Whatcom County, WA

Updated: Large response to commercial fire closes Grandview Road

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 2000 block of Grandview Road, east of I-5, about 5:05pm, Friday, January 13th. The section of Grandview Road, between Enterprise Road and I-5 was temporarily closed due to the large response. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Ben...
1 of 2 suspects in Deming burglary and theft pleads guilty

DEMING, Wash. — 1 of 2 men suspected in a burglary that resulted in closing a section of the Mount Baker Highway in November 2022 has pled guilty to burglary and theft charges. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Bellingham Police Department K9 unit worked to locate 2...
Bellingham Schools responds to civil suit complaint

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Attorney’s for Bellingham Public Schools, named as a defendant in a lawsuit in US District Court filed on behalf of a former Squalicum High School student, have filed a response to the claims made in the complaint. An attorney for a former Squalicum High School...
