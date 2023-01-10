Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of living: First households receive £600 energy voucher
The first £600 energy payment vouchers have been delivered to households in Northern Ireland. One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive the payment said it "couldn't have come at a better time". Kellie Alexander, 46, from Ballybeen, County Down, received the single, one-off payment in her...
BBC
Home Office Creaton asylum seekers hotel plan has been dropped - MP
A Home Office plan to use a hotel in a village to house asylum seekers has been dropped, an MP has said. Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris had opposed the proposal to house up to 400 asylum seekers at Highgate House Hotel in Creaton, Northamptonshire. The Northern Ireland secretary shared correspondence...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
Comments / 0