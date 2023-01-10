Rail Road Flat, CA – One person has died after a solo vehicle crash in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County, southeast of Highway 26. The rollover collision happened around 9:30 a.m. on Summit Level Road, about six miles east of North Railroad Flat Road. The CHP reports that the vehicle overturned onto its side, but did not give further details regarding the collision or the deceased identity. Officers are still on the scene surveying and investigating this deadly crash. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO