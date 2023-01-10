ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Need2Know: January 10, 2023

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 5 days ago

Evacuations ordered in California over flooding concerns, the latest on the North Carolina teacher shot by a first grader, and Virgin rocket fails to orbit, Here is everything you Need2Know for Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Cheddar News

Market Minute: Disney Board Fight, Starbucks Returns to Office & $BBB Skyrockets

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top market stories of the day. DISNEY VS. ACTIVIST INVESTORActivist investor Nelson Peltz, of Trian Management Fund, is looking to secure a coveted seat on Walt Disney Co.'s board, and the entertainment giant is none too happy about it. Disney said in a statement released Wednesday that it opposes the nomination, and urged shareholders to vote against him. The fear is that Peltz will spark a proxy battle. An outspoken critic of Disney's business practices, he recently started pushing the board to have a succession plan for when CEO Bob Iger finishes his two-year...
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Bed, Bath Goes Beyond, Bank Earnings & Inflation Slows

"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.BANKS REPORT EARNINGSSome of the biggest U.S. banks released their quarterly earnings Friday morning, marking the unofficial start to earnings season. Overall, the banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase, performed relatively well.  JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo all beat Wall Street estimates, while also signaling that 2023 could bring economic headwinds in the form of a recession and higher unemployment. Stock prices...
The Independent

US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun

A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
BOSTON, MA
Cheddar News

Supreme Court Lets New York Enforce Gun Law During Lawsuit

"By Jessica GreskoNew York can for now continue to enforce a sweeping new law that bans guns from “sensitive places” including schools, playgrounds and Times Square, the Supreme Court said Wednesday, allowing the law to be in force while a lawsuit over it plays out.The justices turned away an emergency request by New York gun owners challenging the law. The gun owners wanted the high court to lift a federal appeals court order that had permitted the law to be in effect.The appeals court hasn't finished its review of the case, and justices are often reluctant to weigh in under those circumstances. The justices...
NEW YORK STATE
Cheddar News

Odds of Winning Mega Millions Are 1 in 300 Million. What Happens if You Do?

"This Friday the 13th could make one Mega Millions player very lucky. The jackpot has swelled to $1.35 billion with the next drawing scheduled for Jan. 13. "The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement.Although Friday the 13th is typically associated with bad luck, it’s historically been an auspicious date for the Mega Millions with six jackpots won on the date. Friday’s jackpot is one of the largest in Mega Millions history, second only to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

Eric Adams says migrants being given 'false impression' about what to expect in NYC

EL PASO, TEXAS — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said migrants should be warned there is “no more room” in the Big Apple for them as he called on increased coordination from the federal government to handle this “national emergency.” Adams was speaking in El Paso after checking out conditions in the Texas border city. The mayor slammed federal leaders for not helping cities across the nation taking in scores of migrants. He said he learned Sunday that websites are giving asylum seekers the “false impression” about what they can expect in New York, including that they would be living...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

NYC Nurses Return to Work After Ending Three-Day Strike

" More than 7,000 nurses at two New York City hospitals are headed back to work after a three-day strike for safe staffing. The New York City Nurses Association (NYSNA) agreed on a contract with Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx that includes "concrete enforceable safe staffing ratios," according to the union. "NYSNA nurses have done the impossible, saving lives night and day, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and now we’ve again shown that nothing is impossible for nurse heroes," NYSNA President Nancy Hagans said in a statement. "Through our unity and by putting it all on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

If You Win the Mega Millions Jackpot Seek Help 'Immediately,' Says Financial Planner

"It's Friday the 13th, but possibly one American will be the lucky winner of the next Mega Millions Jackpot after the drawing on Friday night. The prize is $1.35 billion, the second-highest in the game's history, and the sheer size of the winnings is pushing some reluctant gamblers to buy a ticket. "To be honest, I'm not much of a lottery guy, but I'm jumping on the bandwagon this week," said Tom from New Rochelle, New York, from a deli counter. What will he buy if he wins? "A couple of Lamborghinis… maybe the New York Giants."But figuring out your first big...
NEW YORK STATE
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Cranston Back in the Middle, 'Black Panther' 3 & Wrestling Merger

"Maybe Malcolm in the Middle AgainWould you be down for a Malcolm in the Middle reboot? Actor Bryan Cranston, who played Hal on the show, told E! News that he would be open to revisiting the series to see how the family turned out 20 years later. He also revealed that there have been preliminary conversations about bringing it back. The sitcom originally aired on Fox from 2000 to 2006 with more than 150 episodes.Black Panther 3Letitia Wright revealed that another Black Panther film could be in the works. She told Variety that the ball has already started rolling for...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

