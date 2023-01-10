ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

The Last Stage review – cinema’s first look at the horror of Auschwitz

In 1948, Polish socialist film-maker Wanda Jakubowska released this gripping and pioneering film about the Auschwitz death camp in which she herself had recently been imprisoned, using actors and nonprofessionals and partly shooting in what remained of the camp itself. Jakubowska’s film influenced every subsequent director of work on the...
Herbie J Pilato

The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"

According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."
The Independent

Independent book store amasses thousands of likes with Harry memoir post

A post from an independent book store about its window display of Harry’s memoir next to author Bella Mackie’s novel How to Kill Your Family has amassed thousands of likes and numerous comments from people making “wild assumptions and connections”.Harry’s controversial memoir Spare went on sale in book shops across the UK on Tuesday, with some queuing overnight to get their hands on a copy.Bert’s Books in Swindon was one of the places which offered avid readers and royal fans a chance to purchase the book, tweeting: “Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one”,...
The Atlantic

The Dizzying Debauchery of Babylon

For a lavish and expensive epic about 1920s Hollywood, Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon, introduces itself about as scatologically as possible. In its first sequence, a harried gofer named Manny Torres (played by Diego Calva) tries to transport an elephant into the Hollywood Hills for a big-shot producer’s party, a farcical task that ends with the elephant pooping on the camera lens—in a way, on the viewers themselves. We then cut to a giggling movie star getting urinated on as part of some private sexcapade while the party ensues on the floors below—a sweaty, drug-fueled orgy that Chazelle presents in a bravura unbroken take.
Mental_Floss

Mental Floss’s 16 Best Books of 2022

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Whatever else has happened in 2022, it’s been a great year for books. Beloved authors, seasoned journalists, and astonishingly talented newcomers all delivered tales that quickened our pulses, made us laugh, and helped us see the world in new and sometimes surprising ways.
traveltomorrow.com

World’s favourite reporter turns 94

On 10 January 1929, the first album from what was to become one of the world’s most beloved comic series was published by Belgian cartoonist Hergé. The Adventures of Tintin, Reporter for “Le Petit Vingtième”, In the Land of the Soviets told the story of a young reporter boarding a train from Brussels to Moscow, accompanied by his dog Snowy.

