Crash Severs Utility Pole Friday Morning In Taylorsville
An accident Friday morning just before 8 am has crews replacing a utility pole in uptown Taylorsville. According to Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman, two cars collided at the intersection of Main Street and Main Avenue near the studios of B86 Radio. The crash severed a pole although it failed to come down due to the multiple lines supporting it instead of the pole supporting the lines.
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Thursday
49-year old Chad Vance Hill of Taylorsville was arrested by Taylorsville Police Officers and charged with felony probation violation on Thursday. He was also served warrants from Rowan County for driving with license revoked and other traffic related offenses. Hill was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $12,000.
Section Of Highway 321 To Close This Weekend In Catawba County
HICKORY – Contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close U.S. 321 between Clement Boulevard and 15th Avenue NW in Catawba County this weekend. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. Jan. 14, through 5 a.m. the following morning as crews set beams for a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 321.
Hickory Man Arrested Overnight
Hickory Police arrested 23-year old Terrell Martese Williams of Hickory Thursday evening. He’s charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. Williams was also cited on felony probation charges and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. A court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, January 17th.
Pedestrian Struck And Killed This Morning In Wilkes County
WILKESBORO – On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Mount Pleasant Road. A 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling west on US 421 and struck a pedestrian who was walking westbound in the roadway.
Two Men Now Charged In Catawba County Murder Investigation
A second suspect has been charged as part of a murder investigation by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, 29-year old Angel Gustavo Gonzalez of Hickory was arrested and charged with the murder of Luiz Enrique Rodriguez. This arrest stems from information deputies and investigators obtained as this investigation has continued.
Stony Point Man Placed In Jail For Probation Violation
20-year old Shaun Michael Robinette of Stony Point is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center after his arrest on Friday for felony probation violation. A $10,000 secured bond is listed with a court date set for February 6th.
Iredell County Man Charged With Felony Theft Of Auto Parts
An Iredell County man is facing more than two dozen felony charges in connection with the theft of motor vehicle parts from a business near Statesville. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 38 year-old Adam Steven High of Harmony on Friday following an investigation that began in September, 2022.
Woman killed in two-vehicle Alexander County collision: NCHP
Mary Keller, 41, was identified as the person deceased.
Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide
Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office believe the murders of David Land and Michael Mitchke may have been connected. Four men were killed on Tuesday after the vehicle they were in was involved in a fatal crash, and an ensuing fire. CMPD searching for suspects in Charlotte pawn shop...
Two Hickory men charged with murder of man found dead in Catawba County woods, deputies say
CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the death of a 51-year-old found dead in the woods north of Conover last month, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said Luiz Enrique Rodriguez’s body was found around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022, […]
Deputies discover body of woman near Catawba County intersection, officials say
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies discovered a female body near a Catawba County intersection of Wednesday, officials said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby notified authorities of the body located at the edge of the woods near the intersection of Plateau Road and Trail Winds Street in Newton, right near Fred T. Foard High School.
41-year-old Taylorsville woman dies in crash, troopers say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 41-year-old Taylorsville woman died in a wreck Tuesday morning, troopers in Alexander County confirmed. Mary Kay Keller was driving a 2017 Ford Focus south at about 6:05 a.m. on N.C. Highway 127 when it lost control, crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Mack dump truck.
Harmony man charged with theft of 25 catalytic converters Tuesday
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection to 25 catalytic converters thefts at one location on Tuesday. Members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team located and arrested 38-year-old Adam Steven High without incident.
Four dead in crash/car fire; I-85 near University City Boulevard closed
All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 are closed, NCDOT reports. The collision happened near mile marker 45 needed south. Four dead in crash/car fire; I-85 near University …. All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 are closed, NCDOT reports. The collision happened near mile marker 45 needed south. Former...
Stanley traffic stop leads to crack cocaine arrest
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a traffic stop led to felony cocaine charges for one Dallas woman. On Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a person driving with a revoked license. When they stopped Frankie Lindann Branch, the woman consented to search the vehicle.
Victims identified following deadly crash on I-85
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people have died after a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon, according to Mecklenburg EMS. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the four victims as Edwin Garcia, Arthuro Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. I-85 southbound was closed for hours near Exit 45, WT...
Two Arrested for Grave Desecration in Surry County
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — December 7 around 4:30 p.m., Surry County Sheriffs received a call about someone desecrating two gravesites in Lowgap. The incident occurred at 218 Hanner Way. According to the caller, two different Confederate gravesites had been damaged. The desecrated gravesites and tools used were found by authorities. The cemetery is located approximately a quarter of a mile off of the highway in some woods.
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged after threatening license plate agency in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday after reportedly making threats at a License Plate Agency on E. Court Street in Marion. Deputies said they responded to the area at around 9:45 a.m. after someone...
