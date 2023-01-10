More information has come available about the evidence and the circumstances that led to 2 Springfield EMS workers being charged with first-degree murder. LifeStar EMS workers Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each, as the charging documents contends they both knew that their actions in restraining Earl Moore Jr. face down could cause his death or great bodily harm.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO