United States Air Force group, Airlifter Brass, to perform in Trenton
The United States Air Force brass quintet, Airlifter Brass, will perform in Trenton. The group will speak to and perform for all Trenton R-9 band students on March 8th during the school day. A concert for the public will be in the performing arts center at 7 pm. Questions should...
Gallatin Board of Education to meet on January 18th
The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education will discuss policy updates next week. The board will meet in the high school library on January 18, 2023, at 6 pm. Other items on the agenda include ag vocational, business vocational, and counselors reports as well as facilities updates. An executive session is...
Chillicothe woman released to custody of United States Marshals
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe woman was released from his office’s custody to that of the United States Marshals Service January 11th. Twenty-four year old Tehya Renae Kelley had a federal conspiracy violation charge. Kelley was charged in Livingston County with one count of felony first...
Ray County Sheriff seeks assistance from public into investigation of skeletal remains
The Ray County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in an investigation into skeletal remains located in rural Ray County on April 27th, 2022. The remains have been identified as those of Colette Noelle Green, also known as Nicole Joann Kasch. She was a white female. Lieutenant Detective Andrea...
One of two teenagers injured in crash north of Trenton
One of two teen boys from Trenton sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle overturned one mile north of Trenton on Friday afternoon, January 13th. The 15-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. No injuries were reported for the 16-year-old driver.
Six Sent To Prison, One Turned Over To US Marshals
Seven Livingston County detainees were transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections and one was transferred into Federal custody. 50-year-old Stephanie Brownsberger of Chillicothe was transported to prison in Vandalia on a sentence of 4 years for a Probation Violation on a Possession of a Controlled Substance conviction. Taken to...
Obituary & Services: Marian McCollum
Marian McCollum, age 91, a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, St. Joseph, Missouri. Marian was born the daughter of John Lee and Lucy Blanche (Friley) Provolt on October 5, 1931, in Chillicothe, Missouri. On January 12, 1946, she was united in marriage to Edgar McCollum. He preceded her in death. Marian received her GED in 1962. She worked at the Lambert Glove Factory for many years.
Obituary & Services: Sidney Maurice Miner
On January 12, 2023, Sidney Maurice Miner, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and veteran passed away. He was born in Hale, Missouri, on August 9, 1928, the second son of Roger and Lucy Miner. He attended one-room rural schools through the 4th grade and the remainder at Avalon school graduating in 1946. After graduation, he worked as a farmhand in the area. In January of 1947, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving 4 years at Mather AFB in Sacramento, California. In April of 1951, he received an assignment to HQ Allied Air Forces Central Europe at Fontainebleau France, serving with several nationalities.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
Three injured in crash on Highway 10 in Ray County
The Highway Patrol reports three Polo residents sustained minor injuries when a sport utility vehicle struck a minivan in Ray County on Friday afternoon, January 13. The driver of a minivan, 63-year-old Stephen Mynatt, and one of his passengers, 60-year-old Christina Mynatt, were taken by a private vehicle to Excelsior Springs Hospital. The other passenger was a 12-year-old girl, who was taken by ambulance to Excelsior Springs Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 18-year-old Garrett Owings of Liberty.
Obituary: Randy Dean Hafner
Randy Dean Hafner, age 61, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri. Randy was born the son of Donald Hafner and Ellen (Myers) Creager on October 26, 1961, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was a 1979 graduate of Lafayette High School, St. Joseph, Missouri. He attended Eureka Valley Baptist Church, St. Joseph, Missouri. Randy loved watching football, playing pool, and working in the yard.
Meth, stolen IDs found inside wrecked vehicle that fled from a traffic stop for expired temporary tags
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawson, Missouri, man has been charged with several offenses, including child endangerment, after leading authorities on a chase Thursday night. The Clay County Sheriff's Office said deputies near Northeast 48th Street and North Bennington Avenue in Kansas City tried to stop a car with an unreadable temporary tag around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. In Sullivan County at about 3:14 pm, Troopers arrested 24-year-old Michael E Harrison of Milan for alleged Driving While Revoked or Suspended, Speeding, No Seatbelt, five Sullivan County warrants for alleged resisting arrest, driving while revoked, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. And five Adair County warrants for alleged possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, false impersonation, and a seatbelt violation. He is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Chillicothe Man Pleads Not Guilty to Four Felonies in Livingston County Court
A Chillicothe man faces four felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Chad Alexander Holmes faces three felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk and felony first-degree domestic assault. Records list the assault charge from November 2020 and the endangering the...
Obituary & Services: Nancy Gail Allen
Nancy Gail Allen, 78, Bethany, MO passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at her home. She was born May 8, 1944, the daughter of Dean and Wilma Jean (Carter) Murray in Bethany, Missouri. On March 16, 1963, Nancy married Elvis Allen in Martinsville, Missouri. He survives of the home. Nancy...
Chillicothe man facing multiple charges after allegedly injuring his wife and endangering his children
A Chillicothe man faces multiple felonies related to alleged incidents in which he injured his wife and created risk for three children less than seven years old. Online court information shows 27-year-old Chad Alexander Holmes pleaded not guilty on January 12th to three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk involving no sexual contact and one count of first-degree domestic assault. The court denied the request for bond change.
Obituary: Jimmy Michael Knowles
Jimmy Knowles, age 72, of Unionville, MO passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on January 12, 2023. Jim was born on February 24, 1950, in Putnam County, MO the son of Jimmy Lee and Dorothy Vera (Lawson) Knowles. He attended local schools graduating from Putnam County High School with the class of 1968.
