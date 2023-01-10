Read full article on original website
Related
3M reinvents 'tape' by blending adhesive science with robotics
We hear the word sustainability all the time, and no doubt this year's Consumers Electronic Show (CES) 2023 was loaded with it in the form of many different flavors and guises. But which of the big corporations there provided workable tech solutions that actually matched this objective?. One company that...
This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout
Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
Researchers will shoot a projectile at 9,000 miles an hour for science
Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University in the U.S. are currently working toward an experiment that will record something that has never been captured at such a resolution before; the moment of impact when a projectile traveling at 9,000 miles (14,484 km) an hour hits a wall of water, a press release said.
4.6 billion-year-old Winchcombe meteorite contains the building blocks of life
New research on the meteorite that crashed onto a driveway in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire in February 2021, reveals the presence of organic compounds that hold the secrets to the origin of life. The latest analysis shows a range of organic matter, as per a press statement. It reveals that the asteroid...
Scientists propose converting abandoned mines into gravity batteries
There is no doubt that renewable energy sources are the future. They're available in all countries, but their potential is yet to be fully harnessed. According to The International Renewable Energy Agency, 90 percent of the world's electricity should come from renewable energy by 2050. Now, sources like sunshine and...
Ohio-based startup's e-bikes come with swappable batteries
A startup named LAND Energy offers its customers something that most companies don't. The option to swap the batteries on the vehicle, keeping the vehicle brand new even as technology improves over the years. Unlike gas-powered vehicles, where the engine is the core of the machine, the battery pack on...
Paralyzed patients effectively control computer in a historic trial
Medical technology company Synchron published in a press release on Monday the results of a clinical study that saw paralyzed patients effectively send out neural signals via an implantable brain-computer interface. The study highlighted the long-term safety results from a clinical study in which four patients with severe paralysis implanted...
Samsung’s new washing systems can help cut microplastic emissions by up to 54%
The brand's Less Microfiber Cycle comes with a new filter.
Researchers create microbattery that could power insect-sized robots
Micro batteries have the incredible potential to power microdevices, microrobots, and implantable medical devices. However, up to recently they have not been very efficient as they lacked power. Now, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers has created a high-voltage microbattery unparalleled by any existing battery design, according to a press...
Don't show up to the next meeting? Send your 4K AI-based "metahuman" clone instead
The virtual world is one of the most high-anticipated emerging technologies on the planet. In particular, virtual humans are predicted to have a $527.58 billion market by 2030 as their use grows in several industries, including entertainment, business, and retail. One company that caught our eye at the Consumer Electronics...
Explained: Will Web 3.0 live up to its hype?
The next significant development for the internet and all it governs is Web 3.0. To improve user experience, it will make use of artificial intelligence. In addition, blockchain technology will enable the service to be backed by decentralized networks since Web 3.0 is the fundamental framework for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This will be a revolutionary move that might significantly influence businesses and how they function, as well as individual users. For instance, site owners won't have to rely on larger businesses like Amazon (AWS) and Google to buy server space.
ChatGPT's insane powerful searches could be coming to your smartphone soon
OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research company, is building an iOS app powered by its globally popular chatbot ChatGPT which helps users search for answers using an iMessage like interface. A beta version of the app is being tested currently, and a demo version was shared on the professional networking site LinkedIn.
Aerogels could be the key to efficient air conditioning technology
There's no doubt that regulating temperatures is an important priority for all our homes. After all, can you imagine a hot summer day without air conditioning?. In order to meet these cooling demands, a lot of electricity is required making it a very energy-intensive process. But could there be a better alternative?
Researchers test effects of baby seal robots on potential Mars dwellers
Japan is seeking to one day launch adorable robotic seals called Paros into space, according to an article by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Wednesday. The aim is that these cuddly AI-driven machines will help astronauts cope with stress and even provide companionship on the Red Planet.
8 comfy reading chairs to help you melt into relaxation
Winters can be cruel at times and confine us to our homes. In such junctures, we have a limited list of activities to rely on for entertainment. One of those activities is reading. Now, if you're the quintessential bookworm who loves spending hours sitting in a corner and devouring pages for hours, a comfy reading chair is all but mandatory.
Microsoft unveils VALL-E, a text-to-speech AI that can be trained in just 3 seconds
Researchers at technology major Microsoft have unveiled their latest text-to-speech (TTS) generator, VALL-E that can be trained to mimic anybody's voice in just three seconds. Unlike previous voice generators that sounded robotic, VALL-E sounds naturally human, and that may not be a very good thing. Text-to-speech generators that gave voice...
Meet Shellmet, a sturdy and lightweight helmet made of discarded scallop shells
Is it a scallop shell, a mollusk, or a clam? None of these. It's a Shellmet!. Ever wondered what happens to discarded shells or the ones left behind on a seafood platter? Most of it is considered commercial waste and tossed into landfills. It's a shame because these shells are strong and can be easily recycled into other valuable products. According to reports, Japanese restaurants throw away 40,000 tons of scallop shells every year.
CES 2023 debuted the show's first-ever sustainability panel
This year, the world's largest stage for innovation, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), had the motto "Innovation for human security," underscoring that it is far more than just consumer gadgets. In fact, Gary Sicuro, the CEO of the Consumers Technology Association (CTA), the organisation that owns and produces CES, established...
Researchers revealed the secret of ‘self-healing’ Roman concrete
Even after using all the latest construction technology, our modern-day skyscrapers and structures are expected to last only 50 to 100 years. After this period, they are not safe for use and are generally demolished by the authorities. For example, the world’s tallest skyscraper in the early 20th century, the...
9 incredible gadgets that will make your jaw drop
The 21st century belongs to gadgets. With oodles of inventions being birthed every passing day, these machines and tools have one purpose in common – to make human lives easier. However, apart from their utility, some gadgets also manage to grab our attention simply due to their aesthetic looks or unique structure.
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
133K+
Followers
13K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 0