Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Giants Wild Card Round report card: Brilliant stuff
Grading the Giants’ 31-24 win over the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round in Minnesota on Sunday. Offense This was a star turn from Daniel Jones. The ball was put in his hands and he passed it (24 of 35, 301 yards, 2 TDs) and ran with it (17-78) and moved the pile on two sneaks and did not turn it over. Brilliant stuff. Saquon Barkley was a bigger factor as a pass-catcher (5-56) than he was as a rusher (9-53), and he bowled over 325-pound DT Dalvin Tomlinson on his 2-yard TD plunge. WR Isaiah Hodgins (8-105) beat CB Patrick...
WHO DEY: Bengals beat Ravens and advance in NFL Playoffs
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are advancing to the AFC Divisional Playoffs as the beat the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York. The Cincinnati Bengals’ season came to an end Sunday night as they lost...
Bengals' defense lifts team to divisional round thanks to Sam Hubbard touchdown
The Cincinnati Bengals survived and defeated the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 thanks to Sam Hubbard's history-making fumble return for a touchdown.
Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room
The New York Giants on Sunday pulled off a big 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round of the playoffs, and they celebrated accordingly. Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins had a monster game with 8 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in his team’s victory. After the game, Hodgins shared a... The post Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Miami
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Celebrates Epic Playoff Win With Trip to Waffle House
Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic playoff win with trip to Waffle House originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How does a quarterback celebrate pulling off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history?. By going to Waffle House, apparently. Trevor Lawrence showed up at a local Waffle House in the...
Bengals' 98-yard fumble return TD sparks AFC wild-card game win against Ravens
The Bengals preserved their chance at Super Bowl redemption by escaping against the Ravens on Sunday, setting up a date against the Buffalo Bills
NBC Miami
What Are the Biggest Comebacks in NFL Playoff History?
What are the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the first stunner of the 2023 NFL playoffs on Saturday night. And, boy, what a stunner it was. The AFC South champions fell behind 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers...
NBC Miami
Report: Sean McVay to Return as Rams Head Coach in 2023
Report: Sean McVay to return as Rams head coach in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Sean McVay isn’t going anywhere. Less than a year after winning the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams head coach contemplated stepping down. On Friday, the 36-year-old reportedly informed the organization that he intends to return for the 2023 season.
NBC Miami
Damar Hamlin to Support Bills From Home For Wild Card Game Vs. Dolphins
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be at Highmark Stadium in spirit as his team takes on the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild card game on Sunday. The 24-year-old tweeted before the game that he will support his squad from afar as he receives his necessary treatment. Hamlin reportedly...
Comments / 0