This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout

Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
Ohio-based startup's e-bikes come with swappable batteries

A startup named LAND Energy offers its customers something that most companies don't. The option to swap the batteries on the vehicle, keeping the vehicle brand new even as technology improves over the years. Unlike gas-powered vehicles, where the engine is the core of the machine, the battery pack on...
Paralyzed patients effectively control computer in a historic trial

Medical technology company Synchron published in a press release on Monday the results of a clinical study that saw paralyzed patients effectively send out neural signals via an implantable brain-computer interface. The study highlighted the long-term safety results from a clinical study in which four patients with severe paralysis implanted...
Researchers create microbattery that could power insect-sized robots

Micro batteries have the incredible potential to power microdevices, microrobots, and implantable medical devices. However, up to recently they have not been very efficient as they lacked power. Now, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers has created a high-voltage microbattery unparalleled by any existing battery design, according to a press...
Explained: Will Web 3.0 live up to its hype?

The next significant development for the internet and all it governs is Web 3.0. To improve user experience, it will make use of artificial intelligence. In addition, blockchain technology will enable the service to be backed by decentralized networks since Web 3.0 is the fundamental framework for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This will be a revolutionary move that might significantly influence businesses and how they function, as well as individual users. For instance, site owners won't have to rely on larger businesses like Amazon (AWS) and Google to buy server space.
8 comfy reading chairs to help you melt into relaxation

Winters can be cruel at times and confine us to our homes. In such junctures, we have a limited list of activities to rely on for entertainment. One of those activities is reading. Now, if you're the quintessential bookworm who loves spending hours sitting in a corner and devouring pages for hours, a comfy reading chair is all but mandatory.
Meet Shellmet, a sturdy and lightweight helmet made of discarded scallop shells

Is it a scallop shell, a mollusk, or a clam? None of these. It's a Shellmet!. Ever wondered what happens to discarded shells or the ones left behind on a seafood platter? Most of it is considered commercial waste and tossed into landfills. It's a shame because these shells are strong and can be easily recycled into other valuable products. According to reports, Japanese restaurants throw away 40,000 tons of scallop shells every year.
CES 2023 debuted the show's first-ever sustainability panel

This year, the world's largest stage for innovation, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), had the motto "Innovation for human security," underscoring that it is far more than just consumer gadgets. In fact, Gary Sicuro, the CEO of the Consumers Technology Association (CTA), the organisation that owns and produces CES, established...
9 incredible gadgets that will make your jaw drop

The 21st century belongs to gadgets. With oodles of inventions being birthed every passing day, these machines and tools have one purpose in common – to make human lives easier. However, apart from their utility, some gadgets also manage to grab our attention simply due to their aesthetic looks or unique structure.
