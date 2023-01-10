Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: Lakeview rolls past Pinecrest Academy; NoFo whips Hab Central; GHS falls in close battle with Lanier
GAINESVILLE — Despite a rough shooting night, Lakeview Academy held off Pinecrest Academy 49-32 on Saturday at home. The Lions (8-9) opened the game with a 16-6 run but Pinecrest (7-9) pulled within 21-16 by halftime. They took control in the second half. Lakeview outscored the Paladins 13-8 in...
Basketball picks: Several huge region games on tap this weekend
The new year is bringing some excellent basketball matchups throughout Northeast Georgia. With that, the AccessWDUN sports staff put together another round of picks this week. We take an in-depth look at several huge region showdowns this week. -- Can the Gainesville girls pull a massive upset against No. 10...
Girls basketball: No. 1 River Ridge hands No. 4 Buford 1st loss; Towns Co. rolls, LCA falls on the road; Gainesville beats Lanier
BUFORD — In a battle of highly-ranked teams, Class 6A No. 1 River Ridge held off Class 7A No. 4 Buford, 53-51, on Saturday at The Buford Arena. It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Wolves (15-1). The Lady Knights (14-5) led from start to finish after opening the game with a 16-7 first quarter run.
Girls basketball: EaFo, Branch, NoFo, Chestatee, Buford get region wins
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The East Forsyth girls held off a furious Cherokee Bluff charge en route to a 60-53 win on the road Friday night. The Lady Bears (10-7, 3-3 Region 7-4A) trailed 50-36 at the end of the third quarter and mounted a comeback behind Claire Carlson and Emma Reynolds in the final period.
Ann Wagner Shirley
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Ann Wagner Shirley, age 78 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Friday, January 13, 2023. Mrs. Shirley was born in Eatonton, Georgia a daughter of the late Joe Walter Wagner and the late Cinnie Cochran Wagner. Mrs. Shirley was a member of Revival Baptist Church and retired from Craven Pottery. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shirley is preceded by a daughter, Paula Jump.
Mary Lou Ward
Mrs. Mary Lou Ward, 87, of Gainesville passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at her residence following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Frank Ford, Rev. Timothy Sullens, Rev. Ronnie Dockery and Rev. Ronald Seabolt will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Basketball: Lady Leopards roll to 10 straight win, stay perfect in 8-2A; Banks boys rally for win
HOMER, Ga. — With a chance to take early control in Region 8-2A, the Banks County girls did not waste their opportunity. Behind a quick, tenacious defense the Class 2A fourth-ranked Lady Leopards rolled to a 56-28 win over Athens Academy on Friday night at the Banks County gym in a battle of unbeaten teams.
James Douglas “Doug” Waldrep
Mr. James Douglas “Doug” Waldrep, Sr. 85, of Gainesville, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville following injuries sustained in an auto accident. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home....
Football: Lakeview makes head coaching hire
Gainesville, Ga. — It didn't take Lakeview Academy long to find its next head football coach. Just seven days after former coach Lee Shaw left for Metter High School, Lakeview lured former East Hall standout Lee Coleman away from Georgia Military College Prep School to become the third head coach to lead the program.
North Forsyth middle schooler named 2023 Spelling Bee Champion
On January 7, 35 students from Forsyth County elementary and middle schools participated in a district spelling bee where North Forsyth student Sharanya Vats came out on top. After 30 rounds of tough competition, Vats emerged as the victor after correctly spelling the word “Rastafarian”. She attended the spelling bee as a representative from North Forsyth Middle School.
Annie Frances “Fran” Drummond
Annie Frances “Fran” Drummond, age 96, of Buford, GA passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Drummond, and parents, Doyle D. and Willie Russell. Mrs. Drummond is survived by children, Russell “Russ” and Sandra Drummond of Buford, and Randall and Brenna Drummond of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; granddaughter, Amy Drummond of Reston, Virginia; great grandson, Allen Akiyama; and sister, Betty Dixon of Stone Mountain, GA. Fran was a Charter member of Buford Silvertones Choir and performed with them for over thirty years. She is also a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Buford. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Buford with Pastor Wayne Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 17 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Elizabeth Jo Stamps
Elizabeth Jo Stamps, age 74, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Mrs. Stamps was born on May 25, 1948 in Jefferson County, Alabama to the late Everette and Mary Windham Pugh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Stamps; and her daughter, Vernell Stamps. Jo was of the Baptist Faith. She had provided private personal care to Seniors for many years.
Louis Francis Stefurak
Mr. Louis Francis Stefurak, 85, of Gainesville, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences...
University of North Georgia celebrates 150th anniversary
Jan. 6 was a momentous day for the University of North Georgia – not many colleges can say they have served students and the community for 150 years. UNG staff, alumni, students and community members gathered on the third floor of the library to celebrate the university’s sesquicentennial anniversary and the impact it has made in the region.
Forsyth County announces first ever Film Commission
The Forsyth County Film initiative has announced that the film industry is continuing to grow in Forsyth County as more productions consider the community for their filming location. Film Forsyth, the official film commission of Forsyth County, is an initiative under Discover FoCo. Through the initiative, leads, location scouting and...
Fire damages Clermont home, pool house
A home and nearby pool house in Clermont were damaged in a fire early Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue officials said the pool house was already fully involved in flames when crews were called to the scene on Railroad Street at 1:40 a.m. Crews started to fight the blaze, but strong winds carried the fire to the home and it became engulfed in flames by 2:00.
Board of Commissioners holds off on two Hall County business rezonings
The Hall County Board of Commissioners tabled two separate business rezonings Thursday night after objections were brought forward from concerned citizens. During Thursday night’s commission meeting, the board heard from applicants seeking to rezone their respective plots of land. Reginald Crayton, P.E. hopes to rezone 6.34 acres on Cleveland Highway from Agriculture Residential III to Suburban Shopping. Anchor Inn RV & Boat Storage seeks to rezone 9.06 acres on McEver Road from Agricultural Residential III to Highway Business.
Hall County Fire Rescue applauded for assisting with compactor cleanup
Hall County Government is praising Hall County Fire Rescue for their commitment to the community after crews helped clear illegally-dumped garbage at the compactor site on Dec. 26. According to Hall County Government, mounds of garbage in illegally-dumped bags greeted sanitation workers once the compactor re-opened for operation after the...
Humane Society hosts urgent dog and cat adoption event
The Northeast Georgia Humane Society is hosting an urgent adoption event for cats and dogs with low or zero-cost adoption fees for the next two weekends. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (HSNEGA) is announcing a “Clear the Shelter” event for the next two weekends: January 13-15 and January 20-22. According to a press release, all available dogs and cats will have a zero-dollar adoption fee, and the shelter will accept donations of any size throughout the event. It will be hosted at the HSNEGA Adoption Center at 845 West Ridge Road in Gainesville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Seven displaced by Northwest Hall County house fire
Seven people were displaced by a fire at a home in Northwest Hall County Thursday night. Hall County Fire Rescue officials say crews were called to the home on Fran Mar Drive at 8:20 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was working inside the building. The two adults and five...
