Two-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Montgomery County
A two-vehicle collision in the area of Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane in Montgomery County left one person dead early Sunday morning.
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead Outside Apartment Complex in Laurel: Police
A woman was found dead outside an apartment in Laurel, Maryland, on Saturday, police say. Officers conducted a welfare check at the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road at about 9:30 p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department said. They found a woman outside on the ground with trauma to...
WBAL Radio
Man dies 4 days after Baltimore City house fire, investigation underway
An investigation is underway after an 87-year old man died four days after a house in Baltimore City. The man was injured during the house fire on Jan. 7 in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue, firefighters said. He died four days later. In a statement, the city fire department...
Man Killed In Double Shooting Near DC Middle School: Metropolitan Police
One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Washington, DC early on Sunday morning, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson announced.Renando Griffin, 34, of Southeast, DC, was killed in a shooting on Sunday, Jan. 15 in the 3200 block of 15th Place near the John Hayden …
Baltimore ambulance stolen and recovered on Saturday, fire officials say
BALTIMORE -- An ambulance was stolen in Baltimore City on Saturday night, according to authorities.The ambulance was later recovered, Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark told WJZ following the theft.The incident is now under investigation, he said. WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
wfmd.com
Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
Nottingham MD
Knifepoint robberies reported in Rosedale, assault leads to arrest in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, a known individual entered a residence in the 3300-block of Iris Lane in Middle River (21220) after assaulting the occupants. The suspect was arrested at the location.
Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 50-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the scene located in the 300 block of Clinton Avenue to find the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were provided. The post Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pilot of cargo ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in Chesapeake Bay last year, gives up license
BALTIMORE -- The pilot of the cargo ship Ever Forward, which ran around in the Chesapeake Bay last year, has given up his license, WJZ has learned.Steven Germac, the ship's pilot, also agreed to never apply for another license.In exchange, the Maryland Board of Pilots, which licenses and regulates ship pilots serving the Port of Baltimore, agreed not to fine Germac.Investigators said Germac was distracted because he was using his cell phone at the time.The Ever Forward ran aground 24 feet deep into the mud on March 13. It was finally rescued via a 35-day-long salvage operation, according to authorities. The U.S. Coast Guard and other coordinators removed 500 containers using crane barges between April 9 and April 16 during daylight hours only, according to authorities. The ship was freed on the morning of April 17.
Wbaltv.com
Person dead, teenager grazed in shooting on Caton Avenue
A person died and a teenager was grazed in the head in a shooting Friday afternoon. Baltimore police said officers were called around 2:24 p.m. to the unit block of Caton Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening graze...
Two speed lanes, two lanes through toll plaza to open southbound for drivers at Fort McHenry tunnel
BALTIMORE - Two highway speed lanes and two lanes through the toll plaza will be open for travelers on I-95 southbound at the Fort McHenry Tunnel.The opened lanes will begin on Sunday, January 15. All drivers must obey the posted speed limits for the lane of travel.Drivers traveling in the left two lanes through the toll plaza will use the southbound left tube (Bore 2).Commercial vehicles and drivers using Exit 55/Key Highway should stay right and use the southbound right tube (Bore 1).Drivers entering southbound I-95 from Keith Avenue should use caution when merging with oncoming traffic.Tolling remains in effect.Northbound traffic shift and toll gantry activation is anticipated to occur last January to early February, weather permitting.Always properly mount your E-ZPass transporter and keep your account up to date to receive the lowest toll rate.
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 13 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim...
Man found shot to death inside car in Temple Hills, police say
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle late Friday night in Temple Hills, Maryland, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a neighborhood on Afton Street for a report of a shooting around 11:15 p.m., police said. Once...
Medical expenses piling up for family of man struck by car in Howard Co.
One local woman has started off the new year in distress as she watches her husband in the hospital, still unable to speak or walk.
Wbaltv.com
Charging document suggests possible motive in school stabbing
LANSDOWNE, Md. — The Baltimore County teen accused ofstabbing a classmate Tuesday at Lansdowne High School faces an attempted first-degree murder charge. WBAL-TV 11 News obtained the charging document, which state the suspect used a knife to stab the victim when a fight in a restroom spilled into the hallway.
Firefighters working to put out two-alarm fire in Aberdeen
BALTIMORE - Firefighters are battling a large two-alarm fire Friday evening in Harford County. The fire happened on Elbow Court in Aberdeen.Officials haven't determined the cause of the fire, or said if there were any injuries.
Baltimore City to launch 4 new speed cameras this month
Four new speed cameras will be launched in Baltimore City school zones later this month. The Department of Transportation announced the new cameras will go into effect on or about Tuesday, Jan. 24
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police address rumors about disturbances at shopping centers
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County police hope a safety strategy will help deter any disturbances this weekend. Additional officers will be patrolling because of the Baltimore Ravens game and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday festivities. There's also a social media post calling for a large gathering at...
Rabid raccoon attacks resident in Queen Anne's County
A rabid raccoon attacked someone in Queen Anne's County recently, and the health department is sounding the alarm.
Wbaltv.com
Death of 75-year-old man knocked to ground in 2022 ruled a homicide
Authorities ruled the death of a 75-year-old man a homicide, Baltimore police said. Ellsworth Johnson-Bey was under the care of the Autumn Lake Post-Acute Care Center on Frankford Avenue when he was injured on May 18, 2022. A manager at the facility told city police that a contractual employee knocked the 75-year-old man down, injuring him.
