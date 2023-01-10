Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Public Notice from the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization
Location – Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) – 4808 Elizabeth Street, Texarkana, TX. · FY 2022-2023 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) Amendment #5. The addition of Task 5.2 is for the development of a Safety Plan for the Texarkana MPO Region. This task will be performed with TxDOT funds in the amount of $50,000. The UPWP specifies the planning priorities, activities, and tasks which the MPO will address during the two-year period.
MLK Jr. Day celebrations return to Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana community gathered Saturday morning to remember, reflect and reconnect in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King's memory. The 29th annual MLK Prayer Breakfast was the kick off to several events planned throughout the weekend. Organizers say this is the first time they've come together for...
Here’s a List of Great Events Going on This Weekend in Texarkana Jan13-15
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There is plenty of events for the second weekend of January. You'll find live music, local art, Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations and more. Live Music. Enjoy live music this weekend all around Texarkana. From Chris Cagle at Crossties to great local...
Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care
Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
Construction Begins on the replacement facility for Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Steward Health Care has signed a contract with Robins & Morton for the construction of the replacement facility for Wadley Regional Medical Center. The construction will include the Medical Center as well as a Medical Office Building. The new state-of-the-art Wadley Regional Medical Center will be located in northwest Texarkana just off I30 at the corner of University Avenue and West Park Blvd. Construction has begun with an expected completion date in late 2025.
Inmates Make A Clean Escape
The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
Magnolia man perishes in house fire on Emerson Street
Mark Anthony Easter, 54, died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a fire at his home. Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said Easter was found dead in the kitchen area of the house after the fire was extinguished. The fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. and an initial call...
New Fitness Court Opening Soon at Texarkana’s Spring Lake Park
A new year means a new you or at least a lot of us are trying to get healthy and in shape before summer. That's why it's exciting to find out that there will soon be a new fitness area in Texarkana. The Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreation Department were...
Live Music In Texarkana This Weekend: Jan 13 – 14
FRIDAY - January 13. Hailey Wright on the patio. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more...
Texarkana man evaded arrest, caused school lockdown; captured by K-9
Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.
Multiple agencies search for missing Vivian man
22-year-old Michah Roberts was reported missing by his family around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to the family, Roberts was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white yoga pants before walking into the woods carrying a gun belonging to his grandmother. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, agents with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, and K-9 groups from Shreveport and Texarkana are currently searching for the young man.
FBI seeks public's help to curb vehicle and ATM thefts in Texarkana area
More than 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with ATM theft attempts throughout southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas since January 1, 2020. For many of these incidents, pickup trucks are targeted and stolen by suspects in order to commit these ATM thefts. The FBI is asking individuals...
Columbia County retailer on ABC's insufficient funds list
One Columbia County retailer has been named to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's "insufficient funds list" for the month of December 2022, according to postings on the ABC website. This retailer is NMN, LLC. Permit holder is Baljit S. Sarai. The retailer was cited for an insufficiency of $3,549.80 on...
Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
Janice Kay Balladarsch
Janice Kay Balladarsch, 81, of Texarkana, Texas died peacefully on January 9, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Balladarsch was born on June 14, 1941, in Springfield, Missouri to Harold and Joann Hume. She is preceded in death by her first husband Troy Jeter and her parents. Survivors include her husband...
Police investigate attempted ATM theft in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft overnight in Texarkana, Texas. Officers received an alarm call overnight at the Roadrunner Convenience Store on Richmond Road. When they got there, the front of the building was damaged. Police say store surveillance video shows three men back a truck...
Accident On Highway 67 West in Front of Hope In Action #2
The Hope Fire Department, Pafford, the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, and the Arkansas State Police responded to an accident Saturday around 12:15pm that resulted in at least one person being treated on the scene by Pafford. The accident was reported as a two-vehicle accident but apparently another vehicle figured into the accident but wasn’t struck. It appeared the vehicle in the ditch might have struck a stop sign. This vehicle was pulling a trailer and a washing machine and lawn mower were damaged in the accident.
Authorities catch burglar with money taped to his stomach
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said an arrest was made of a Springhill man while in the act of burglarizing a business.
