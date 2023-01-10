Read full article on original website
ksgf.com
Charges Filed In Pulaski County Murder
(KTTS News) — A man has been charged in a fatal shooting in Pulsaki County. Tyron Spence-Bey is charged with murder for a shooting Wednesday near St. Robert. Deputies found Robin Keppel dead at a home on Hobo Lane.
Missouri school superintendent charged with assault
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A school official in Texas County has been charged with a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault after allegedly attacking a 16-year-old student. Rick Stark, 55, of Eunice, who is the superintendent of the Summersville School District in Texas County, was charged on Jan. 6, but the Summersville Police Department report was […]
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested for burglary
Police have identified and charged a suspect in the Jan. 2 burglary of a Willow Springs business. Uriy Dudko, 25, of Willow Springs, faces one charge of second-degree burglary. Court documents say Officer Jake Cronin of the Willow Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at C&R Gun and Pawn...
kjluradio.com
One dead and one arrested following shooting incident near St. Robert
One man is dead and another arrested following a shooting just outside St. Robert. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department reports it was called to the 16000 block of Hobo Lane on Wednesday afternoon to investigate a report of a gunshot victim. Initial reports stated the male victim had been shot in the chest, and the suspect had fled the area.
houstonherald.com
Houston woman arrested on three warrants by state patrol
A Houston woman was arrested Tuesday on three warrants by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Sheila M. Lentz, 52, was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant charging her with larceny stealing of an animal, as well as two misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrants. She is held in the Texas...
myozarksonline.com
More names of offenders sent to Department of Corrections
According to Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman, 34 offenders have been sent to the Department of Corrections after recent Circuit Court proceedings. Johnathan Simpson of Waynesville failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for the delivery of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced Simpson to 8 years in the Department of Corrections. Michael Linker of Argyle pleaded guilty to resisting arrested and was sentenced to 2 years.
KTLO
29 dogs recovered from breeder in Ozark County
Wednesday the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force to recover 29 Lakeland Terriers from a formerly licensed breeder in Ozark County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture, who also assisted with the recovery efforts, placed the dogs in the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri.
