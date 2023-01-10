Read full article on original website
Related
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Large response to commercial fire closes Grandview Road
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 2000 block of Grandview Road, east of I-5, about 5:05pm, Friday, January 13th. The section of Grandview Road, between Enterprise Road and I-5 was temporarily closed due to the large response. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Ben...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom 7 Firefighters Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser
Click the poster for more details from the organizers. Send your event’s or non-profit group’s flyer to news@whatcom-news.com to be posted on the Community Bulletin Board.
whatcom-news.com
1 of 2 suspects in Deming burglary and theft pleads guilty
DEMING, Wash. — 1 of 2 men suspected in a burglary that resulted in closing a section of the Mount Baker Highway in November 2022 has pled guilty to burglary and theft charges. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Bellingham Police Department K9 unit worked to locate 2...
whatcom-news.com
“Team of thieves” arrested by Bellingham Police with help from K-9 and a drone
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officials reported the apprehension and arrest of a “team of thieves” after the victim reported their garage door had been activated while they were away. According to BPD, patrol officers responded on Thursday, January 12th, to Marionberry Lane in Bellingham....
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Schools responds to civil suit complaint
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Attorney’s for Bellingham Public Schools, named as a defendant in a lawsuit in US District Court filed on behalf of a former Squalicum High School student, have filed a response to the claims made in the complaint. An attorney for a former Squalicum High School...
Comments / 0