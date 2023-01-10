Need2Know: January 10, 2023
Evacuations ordered in California over flooding concerns, the latest on the North Carolina teacher shot by a first grader, and Virgin rocket fails to orbit, Here is everything you Need2Know for Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.https://cheddar.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0