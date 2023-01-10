Panthers request interview with Giants OC Mike Kafka for head coach job: Report

The Giants haven’t played their first playoff game in six years just yet, but members of their coaching staff are reportedly already drawing interest from other teams after Big Blue’s resurgent season.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Panthers have requested to interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their head coaching job, an interview that wouldn’t happen until after New York’s playoff opener against the Vikings on Sunday.

With Kafka leading the offense alongside head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants saw Daniel Jones have a career year and drastically cut back on his turnovers, while Saquon Barkley came back in a big way to have another 1,000-yard rushing season. Even without much firepower at the wide receiver position, Big Blue’s offense was a middle-of-the-pack team in the NFL in total touchdowns, and fourth in all of football with 21 rushing touchdowns.

Should Kafka get a head coaching job this offseason, it would mean yet another change in the Giants’ coaching staff that the likes of Jones and Barkley would have to endure next season, assuming both agree to deals to return.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)