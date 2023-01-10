Read full article on original website
Terry L. Decker
Terry Lee Decker, 67, of Springfield, formerly of Marysville, passed away unexpectedly, January 10th, 2023, at her residence. She was born October 7, 1955, in Mount Gilead, Ohio, to Jerry Lee Decker and Elizabeth A. “Betty Ann” Ramey, and was a 1974 graduate of Fairbanks High School. Post high school, Terry lived in Tampa, Florida, for a time, and developed a great love for cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An avid music listener, she could often be found scouting out garage sales looking for the next coolest item to add to her favorite things. Most of all, Terry lived for loving her family. She was a very proud daughter and sister, but most especially an aunt who was thrilled to spend her time with her nieces and nephews. She loved them dearly.
After more than 60 years, this central Ohio business is closing its doors for good
Since 1947, Gahanna Hardware has offered a little bit of everything from its home at 73 N. High St. But like all good things, even this Olde Gahanna fixture is coming to an end. According to a statement from owner Twyla Edgell posted to Gahanna Hardware’s website, the long-standing business...
4 Unusual Facts About Columbus
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts about Columbus:
Marysville City Council Finance Committee Meeting Cancelled
Because of a lack of agenda items, the Marysville City Council’s Finance Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 17 has been cancelled. The next regularly scheduled meeting the Finance Committee will take place Monday, February 27 at 5:30 p.m., prior to the Marysville City Council meeting. At the Feb....
Ohio State football: Least Valuable Player
The Ohio State football team had no shortage of disappointing players in 2022. The collective failure of the offense in the fourth quarter against Michigan is why they lost that game. Failure of the defense is why the Buckeyes ended up not winning a national championship. It’s hard to pick...
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Improves to 18-0, NCAA Approves Transformation Committee Recommendations and Clemson Hires Garrett Riley
Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. Eighteen games into the 2022-23 season, Ohio State women’s basketball still hasn’t lost this year. The Buckeyes’ best-ever start in program history continued...
