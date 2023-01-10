Read full article on original website
Yellowjackets season 2 teaser trailer promises plenty more mysteries
Showtime hasn’t been shy with teasing the return of Yellowjackets, but now, we finally have a good look at season 2 of the show thanks to a fresh teaser. It’s brief, clocking in at just over a minute, but there’s a lot to dig into: both old and young Misty (Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty) crying, Natalie (Juliette Lewis) talking about bringing “darkness” back, and a new character played by Elijah Wood questioning some complicated friendships that revolve around kidnapping and death. It doesn’t give much away about what to expect, though, so don’t worry too much about spoilers.
M. Night Shyamalan on season 4 of Servant and its ‘precision movement towards an end’
The last few years have been a little hectic for M. Night Shyamalan. The director is set to release the psychological horror film Knock at the Cabin in February, and while that movie was in the works, he was also racing to complete the fourth and final season of Servant on Apple TV Plus. When I spoke to Shyamalan over Zoom in December, he likened it to working two full-time jobs simultaneously, calling the workload “non-sustainable.”
Get a crash course in horror in the new trailer for Netflix’s Junji Ito anime
Horror master Junji Ito is bringing his particular blend of scares to Netflix very soon — and you can get a brief taste in a new trailer. The show, which has the somewhat unwieldy title of Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, adapts 20 different stories from the manga artist, from iconic pieces like Tomie to cult material such as Layers of Terror. Netflix says that all of the included stories have “the shared theme of madness,” which, of course, is pretty standard for Ito.
Maybe don’t stick flying bladed cameras in a movie star’s face
The upcoming Netflix show Agent From Above tried to film its star up close with a drone — and Taiwanese actor Kai Ko got stitches, and possibly worse, when things went wrong (via DroneDJ). We don’t have many confirmed details on what happened during the December 27th shoot other...
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea is dark sci-fi with a softer environmental twist
Fans of Tsutomu Nihei — the creator of manga and anime series like Blame! and Knights of Sidonia — generally know what to expect from his works. There’s usually a sliver of humanity living perilously in some dark future, an alien or technological force they have to overcome, and all kinds of incredible ships, weapons, and architecture for design nerds to ogle over. They’re the kinds of bleak sci-fi tales that can make you feel small and insignificant. But his latest, called Kaina of the Great Snow Sea, softens things up a little bit.
2023 Golden Globes: the complete list of winners
After concerns about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s ethics and egregious lack of diversity led to the Golden Globes not being televised in 2022, the long-running awards show returned last night with host Jerrod Carmichael headlining an evening of surprising wins. While the atmosphere in the room appeared to be a bit awkward and, at times, tense as the ceremony unfolded, it was also punctuated by a number of moving, poignant speeches from some of the industry’s brightest stars.
Netflix is canceling Dead End: Paranormal Park
Though Hamish Steele’s Dead End: Paranormal Park was one of the better animated series to hit Netflix last year with its two back-to-back seasons, the streamer’s decided not to bring it back for a third season. In a Twitter post, Steele explained today that while he’s known for...
