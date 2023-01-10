Read full article on original website
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
lootpress.com
Federal Court Rules WV Legislature’s Definition of “Girl” and “Woman” is Constitutionally Permissible
(LOOTPRESS) – Federal Judge grants partial summary judgment to State in finding that “West Virginia passed a law that defines “girl” and “woman,” for the purpose of secondary school sports, as biologically female. Under the law, all biological males, including those who identify as...
Wave 3
3 members of the Kentucky Supreme Court, including Chief Justice, set to be sworn in this week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a big week in Frankfort as 3 members of the states highest court will formally be sworn into office. On Monday, former Chief Justice John Minton, who is now retired, will swear in the newest Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court Laurance B. VanMeter. Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaking of the House David Osborne will be at that ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the State Capitol.
Georgia Supreme Court upholds email agreement to delay death-row execution
ATLANTA — An agreement reached by email constitutes a valid contract the state must uphold, even if that means delaying the execution of a person on death row, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday. The email was an agreement between defense lawyers and the state Attorney General’s office that capital cases would not move forward during the covid pandemic unless certain conditions were met. One result was a delay...
Appeals court rules against transgender Florida man in bathroom case
A federal appeals court has ruled that a Florida school district's policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
Ky. Supreme Court rejects Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers
Citing legislative immunity, the Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected Gov. Andy Beshear’s claim that the legislature acted unconstitutionally when it curbed his emergency powers in 2021. The court ruled that the state Constitution grants lawmakers immunity from such lawsuits. The legislation in question was a response to...
Federal Court rules against Bridgeport student in West Virginia transgender sports law case
A state law that requires athletes to participate in sports based on their biological sex has been upheld in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of West Virginia.
Missouri Supreme Court suspends former Boone County prosecutor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to suspend the law license of a former Boone County prosecuting attorney for three years. The Court found that Harry Swingle violated several of the Rules of Professional Conduct – including multiple accusations of conflict of interest, using a lawyer as a witness and The post Missouri Supreme Court suspends former Boone County prosecutor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Justice Gorsuch joins three liberal justices on Supreme Court’s Title 42 decision
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch formed an unlikely alliance with the high court’s three liberal justices on Tuesday in breaking with the majority’s decision to temporarily keep the Title 42 border policy in place. “The current border crisis is not a COVID crisis,” Gorsuch said in his dissent, joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. “Courts…
Federal judge upholds West Virginia transgender athlete law
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A federal judge has ruled West Virginia’s law banning transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges is constitutional. According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the ruling came down Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 from a U.S. District Court for the Southern District of […]
United Daughters of Confederacy’s suit over NC Confederate statue dismissed after return to NC Supreme Court from SCOTUS
The Supreme Court of North Carolina ruled against the United Daughters of the Confederacy North Carolina Division on Friday, once again dismissing the group's challenge against the City of Winston-Salem for taking down the Confederate monument that stood at the old Forsyth County Courthouse.
newsnationnow.com
Appeals court upholds trans bathroom policy
(NewsNation) — A Florida appeals court has upheld a policy limiting which bathrooms transgender students can use. The legal battle over bathrooms began in 2007, when Drew Adams was blocked from using the boy’s restroom at his Florida high school. Adams, who is transgender, sued the St. John’s...
Senate Confirms First Black Woman Judge to Serve on 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals
The US Senate has officially confirmed US Magistrate Judge Dana Douglas to serve on the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals. The watershed moment marks President Joe Biden’s first Black woman appointee to a right-wing-leaning court that has often thwarted his policies. The Democratic-led Senate voted in favor of...
FOX Carolina
SC Supreme Court hears death penalty case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The legality of the state’s death penalty system went before South Carolina Supreme Court Thursday. In 2022, a lower court judge ruled that the methods of execution, firing squad and electric chair, are cruel and unusual. The State Supreme Court will decide whether they are unconstitutional.
Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury convicted Dayonta McClinton of robbing a CVS pharmacy but acquitted him of murder. A judge gave McClinton an extra 13 years in prison for the killing anyway. In courtrooms across America, defendants get additional prison time for crimes that juries found they didn’t commit....
Judge tosses argument that Charlottesville Lee statue vote violated law
The Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation are seeking an injunction to stop the statue’s destruction and relaunch the bidding process.
Alabama Supreme Court Justice Sarah Stewart announces run for chief justice
Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Sarah Stewart has announced she is running for chief justice of the nine-member court next year. Voters elected Stewart to the Supreme Court in 2018. She is a Republican who was a circuit court judge in Mobile for 13 years before her election to the Supreme Court.
SC Supreme Court makeup may face GOP scrutiny after 6-week abortion ban struck down
“There will be a movement in South Carolina to make sure that we put people on the Supreme Court that follow the law and not become legislators,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said.
