Man convicted in 1984 home invasion attacks claims he doesn't remember committing them: "If I was this monster, I hope he is dead"

Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Related
Connecticut Man Sentenced for ‘Horrid Butchering’ of Domestic Violence Victim Who Tried to Break Up With Him
A Connecticut man will likely die behind bars after being sentenced to decades in prison earlier this week for the brutal murder of a woman he dated for a short while during the summer of 2018. Danielle Marie Fasciocco was a beloved teacher who worked with special needs children at...
Arrested “N‑Word” Cop Placed On Leave; Chief Orders IA Probe
Police Chief Karl Jacobson isn’t waiting for the slow wheels of the criminal court to finish turning before looking into why one of his allegedly “n‑word” slinging officers was arrested for allegedly harassing trick-or-treaters. The officer in question is Lindsey Nesto. Wallingford police arrested her...
Cornel Myers sentenced to 57 years in state prison for 'horrid butchering' of Hartford teacher
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Danielle Fasciocco was a 29-year-old educator at Hartford’s Betances Magnet School who worked with children with special needs and cared for a deaf rescue dog. But three weeks after police were called to her house in the summer of 2018 on reports she was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend, Cornel Myers, she was found brutally murdered.
Carscoops
Police Officer Fired After Filmed Screaming And Berating Woman During Traffic Stop
Waterbury Police Department announced that it’s terminated former officer James Hinkle after an internal affairs investigation found him to be in violation of the department’s policies. The incident that led to the investigation involved a ticket that Hinckle issued in mid-December. While the female driver involved didn’t file a complaint, the supervising sergeant on the scene did.
East Hartford Man Accused Of Shooting Woman In Front Of Kids
An East Hartford man who had to be talked out of his house after allegedly shooting a woman during a domestic violence incident is behind bars. The incident took place around 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Lafayette Ave. in East Hartford. East Hartford police responded to the home and...
Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
New Haven police chief to suspects: ‘We are coming after you’
New Haven leaders say they are working to prevent violent crime in the city.
Man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been charged in a domestic violence dispute that left one woman suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, according to East Hartford police. Officers stated that just after 3 p.m., they were dispatched to a home on Lafayette Avenue on a report of someone being shot during […]
Plainville Teen Found Shot Dead In Hartford
Hartford marked its first homicide of the year when an 18-year-old Plainville resident was found shot dead on a city street.Julius Rivera was found around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 after police responded to the area of 695 Broad Street for a reported shooting, said Lt Aaron Boisvert of the Hart…
New Haven man arrested in connection to Ansonia shooting
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Ansonia, according to authorities. Police said 40-year-old Daycus Bailey was arrested by warrant for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Bridge Street on Dec. 29. An investigation revealed that two people exchanged gunfire, but no one […]
New Haven Independent
Waterbury Man Arrested On Drug And Gun Charges In Ansonia
ANSONIA — Police said a ‘suspicious activity’ tip led to a drug and weapons arrest on Jan. 4. Someone contacted police at 3:45 p.m. to report suspicious activity at Colony Park. Police didn’t relay the specific activity thought to be suspicious. But, after responding to the...
Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School
A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
2 men accused of stealing 500 gallons of cooking oil from Harwinton restaurant
HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police arrested two men from New York for allegedly stealing 500 gallons of used cooking oil on Thursday. Just before 6 p.m., troopers received a 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle parked near a restaurant on Birge Park Road in Harwinton. When troopers arrived at the scene, they saw […]
FBI agent testifies Springfield Officer Jose Diaz forced him down rabbit holes
SPRINGFIELD — On the second day of the trial of a city police officer accused of sending a criminal investigation awry, an FBI agent testified it took an internal investigation, local, state and federal criminal probes plus a grand jury to determine where Jose Diaz was on April 8, 2015.
Police: Teen arrested after woman pistol-whipped, robbed pumping gas in Ansonia
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Police announced Tuesday that a teenager has been arrested in connection to the reported pistol-whipping and robbery of a woman at an Ansonia gas station On Dec. 27, Ansonia police responded to a robbery complaint at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene […]
Thousands Raised For Karon Blake's Family After 'Quiet' Middle Schooler Tragically Killed
A community is coming together to support the family of 13-year-old Karon Blake, who was fatally shot over the weekend, raising over $20,000 in a GoFundMe. The quiet middle schooler was tragically shot multiple times by a man who believed he was breaking into cars around 4 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7. His family created a GoFundMe to help with unexpected funeral costs.
18-year-old fatally shot on Broad Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died following a late-night shooting on Broad Street Wednesday night. Hartford police officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Broad Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified him […]
Missing Simsbury Man Found Dead In Wooded Area
A Simsbury man who has been missing for more than a month has been found dead in a secluded wooded area by police during a search of the area. The body of Bernard Soldate, age 57, of Simsbury, was located around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 by members of the state police K9 unit along with Simsbury detectives on the north side of the Farmington River, which runs along Tariffville Road.
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
Salem Brothers Arrested for Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine Trafficking
A pair of brothers made drug trafficking a family affair, but police broke up the family business, seizing fentanyl, crack cocaine and over a thousand dollars in cash, according to officials. Salem detectives of the Criminal Investigation Division served a search warrant on Friday, Jan. 6 at a…
