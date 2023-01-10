ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

wlds.com

Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield

Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

More Information Released, Springfield Police Statement on Springfield EMS Workers Charged with Murder

More information has come available about the evidence and the circumstances that led to 2 Springfield EMS workers being charged with first-degree murder. LifeStar EMS workers Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each, as the charging documents contends they both knew that their actions in restraining Earl Moore Jr. face down could cause his death or great bodily harm.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ksgf.com

Arrests Made At Greene County Homeless Camps

(KTTS News) — The Greene County Sheriff says eleven homeless people have been arrested for setting up illegal encampments. Deputies worked with property owners to make the arrests. The arrests were for trespassing. Some people also had outstanding warrants. The sheriff’s office will provide each person with a list...
taylorvilledailynews.com

Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In

A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Family of Earl Moore Jr. hires Ben Crump

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A nationally renowned civil rights attorney will represent a case in central Illinois. The family of Earl Moore Jr. has hired Ben Crump for their legal defense team, along with Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales. Crump previously represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

South Jacksonville Not Looking At Exclusive Residential Waste Hauling Contract with GFL

The Village of South Jacksonville appears like it will not be signing an exclusive residential waste hauler contract with GFL Environmental. Trustee Todd Warrick presented his fellow board members with a comparison sheet of trash service costs between the City of Jacksonville and the village’s current trash rates. The City of Jacksonville’s 7-year exclusive residential waste hauler contract went into effect on January 1st.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Springfield-Based Musician Declared Missing

Springfield authorities are looking for a local musician who has gone missing. James Bradley, Jr., also known as JJ Bradley, a known singer and guitarist in Springfield was last seen on December 15th near the Blue Grouch Pub after a performance in the 500 block of Maple Street. Bradley’s not been seen nor heard from since.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder

This story has been updated with information from Springfield Police about the 911 call. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield emergency workers have been charged with first degree murder for improperly restraining a patient. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced in a news conference Tuesday first-degree murder charges for Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Two EMS workers arrested for death of patient

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News has learned that two EMS workers were arrested and charged with the murder of a patient. The Sangamon County State's Attorney shared that Earl L. Moore, 35, died while he was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers. Peter Cadigan and Peggy...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Attempted murder suspect caught in Fulton County

FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man wanted in another state for attempted murder has been arrested in Fulton County. According to Fulton Sheriff’s Office Facebook, 32-year-old Daniel Morgan of Rock Island was arrested at the Casey’s in Lewistown and was taken into custody without incident. Morgan had a...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re not a traditional country music fan of a certain age, you may not immediately recognize the name, Stan Hitchcock. But no matter who you are or your taste in music, you’re probably familiar with his work or know some of the many country music artists he’s helped by launching their careers or increasing their popularity.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WCIA

Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
PAXTON, IL

