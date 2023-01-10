ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

NBC4 Columbus

3 sought in south Columbus fatal shooting at McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning at the parking lot of a McDonald’s in south Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to a scene at a McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South High Street at 9:19 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two suspects in custody for death of Columbus infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy. According to an updated report, Kyrios March Jr., 24, and Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, were located in the 200 block of Ball Street in New Straitsville, east of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman found dead in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was found dead in a house in Marion. Police were called to the 400 block of Thompson Street on a report of a deceased person Thursday morning around 11:04 a.m. Upon arrival, the body of a woman identified as 48-year-old Teresa E. Gibson was found.
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Southwest Columbus bank robbed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks

Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north …. Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year's Day. Police search...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Two arrested after counterfeit money and drugs found

WAPAKONETA — The Grand Lake Task Force arrested two individuals with outstanding warrants in Wapakoneta on Tuesday, according to a Thursday news release. According to the release, the task force made up of Auglaize and Mercer County law enforcement, arrested Cooper Rademacher, 19, and Andrea Rinderle, 22, on Tuesday afternoon. Rademacher was wanted on a failure to appear warrant and Rinderle on a probation violation.
WAPAKONETA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced to 12+ years for drug trafficking

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A 24-year-old Columbus man will spend the next 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case in northern Ohio. Patrick A. Anaya was sentenced on Jan. 6 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus

Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ID8day. Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ID8day. NBC Today FAA delays. NBC Today FAA grounds all flights nationwide. NBC Today FAA...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Terry L. Decker

Terry Lee Decker, 67, of Springfield, formerly of Marysville, passed away unexpectedly, January 10th, 2023, at her residence. She was born October 7, 1955, in Mount Gilead, Ohio, to Jerry Lee Decker and Elizabeth A. “Betty Ann” Ramey, and was a 1974 graduate of Fairbanks High School. Post high school, Terry lived in Tampa, Florida, for a time, and developed a great love for cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An avid music listener, she could often be found scouting out garage sales looking for the next coolest item to add to her favorite things. Most of all, Terry lived for loving her family. She was a very proud daughter and sister, but most especially an aunt who was thrilled to spend her time with her nieces and nephews. She loved them dearly.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Ted Rivers

4 Unusual Facts About Columbus

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts about Columbus:
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville City Council Finance Committee Meeting Cancelled

Because of a lack of agenda items, the Marysville City Council’s Finance Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 17 has been cancelled. The next regularly scheduled meeting the Finance Committee will take place Monday, February 27 at 5:30 p.m., prior to the Marysville City Council meeting. At the Feb....
MARYSVILLE, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Least Valuable Player

The Ohio State football team had no shortage of disappointing players in 2022. The collective failure of the offense in the fourth quarter against Michigan is why they lost that game. Failure of the defense is why the Buckeyes ended up not winning a national championship. It’s hard to pick...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Improves to 18-0, NCAA Approves Transformation Committee Recommendations and Clemson Hires Garrett Riley

Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. Eighteen games into the 2022-23 season, Ohio State women’s basketball still hasn’t lost this year. The Buckeyes’ best-ever start in program history continued...
COLUMBUS, OH

