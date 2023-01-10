The Maryland Terrapins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) and Iowa Hawkeyes (11-6, 3-3) are lined up for a Sunday matinee in Iowa City. Tip time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maryland vs. Iowaodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO