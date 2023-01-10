Read full article on original website
Popculture
Burger King Is Bringing Back a Beloved Burger to the Menu
Burger King is bringing back a beloved burger that you definitely do not want to order if you have "staying in shape" on your New Year's resolutions list. The Quad BK Stacker, which includes four beef patties and four slices of American cheese, will be back at Burger King restaurants on Thursday, Jan. 5. The burger is part of the BK Stacker menu, which has been in and out of Burger Kings since 2006.
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks
Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month. Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches...
Popculture
Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food
Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
Taco Bell Menu Adds New Take on a Beloved McDonald's Item
Taco Bell has built its business, at least partially around the idea of not being McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report or any of the other fast-food burger chains. The Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain even used the phrase "think outside the bun" as a tagline and it launched its breakfast offering by making fun of the Egg McMuffin and other Golden Arches classics.
Thrillist
McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week
McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
msn.com
Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items
Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023
With inflation still hammering bank accounts, Americans are heading to Dollar Tree in droves. The famed discount store has been raking in massive revenue, seeing an increase in net sales of 8.1% to...
KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide
While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open Soon
Enjoy spaghetti and meatballs while you travel.Photo byJason Leung/Unsplash. When dealing with air travel, the name of the game is often “speed.” How fast can you get from one gate to the next? Do you have enough time to use the bathroom before boarding begins? How long will it take to place an order and chow down on your food? With so many questions concerning time, a restaurant with the tagline of “Real Italian, Real Fast” should be desirable for the traveler that’s on the go. And early next year, the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is going to add this Italian restaurant to its growing lineup of eating options.
I tried 8 new Taco Bell menu items this year, and the best one was the cheapest
From the delicious 7-Layer Nacho Fries to the disappointing Beefy Melt Burrito, Taco Bell took plenty of risks with its menu this year.
What Is Actually In 'The Superman' Burrito At Taco Bell?
Secret menu items have been popularized recently mostly on social media like TikTok and Reddit. The hashtag #secretmenu on TikTok has 1.1 billion views as of December 2022, with various "hacks" from Jersey Mike's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and more. On Reddit, one user asked the public what their favorite secret menu items, and a few answers included different drinks from Sonic and Jamba Juice, animal-style burgers from In-N-Out, and a cheesy gordita crunch from Taco Bell with a Dorito taco shell in place of the regular shell.
Woman Puts 'McDonald's' Cheeseburgers Into a Waffle Iron and Everyone Is Invested
Nobody can wait to see the outcome.
New Years deal: Walmart is practically giving away this 19-piece The Pioneer Woman cookware set for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and most popular...
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's launching new wrap as part of menu update
McDonald’s is set to launch a new wrap, the Spicy Sriracha Chicken One on January 4, made with either crispy chicken breast or grilled chicken, spicy sriracha sauce, cucumber, slivered onions, and lettuce, in a soft, toasted wrap, as part of an update to the menu. The warp will...
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree
If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time
Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
Can You Buy Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce At The Store?
Fast food cravings come in all different shapes and sizes. Sometimes, it's a chain's signature burger, chicken, or fries that you have a hankering for, while other times, you can't get the thought of an ice-cold fountain drink out of your head. And then, there are times when you simply need to dunk something — anything — into a vat of your favorite fast food dipping sauce for your tastebuds to be satisfied.
Food Network
TikTok's Viral Pink Sauce Hits Walmart Shelves
Don’t look now, but Pink Sauce — the vibrant dipping sauce that struck a viral nerve when its creator, a Miami-based private chef who went by the handle Chef Pii, shared a video of herself enjoying it on TikTok last summer — is heading to stores. For...
AOL Corp
4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime
It’s not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services such as Amazon Prime. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips. Currently, an Amazon...
