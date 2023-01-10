Annie Frances “Fran” Drummond, age 96, of Buford, GA passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Drummond, and parents, Doyle D. and Willie Russell. Mrs. Drummond is survived by children, Russell “Russ” and Sandra Drummond of Buford, and Randall and Brenna Drummond of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; granddaughter, Amy Drummond of Reston, Virginia; great grandson, Allen Akiyama; and sister, Betty Dixon of Stone Mountain, GA. Fran was a Charter member of Buford Silvertones Choir and performed with them for over thirty years. She is also a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Buford. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Buford with Pastor Wayne Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 17 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

BUFORD, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO