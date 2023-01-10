ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Flashback Friday: Shipbuilding in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After 36 years, KELOLAND Photojournalist Mike Simundson is turning his KELO camera on and off for the last time Friday. Over the years Mike has held many roles, from photographer to producer and reporter. We’re looking back at one of his many stories to...
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up nine deaths to 3,133. The nine new deaths are four women and five men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (3) and 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Grant (2), Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha (3) and Spink.
Job openings at South Dakota’s five interstate highway welcome centers

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism is now accepting applications to fill Welcome Center Travel Counselor and Supervisor seasonal positions at five Welcome Center locations along Interstates 29 and 90. Seasonal workers are needed to assist visitors with their travel planning, answer questions, and promote South...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
Fact Check | Checking claims in Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ sixth Condition of the State Address

PolitiFact Iowa is a project of The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative and PolitiFact to help you find the truth in politics. During Gov. Kim Reynolds’s annual Condition of the State Address, she advocated for school choice, parental involvement, increased funding for the health care apprenticeship program, and increased penalties for fentanyl manufacture and distribution.
Good News: Webster Girl Wins South Dakota Junior Snow Queen Title

Fifteen-year-old Willa Stern of Webster was crowned the 2023 South Dakota Junior Snow Queen. Willa is a freshman at Webster High School. She heat out 25 other contestants for the crown during the Junior Snow Queen Coronation Saturday at the Aberdeen Civic Arena. Corinne Bosse of Britton was the first...
Mix 97-3 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

