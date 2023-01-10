Read full article on original website
Related
cw39.com
Feds: Pharr woman sentenced after caught trafficking cocaine with husband
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Pharr PD talks human trafficking; how to identify the signs
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Identifying the signs of human trafficking is the first step in combating the prevalent issue plaguing our border cities. That’s why the Pharr Police Department, Refugee Services of Texas, and BCFS Health and Human Services gathered Saturday in Pharr to speak with community members and city staff about how to identify […]
McAllen PD has warrant to arrest Valley man suspected of indecency of child
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are looking for a man suspected of indecency of a child, authorities allege. Rogelio Garcia, 46, is wanted on charges of indecency with a child, a third degree felony, according to a news release from McAllen PD. Police department did not provide details of any allegations against […]
Police: Stabbing suspect charged after man crashes into Weslaco hospital
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police released the identity of the suspect involved in a stabbing that led to a vehicle crashing into a Weslaco hospital. Isaiah Ray Rodriguez, 22, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) Friday, according to a news release from the Weslaco Police Department. According to the […]
KRGV
Six indicted in connection to deadly downtown McAllen shooting
Six people who were arrested last year in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown McAllen last October were indicted Tuesday. Alejandro Gomez of Donna: Joel Gonzalez Jr. of Donna; Naila Reyes of Donna; Avan Ruben Mendoza of Alamo; Bryan Vasquez of Alamo and Humberto Ojeda Jr. of Donna, were indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting that killed 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna.
Alton PD make arrest in aggravated robbery investigation
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department said officers have made an arrest in an aggravated robbery that took place Nov. 27, 2022. Edward Navarro Luna was formally charged Monday with the crime that occurred at the Dollar General located at 3405 E. Main Ave., according to Alton police. With help from the McAllen […]
KRGV
Donna woman scammed through TikTok
A Valley woman is speaking out and warning TikTok users to be aware of a scam she fell for. Donna resident Maribel Soto said she received two separate messages through the video hosting app TikTok informing her she won a total of $7,000. Soto was told she had to send...
Mata sentenced for deadly 2020 stabbing in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo man was sentenced to state jail in connection to a deadly 2020 stabbing. Cornelio Mata Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 33 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of capital murder by terror threat/other felony, according to Hidalgo County records. An indictment charged Mata with fatally […]
progresstimes.net
Engineer set for trial in western Hidalgo County corruption case
An engineer charged in the western Hidalgo County corruption case may head to trial in February. Mariano Garcia, 50, of Mission — the owner of M. Garcia Engineering — is scheduled for jury selection on Feb. 27. “We expect that our case in chief will take two days,...
Police: Man with stab wound crashes into Weslaco hospital is identified
UPDATE: Weslaco Police identify Devin Rodriguez as the man who had driven himself to Knapp Medical Center. WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A suspect was detained after a man with a stab wound crashed into the Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco. At 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call of a single-vehicle crash into the hospital’s […]
Hebbronville native pleads guilty to cocaine possession
Hebbronville native Ascencion Garza Jr., pleads guilty to possession with intent after being caught smuggling 15 bricks of cocaine through the Falfurrias checkpoint.
No action taken against officer in San Juan dog shooting, despite policies
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An internal investigation revealed a San Juan police officer violated departmental body camera policy after failing to record a call ending in the officer shooting and killing a homeowner’s loose dog. On Sept. 11, an officer with the San Juan Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of South […]
KRGV
Valley human trafficking survivor shares her story
For seven years, Brenda Gonzalez was exploited as forced to work a cleaning job and have sex for money in Houston while paying off a daily debt of $3,000. Her journey to the U.S. began while trying to escape gang violence in El Salvador. “The gangs back in home would...
KRGV
Police: Raymondville runaway teen found unharmed in Alamo
A 15-year-old Raymondville teen who ran away from home Saturday was found unharmed in Alamo, according to the Raymondville Police Department. Natalia Rivera ran away from her mother's custody and was believed to be accompanied by two male juveniles, police said. Authorities were made aware of Rivera's whereabouts through a...
firefighternation.com
Weslaco (TX) Probes Whether Fire Department Resources Used to Fill Private Pool
Jan. 12—Allegations are swirling in Weslaco that fire department resources were improperly used to fill a private swimming pool. According to the claims, Weslaco Fire Department personnel and equipment were used to fill the pool sometime in December. City officials confirmed late last week that an investigation is indeed...
Child struck by McAllen school bus, police say
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A child was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a school bus in McAllen Thursday, police said. At 4:30 p.m., McAllen police responded to a motor vehicle collision at the 1300 block of S. 17 1/2 Street. According to police, the collision involved a bicyclist and a McAllen […]
Edinburg PD respond to accident involving school bus
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating an auto accident that happened Thursday afternoon involving an Edinburg CISD school bus. Authorities responded to the intersection of Canton Road and 24th Street around 2 p.m., according to a press release from the City of Edinburg. Upon arrival, officers observed an Edinburg CISD school bus and […]
Police: Woman in elf beanie follows men home and vandalizes Camaro
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a woman who authorities say allegedly followed two men and then vandalized and spray-painted a Camaro, with damages exceeding $10,000. Cheyenne Lavon Flores was arrested on two counts of stalking and one count of criminal mischief, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to a probable cause affidavit […]
Fiber internet firm begins construction in McAllen and Harlingen areas
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Homes and businesses in McAllen and Harlingen could soon be able to tap into fiber-optic internet services from Lubbock-based Vexus Fiber. The firm announced this month that its “ultimate high speed 100% fiber optic Internet is now available in the Rio Grande Valley,” singling out Harlingen and McAllen areas by name […]
KRGV
City of Edinburg updates noise ordinance
The city of Edinburg is cracking down on noise control in their city by updating their noise ordinance. The update is to specify what constitutes as a noise violation. “Basically, if there's a loud noise that disrupts the peace and a reasonable person agrees with that, that can be considered a violation,” city attorney Omar Ochoa said. “There's also specific times of the day where certain decibel readings and levels can be considered a violation.”
Comments / 4