Minister
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday his country was glad to see a rapprochement between its ally Syria and Turkey, which has backed the political and armed opposition to Damascus over the last decade. "We are happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and...
US News and World Report
Germany's Ties With China Could Change Fundamentally - SPD Leader
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany would be forced to cut ties with China in the way it has with Russia should China attack Taiwan, the leader of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) told the weekly Die Zeit in comments published on Wednesday. Germany is working on a new China strategy...
US News and World Report
Germany Says Its Borrowing Rose in 2022 Due to Pandemic, Ukraine War
BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government's net borrowing rose to 115.4 billion euros ($124.5 billion) in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, but was lower than originally expected, the country's finance ministry said on Thursday. Last year, government borrowing was at its third-highest level in...
US News and World Report
Japan Estimates Fukushima Water Release to Start in 'Spring or Summer'
TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government gave an estimation for when the water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant will be released into the sea, saying at a cabinet meeting held on Friday it could happen sometime "around this spring or summer." In April 2021, the government approved the...
US News and World Report
Belarus Says Detained Opposition Politician Suspected of 'Extremism'
(Reuters) - A Belarusian opposition politician who ran for president against veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko in 2020 and was arrested this week is being investigated for alleged "extremism", investigators said on Friday. Andrei Dmitriev, 41, could not be reached for comment. He was detained late on Wednesday in the capital...
US News and World Report
Sweden Rejects Four Extradition Requests From Turkey - Report
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish government will not extradite four people sought by Turkey, which says they are connected to a U.S.-based cleric it accuses of being behind a coup attempt in 2016, news agency TT reported on Thursday, without citing sources. The extradition requests were made in 2019 and...
US News and World Report
Russia's Aeroflot Bought 10 Boeing 777 From Russian Bank VEB - Sources
(Reuters) - An Irish lessor that sold 10 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot last year was a local subsidiary of state controlled Russian development bank VEB, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. State-controlled Aeroflot announced on Dec. 30 that it had bought 10 Boeing 777-300ER...
US News and World Report
Pakistan PM to Seek Fresh Economic Package From UAE - Report
(Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek a fresh economic package for his country from the United Arab Emirates during his two-day visit there, broadcaster ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources. Sharif will also seek deferment of a $2 billion loan repayment to the UAE due in...
US News and World Report
Fears of Migrant Deaths Rise After Bodies Found in Eastern Poland
WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish officials searched wetlands on the border with Belarus on Friday after three bodies were found in an area where thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa have been trying to enter the European Union. The death of a Yemeni doctor near the border, where...
US News and World Report
Britain Is Actively Considering Proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard - Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation but has not reached a final decision on the matter, foreign office minister Leo Docherty told parliament on Thursday. "It would be wrong of me to speculate ... about the outcome of the government's current...
US News and World Report
China Set for Historic Demographic Turn, Accelerated by COVID Traumas
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country. When China abruptly dismantled its "zero COVID" regime last month to let the virus spread freely, the balance tilted to...
US News and World Report
Explainer-West Mulls Sending German Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is under pressure to approve an increase in international military support for Kyiv by allowing the export of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Germany has resisted such a move so far, saying Western tanks should only be supplied to Ukraine if there...
US News and World Report
Poland, Lithuania Want Lower Russian Oil Cap, Nuclear Curbs in New EU Sanctions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Poland and Lithuania want to lower the price cap on Russian oil, and target Russia's nuclear sector under new European Union sanctions against Moscow and Minsk for the war in Ukraine, senior diplomats from the two EU countries said on Friday. As the first anniversary of Russia's invasion...
US News and World Report
Pakistan Province Calls for Local Assembly to Be Dissolved in Win for Former PM Khan
LAHORE (Reuters) - The chief minister of Pakistan's most populous province, an ally of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has called for the local assembly to be dissolved, in a bid to force the federal government into holding snap general elections. Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, a coalition partner of...
US News and World Report
China Signals Military Response as U.S., Japan Accelerate Defense Plans
China on Thursday signaled plans to retaliate militarily to new security initiatives between Japan and the U.S., warning that the allies’ accelerated cooperation will create new threats for themselves in the region. [. READ:. China Sails Warships Near U.S. Territory ]. Citing a Chinese military analyst, the English-language Global...
US News and World Report
Greece's Last King Constantine II to Be Buried Privately in Athens
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's former King Constantine II, who died on Tuesday night aged 82, will be buried privately at a former royal estate north of Athens, the Greek government said on Wednesday. Deposed by military rulers and spurned by his subjects who voted to ditch the monarchy in 1974,...
Comments / 0