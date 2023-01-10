ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Notice from the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization

Location – Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) – 4808 Elizabeth Street, Texarkana, TX. · FY 2022-2023 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) Amendment #5. The addition of Task 5.2 is for the development of a Safety Plan for the Texarkana MPO Region. This task will be performed with TxDOT funds in the amount of $50,000. The UPWP specifies the planning priorities, activities, and tasks which the MPO will address during the two-year period.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

MLK Jr. Day celebrations return to Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana community gathered Saturday morning to remember, reflect and reconnect in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King's memory. The 29th annual MLK Prayer Breakfast was the kick off to several events planned throughout the weekend. Organizers say this is the first time they've come together for...
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care

Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Construction Begins on the replacement facility for Wadley Regional Medical Center.

Steward Health Care has signed a contract with Robins & Morton for the construction of the replacement facility for Wadley Regional Medical Center. The construction will include the Medical Center as well as a Medical Office Building. The new state-of-the-art Wadley Regional Medical Center will be located in northwest Texarkana just off I30 at the corner of University Avenue and West Park Blvd. Construction has begun with an expected completion date in late 2025.
TEXARKANA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Inmates Make A Clean Escape

The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
txktoday.com

Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer

TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Man hatcheted in Highland home identified

The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia man perishes in house fire on Emerson Street

Mark Anthony Easter, 54, died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a fire at his home. Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said Easter was found dead in the kitchen area of the house after the fire was extinguished. The fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. and an initial call...
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Multiple agencies search for missing Vivian man

22-year-old Michah Roberts was reported missing by his family around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to the family, Roberts was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white yoga pants before walking into the woods carrying a gun belonging to his grandmother. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, agents with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, and K-9 groups from Shreveport and Texarkana are currently searching for the young man.
VIVIAN, LA
magnoliareporter.com

FBI seeks public's help to curb vehicle and ATM thefts in Texarkana area

More than 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with ATM theft attempts throughout southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas since January 1, 2020. For many of these incidents, pickup trucks are targeted and stolen by suspects in order to commit these ATM thefts. The FBI is asking individuals...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County retailer on ABC's insufficient funds list

One Columbia County retailer has been named to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's "insufficient funds list" for the month of December 2022, according to postings on the ABC website. This retailer is NMN, LLC. Permit holder is Baljit S. Sarai. The retailer was cited for an insufficiency of $3,549.80 on...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

Janice Kay Balladarsch

Janice Kay Balladarsch, 81, of Texarkana, Texas died peacefully on January 9, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Balladarsch was born on June 14, 1941, in Springfield, Missouri to Harold and Joann Hume. She is preceded in death by her first husband Troy Jeter and her parents. Survivors include her husband...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Police investigate attempted ATM theft in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft overnight in Texarkana, Texas. Officers received an alarm call overnight at the Roadrunner Convenience Store on Richmond Road. When they got there, the front of the building was damaged. Police say store surveillance video shows three men back a truck...
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Accident On Highway 67 West in Front of Hope In Action #2

The Hope Fire Department, Pafford, the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, and the Arkansas State Police responded to an accident Saturday around 12:15pm that resulted in at least one person being treated on the scene by Pafford. The accident was reported as a two-vehicle accident but apparently another vehicle figured into the accident but wasn’t struck. It appeared the vehicle in the ditch might have struck a stop sign. This vehicle was pulling a trailer and a washing machine and lawn mower were damaged in the accident.
HOPE, AR

