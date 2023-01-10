An accident Friday morning just before 8 am has crews replacing a utility pole in uptown Taylorsville. According to Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman, two cars collided at the intersection of Main Street and Main Avenue near the studios of B86 Radio. The crash severed a pole although it failed to come down due to the multiple lines supporting it instead of the pole supporting the lines.

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO