Storm System Causes Flooding And Traffic Impacts
Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials have been busy in the Mother Lode over the past 24 hours due to heavy rain and snow. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that on Saturday evening there was widespread flooding in parts of Valley Springs, including at the Ace Hardware store, Alpine Gas, and multiple homes and condos along Highway 26, Grouse Drive and St. Andrews Drive. Emergency officials rescued some citizens trapped in vehicles and homes. Officials are assessing the damage and impacts in the area today. Many roads around Valley Springs and San Andreas were closed Saturday evening, and early this morning, due to flooding. The Office of Emergency Services reports that they have since reopened.
Update: Traffic Alert: Landslides Impacting Travel
Update at 11:25 a.m.: A third landslide is being reported by the CHP on Old Priest Grade. They detailed that rocks have fallen onto the roadway at the bottom of New Priest Grade/Highway 120 intersection, blocking the eastbound lane of the roadway. Officers are directing traffic, with no timeframe given for when the slide might be cleared. Further details on two other mud and rockslides can be viewed below.
Roadwork Planned This Week
Motorists can expect delays on two Mother Lode highways this week, from January 8th to the 14th. On Highway 12 in Calaveras at mile marker 16 Monday through Friday utility work will cause up to 10-minute traffic delays with one-way traffic control. The work is scheduled between 7 am and 5 pm at Central Hill Road.
Some Road Closures Continue In Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County officials continue to assess the damages, and clean up, from the recent storm systems, ahead of more wet weather arriving throughout the next few days. Most roadways that were flooded have now reopened after the water receded. However, some areas suffered damage, and are...
Evacuation warnings continue in Merced ahead of next storm
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has updated the evacuation warnings for the area south of Atwater due to flood concerns, officials announced Thursday. Officials say another storm system could bring additional rainfall through the weekend. They ask residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel – as well as refrain […]
Work on Bear Creek intensifies before next storm
Editor’s note: This story is in progress, look for future updates. Skip Johnson has been sounding the alarm about one vulnerable stretch of Bear Creek in Merced for years. After this week’s big flood in the region — and the threat of more storms in the days to come — the subject of his ongoing concern appears to be getting some increased attention.
Sinkhole Prompts Twain Harte’s Eproson Park Closure
Twain Harte, CA — Following the recent wet weather, a sinkhole was discovered near a picnic bench at Eproson Park in Twain Harte. It is also near the children’s playground equipment. Out of an abundance of caution, the Twain Harte Community Services District has decided to close the park indefinitely until further notice. The district will need to assess the damage and look into potential repairs. The area around the park is now blocked off.
Tornado that touched down in California lifted a lawnmower and damaged several trees
(KTXL) — Calaveras Consolidated Fire found that the tornado that hit Northern California early Tuesday morning lifted a riding lawnmower as well as damaged several trees. According to Calaveras Consolidated Fire, the tornado touched down around 3 a.m. on Tuesday near the areas of Lost City on Hogan Dam Road in Calaveras County. The fire […]
Fatal Crash In Calaveras County
Rail Road Flat, CA – One person has died after a solo vehicle crash in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County, southeast of Highway 26. The rollover collision happened around 9:30 a.m. on Summit Level Road, about six miles east of North Railroad Flat Road. The CHP reports that the vehicle overturned onto its side, but did not give further details regarding the collision or the deceased identity. Officers are still on the scene surveying and investigating this deadly crash. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.
Tuolumne County Warming And Drying Center Changes
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s Office of Emergency Services says it will continue to re-evaluate whether special drying and warming centers are needed as new weather systems arrive. The next atmospheric river system is anticipated to move through Northern California this weekend. OES is reminding the public that...
Calaveras County Offers Free Dump Day
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County residents can get rid of their old tires and some other household items today. Caltrans District 10 and Clean California have partnered with Calaveras County to hold a series of Free Dump Day events. Today is the fourth event, with items like tires without rims, appliances, and mattresses being taken from 8 a.m. to noon at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, located at 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp.
Structure Fire In Burson Caused By Generator
Burson, CA– Calaveras firefighters responded to a structure fire in Burson on Fitzgerald street. Upon arrival, firefighters found that a shed/shop next to the home was on fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be a generator that had been placed too close to the structure. The...
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) - The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
Homeowners displaced, frustrated by Valley Springs flooding
After almost 50 homes flooded in Valley Springs on New Year’s Eve, residents have returned to deal with the damage. Homeowners in the La Contenta Golf Club neighborhood are all too familiar with the area's history of flooding, and a few have been engaged in a decades-long dialogue with the county regarding the state of the Cosgrove Creek, which runs through the neighborhood.
Calaveras County Releases List Of Storm Impacted Roads
Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County and City road crews are working to keep roadways open and sandbag locations stocked. Nealy 200 tons of sandbags have been deployed in the county thus far. Many roads are currently being impacted by the storm or closed. Some of them do not have a reopening date due to ongoing storm activity. The following is the current list of closed and impacted roads in Calaveras.
Yosemite Is Once Again Requiring Mask
Tuolumne County, CA – Yosemite National Park is once again requiring face masks in certain areas of the park. With Mariposa County at the high community level and Tuolumne at the medium community level, the park put out this statement: “Due to the high COVID-19 community level, mask-wearing is now required for all people when entering federal buildings and public transportation in Yosemite National Park, regardless of vaccination status.”
‘Water was coming in our house.’ Residents evacuated amid relentless Merced County storm
The extreme rainstorm that Merced County has seen over the past days reached a critical stage Tuesday, as some residents fled their homes at a moment’s notice amid rising floodwaters. The Merced County community of Planada is one of the hardest hit, where all residents were evacuated by Sheriff’s...
Entire California town remains under evacuation order amid flooding
Planada remained under an evacuation order Wednesday even as waters are beginning to recede.
The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas
CONTACT: Jennifer Flachman, Public Information Officer. The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas. Merced, Calif. (January 10, 2023) – Evacuation Orders are still in effect for the following streets:. W. North Bear Creek Drive. La Cresenta Ave. La Palma Ave. La Mirada Drive. Corona...
$1-million In State Grants For Yosemite Clean Energy’s Biomass Project
Chinese Camp, CA — A planned facility in Tuolumne County that will transform forest biomass into hydrogen has received a pair of $500,000 state grants. Yosemite Clean Energy, based in Mariposa, is developing plans for a site on 45 acres in Chinese Camp near the existing Pacific Ultrapower site. The money from the California Department of Conservation is via a “Forest Biomass to Carbon-Negative Biofuels” grant program. The two grants will support project engineering and the first stage of development. The Tuolumne County project was the highest ranked for recommended funding in the state during the grant review process. Yosemite Clean Energy is also developing a project in Oroville, which ranked second.
