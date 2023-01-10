Read full article on original website
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Carver Students & Seniors Will Learn Fire Safety Thanks To State GrantDianna CarneyCarver, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Rehoboth Teen Identified as Victim in Fatal Berkley Rollover Crash
BERKLEY (WBSM) — A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy was killed in the rollover crash that occurred in Berkley early this morning, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Sunday evening. Dylan Quinn died as a result of injuries suffered in that crash, the D.A.’s Office said. The crash occurred...
Prison for Rehoboth Man Who Raped Friend’s 14-Year-Old Sister
REHOBOTH — A Rehoboth man who was arrested for indecent assault while out on bail on child rape charges will spend seven to 10 years in state prison. The Bristol County D.A.'s office said Trevor Breckenridge, now 21 years old, received the sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of rape and abuse of a child.
New Bedford Woman and Her Passenger Injured in Dartmouth Crash
DARTMOUTH (WBSM) — A portion of State Road in Dartmouth was temporarily shut down Sunday morning following a crash in which a New Bedford woman and her passenger were injured. According to Dartmouth Police, officers and other emergency personnel responded to State Road near Maine Avenue for a single...
New Bedford Whaling Museum Employee Charged With Allegedly Stealing Artifacts
A New Bedford man faces charges that he allegedly stole dozens of artifacts from the New Bedford Whaling Museum during his employment there as a facilities associate over the past two years. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Robert M. Burchell, 42, was arrested by New Bedford Police...
Berkley Rollover Crash Hospitalizes Two With Life-Threatening Injuries
BERKLEY (WBSM) — Two people were transported to the hospital Sunday morning with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to a release from Berkley Fire Chief Scott Fournier, Berkley Fire Rescue responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near 75 Myricks Street. He said first responders...
Berkley Nurse Sentenced to House Arrest for Fentanyl Tampering
BOSTON — A nurse from Berkley was sentenced to one year on house arrest and four years of probation for tampering with patients' fentanyl at a Fall River hospital and an outpatient clinic. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 42-year-old Hugo Vieira was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine,...
Juvenile Charged With Shooting Near New Bedford High School
A New Bedford juvenile is facing charges following a shooting incident near New Bedford High School last month after classes had ended for the day. New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira confirmed the shooting to me recently. "We did have a shooting on December 6 (2022) on Hunter Street at...
Two New Bedford Men Arrested on Drug Charges
NEW BEDFORD — Two New Bedford men have been arrested on drug charges after police say they found fentanyl, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids among other narcotics in a North End search. Police said organized crime detectives searched a home at 15 Hammond St. on Jan. 7 and found a...
Westport Town Hall Evacuated After Outlet Catches Fire
WESTPORT — Workers at Westport Town Hall were evacuated early Monday morning after an electrical outlet on the second floor caught fire, setting off smoke alarms and causing some damage. According to a social media post from the town's fire department, firefighters responded to the reported smoke just before...
Mitchell: Pay Raises Passed by New Bedford City Council Still Need to Be ‘Reigned In’
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell joined WPRI 12's weekly television program Newsmakers on Sunday to cap off one of the more headline-grabbing weeks in New Bedford and on the SouthCoast in recent memory. It was a week that was highlighted by Mitchell participating in a climate roundtable at UMass Dartmouth...
What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140
Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
New Fairhaven Sign Spurs Memories of Bowling Alleys and Pool Halls
On the radio today, we were discussing memories of New Bedford’s Cinema 140. While that conversation was happening on air, I was also looking out the studio window to watch change happening at the Fairhaven Stop & Shop, and it made me nostalgic for another 1990s SouthCoast staple. As...
New Bedford Community Mourns the Sudden Loss of Air Force Veteran John Santos
The flags at New Bedford City Hall were flown at half-staff last week in honor of a New Bedford veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 28. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Santos passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston due to a brain aneurysm. He was only 25.
New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent
NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
Somerset Lunch Monitor Hailed as Hero for Saving Choking Student
SOMERSET — A lunch and recess monitor at a Somerset elementary school is being hailed as a hero after saving a student who was choking at lunchtime. Somerset Public Schools commended Joan Plummer, a lunch and recess monitor at North Elementary School, for her "actions that potentially avoided a tragedy" in a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post.
Moby Dick Mystery Solved: Pleasure Island’s Great White Whale Found
WAKEFIELD — The search for Massachusetts' great white whale is over. Many have wondered what happened to the animatronic Moby Dick that used to rise out of the water at the now-closed Pleasure Island amusement park in Wakefield. Now, one intrepid YouTuber has solved the mystery. In a ten-minute...
Look Inside Private Dartmouth Waterfront Home With Remarkable Views
It's probably not a house you would pass by unless you were out on Buzzards Bay, but a massive waterfront home in Dartmouth is on the market and is totally worth a peek. Sure, the $7.95 million home on Little River Road in South Dartmouth is waaaay out of my price range. But it never hurts to sneak a peek at how the other half lives and dream of what I'd do with my lottery winnings someday.
Massachusetts Town Uses The Force to Inform New Residents
Palmer, a town in Western Massachusetts, is keeping new residents informed with some subtle Star Wars humor. About 100 miles west of SouthCoast -- not in a galaxy far, far away -- the 12,000-resident town clearly has a Star Wars fan at the helm. On its official website, next to...
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video
A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
New Bedford City Council Changes, Approves City Employee Pay Hikes
NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — The New Bedford Council unanimously voted to add an amendment Thursday night to an ordinance that caps the raise for 151 non-union workers on the City payroll to a maximum of 25 percent in pay. Of those 151 positions, about eight will receive the maximum...
