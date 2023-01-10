ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

860wacb.com

Crash Severs Utility Pole Friday Morning In Taylorsville

An accident Friday morning just before 8 am has crews replacing a utility pole in uptown Taylorsville. According to Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman, two cars collided at the intersection of Main Street and Main Avenue near the studios of B86 Radio. The crash severed a pole although it failed to come down due to the multiple lines supporting it instead of the pole supporting the lines.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Arrested On Thursday

49-year old Chad Vance Hill of Taylorsville was arrested by Taylorsville Police Officers and charged with felony probation violation on Thursday. He was also served warrants from Rowan County for driving with license revoked and other traffic related offenses. Hill was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $12,000.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Section Of Highway 321 To Close This Weekend In Catawba County

HICKORY – Contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close U.S. 321 between Clement Boulevard and 15th Avenue NW in Catawba County this weekend. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. Jan. 14, through 5 a.m. the following morning as crews set beams for a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 321.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Arrested Overnight

Hickory Police arrested 23-year old Terrell Martese Williams of Hickory Thursday evening. He’s charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. Williams was also cited on felony probation charges and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. A court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, January 17th.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Pedestrian Struck And Killed This Morning In Wilkes County

WILKESBORO – On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Mount Pleasant Road. A 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling west on US 421 and struck a pedestrian who was walking westbound in the roadway.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Two Men Now Charged In Catawba County Murder Investigation

A second suspect has been charged as part of a murder investigation by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, 29-year old Angel Gustavo Gonzalez of Hickory was arrested and charged with the murder of Luiz Enrique Rodriguez. This arrest stems from information deputies and investigators obtained as this investigation has continued.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Stony Point Man Placed In Jail For Probation Violation

20-year old Shaun Michael Robinette of Stony Point is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center after his arrest on Friday for felony probation violation. A $10,000 secured bond is listed with a court date set for February 6th.
STONY POINT, NC
860wacb.com

Iredell County Man Charged With Felony Theft Of Auto Parts

An Iredell County man is facing more than two dozen felony charges in connection with the theft of motor vehicle parts from a business near Statesville. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 38 year-old Adam Steven High of Harmony on Friday following an investigation that began in September, 2022.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deputies discover body of woman near Catawba County intersection, officials say

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies discovered a female body near a Catawba County intersection of Wednesday, officials said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby notified authorities of the body located at the edge of the woods near the intersection of Plateau Road and Trail Winds Street in Newton, right near Fred T. Foard High School.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Harmony man charged with theft of 25 catalytic converters Tuesday

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection to 25 catalytic converters thefts at one location on Tuesday. Members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team located and arrested 38-year-old Adam Steven High without incident.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Stanley traffic stop leads to crack cocaine arrest

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a traffic stop led to felony cocaine charges for one Dallas woman. On Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a person driving with a revoked license. When they stopped Frankie Lindann Branch, the woman consented to search the vehicle.
STANLEY, NC
WCNC

Victims identified following deadly crash on I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people have died after a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon, according to Mecklenburg EMS. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the four victims as Edwin Garcia, Arthuro Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. I-85 southbound was closed for hours near Exit 45, WT...
CHARLOTTE, NC
abc45.com

Two Arrested for Grave Desecration in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — December 7 around 4:30 p.m., Surry County Sheriffs received a call about someone desecrating two gravesites in Lowgap. The incident occurred at 218 Hanner Way. According to the caller, two different Confederate gravesites had been damaged. The desecrated gravesites and tools used were found by authorities. The cemetery is located approximately a quarter of a mile off of the highway in some woods.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

