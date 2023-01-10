ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbour County, WV

Wave 3

3 members of the Kentucky Supreme Court, including Chief Justice, set to be sworn in this week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a big week in Frankfort as 3 members of the states highest court will formally be sworn into office. On Monday, former Chief Justice John Minton, who is now retired, will swear in the newest Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court Laurance B. VanMeter. Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaking of the House David Osborne will be at that ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the State Capitol.
KENTUCKY STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Georgia Supreme Court upholds email agreement to delay death-row execution

ATLANTA — An agreement reached by email constitutes a valid contract the state must uphold, even if that means delaying the execution of a person on death row, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday. The email was an agreement between defense lawyers and the state Attorney General’s office that capital cases would not move forward during the covid pandemic unless certain conditions were met. One result was a delay...
GEORGIA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Ky. Supreme Court rejects Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers

Citing legislative immunity, the Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected Gov. Andy Beshear’s claim that the legislature acted unconstitutionally when it curbed his emergency powers in 2021. The court ruled that the state Constitution grants lawmakers immunity from such lawsuits. The legislation in question was a response to...
KENTUCKY STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Supreme Court suspends former Boone County prosecutor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to suspend the law license of a former Boone County prosecuting attorney for three years. The Court found that Harry Swingle violated several of the Rules of Professional Conduct – including multiple accusations of conflict of interest, using a lawyer as a witness and The post Missouri Supreme Court suspends former Boone County prosecutor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
The Hill

Justice Gorsuch joins three liberal justices on Supreme Court’s Title 42 decision

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch formed an unlikely alliance with the high court’s three liberal justices on Tuesday in breaking with the majority’s decision to temporarily keep the Title 42 border policy in place. “The current border crisis is not a COVID crisis,” Gorsuch said in his dissent, joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. “Courts…
WOWK 13 News

Federal judge upholds West Virginia transgender athlete law

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A federal judge has ruled West Virginia’s law banning transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges is constitutional. According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the ruling came down Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 from a U.S. District Court for the Southern District of […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Appeals court upholds trans bathroom policy

(NewsNation) — A Florida appeals court has upheld a policy limiting which bathrooms transgender students can use. The legal battle over bathrooms began in 2007, when Drew Adams was blocked from using the boy’s restroom at his Florida high school. Adams, who is transgender, sued the St. John’s...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX Carolina

SC Supreme Court hears death penalty case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The legality of the state’s death penalty system went before South Carolina Supreme Court Thursday. In 2022, a lower court judge ruled that the methods of execution, firing squad and electric chair, are cruel and unusual. The State Supreme Court will decide whether they are unconstitutional.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

