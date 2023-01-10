ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead Outside Apartment Complex in Laurel: Police

A woman was found dead outside an apartment in Laurel, Maryland, on Saturday, police say. Officers conducted a welfare check at the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road at about 9:30 p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department said. They found a woman outside on the ground with trauma to...
LAUREL, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
FREDERICK, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A 50-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the scene located in the 300 block of Clinton Avenue to find the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were provided. The post Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pilot of cargo ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in Chesapeake Bay last year, gives up license

BALTIMORE -- The pilot of the cargo ship Ever Forward, which ran around in the Chesapeake Bay last year, has given up his license, WJZ has learned.Steven Germac, the ship's pilot, also agreed to never apply for another license.In exchange, the Maryland Board of Pilots, which licenses and regulates ship pilots serving the Port of Baltimore, agreed not to fine Germac.Investigators said Germac was distracted because he was using his cell phone at the time.The Ever Forward ran aground 24 feet deep into the mud on March 13. It was finally rescued via a 35-day-long salvage operation, according to authorities.  The U.S. Coast Guard and other coordinators removed 500 containers using crane barges between April 9 and April 16 during daylight hours only, according to authorities.  The ship was freed on the morning of April 17.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Person dead, teenager grazed in shooting on Caton Avenue

A person died and a teenager was grazed in the head in a shooting Friday afternoon. Baltimore police said officers were called around 2:24 p.m. to the unit block of Caton Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening graze...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two speed lanes, two lanes through toll plaza to open southbound for drivers at Fort McHenry tunnel

BALTIMORE - Two highway speed lanes and two lanes through the toll plaza will be open for travelers on I-95 southbound at the Fort McHenry Tunnel.The opened lanes will begin on Sunday, January 15. All drivers must obey the posted speed limits for the lane of travel.Drivers traveling in the left two lanes through the toll plaza will use the southbound left tube (Bore 2).Commercial vehicles and drivers using Exit 55/Key Highway should stay right and use the southbound right tube (Bore 1).Drivers entering southbound I-95 from Keith Avenue should use caution when merging with oncoming traffic.Tolling remains in effect.Northbound traffic shift and toll gantry activation is anticipated to occur last January to early February, weather permitting.Always properly mount your E-ZPass transporter and keep your account up to date to receive the lowest toll rate.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On January 13 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim...
WALDORF, MD
Wbaltv.com

Charging document suggests possible motive in school stabbing

LANSDOWNE, Md. — The Baltimore County teen accused ofstabbing a classmate Tuesday at Lansdowne High School faces an attempted first-degree murder charge. WBAL-TV 11 News obtained the charging document, which state the suspect used a knife to stab the victim when a fight in a restroom spilled into the hallway.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Death of 75-year-old man knocked to ground in 2022 ruled a homicide

Authorities ruled the death of a 75-year-old man a homicide, Baltimore police said. Ellsworth Johnson-Bey was under the care of the Autumn Lake Post-Acute Care Center on Frankford Avenue when he was injured on May 18, 2022. A manager at the facility told city police that a contractual employee knocked the 75-year-old man down, injuring him.
BALTIMORE, MD

