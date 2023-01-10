ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
New York Post

Giants Wild Card Round report card: Brilliant stuff

Grading the Giants’ 31-24 win over the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round in Minnesota on Sunday. Offense This was a star turn from Daniel Jones. The ball was put in his hands and he passed it (24 of 35, 301 yards, 2 TDs) and ran with it (17-78) and moved the pile on two sneaks and did not turn it over. Brilliant stuff. Saquon Barkley was a bigger factor as a pass-catcher (5-56) than he was as a rusher (9-53), and he bowled over 325-pound DT Dalvin Tomlinson on his 2-yard TD plunge. WR Isaiah Hodgins (8-105) beat CB Patrick...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WHIO Dayton

WHO DEY: Bengals beat Ravens and advance in NFL Playoffs

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are advancing to the AFC Divisional Playoffs as the beat the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York. The Cincinnati Bengals’ season came to an end Sunday night as they lost...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room

The New York Giants on Sunday pulled off a big 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round of the playoffs, and they celebrated accordingly. Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins had a monster game with 8 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in his team’s victory. After the game, Hodgins shared a... The post Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Miami

What Are the Biggest Comebacks in NFL Playoff History?

What are the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the first stunner of the 2023 NFL playoffs on Saturday night. And, boy, what a stunner it was. The AFC South champions fell behind 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Miami

Report: Sean McVay to Return as Rams Head Coach in 2023

Report: Sean McVay to return as Rams head coach in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Sean McVay isn’t going anywhere. Less than a year after winning the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams head coach contemplated stepping down. On Friday, the 36-year-old reportedly informed the organization that he intends to return for the 2023 season.
NBC Miami

Damar Hamlin to Support Bills From Home For Wild Card Game Vs. Dolphins

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be at Highmark Stadium in spirit as his team takes on the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild card game on Sunday. The 24-year-old tweeted before the game that he will support his squad from afar as he receives his necessary treatment. Hamlin reportedly...

