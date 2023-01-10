ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Prison for Rehoboth Man Who Raped Friend’s 14-Year-Old Sister

REHOBOTH — A Rehoboth man who was arrested for indecent assault while out on bail on child rape charges will spend seven to 10 years in state prison. The Bristol County D.A.'s office said Trevor Breckenridge, now 21 years old, received the sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of rape and abuse of a child.
REHOBOTH, MA
Berkley Rollover Crash Hospitalizes Two With Life-Threatening Injuries

BERKLEY (WBSM) — Two people were transported to the hospital Sunday morning with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to a release from Berkley Fire Chief Scott Fournier, Berkley Fire Rescue responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near 75 Myricks Street. He said first responders...
BERKLEY, MA
Two New Bedford Men Arrested on Drug Charges

NEW BEDFORD — Two New Bedford men have been arrested on drug charges after police say they found fentanyl, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids among other narcotics in a North End search. Police said organized crime detectives searched a home at 15 Hammond St. on Jan. 7 and found a...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Westport Town Hall Evacuated After Outlet Catches Fire

WESTPORT — Workers at Westport Town Hall were evacuated early Monday morning after an electrical outlet on the second floor caught fire, setting off smoke alarms and causing some damage. According to a social media post from the town's fire department, firefighters responded to the reported smoke just before...
WESTPORT, MA
New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent

NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Somerset Lunch Monitor Hailed as Hero for Saving Choking Student

SOMERSET — A lunch and recess monitor at a Somerset elementary school is being hailed as a hero after saving a student who was choking at lunchtime. Somerset Public Schools commended Joan Plummer, a lunch and recess monitor at North Elementary School, for her "actions that potentially avoided a tragedy" in a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post.
SOMERSET, MA
Look Inside Private Dartmouth Waterfront Home With Remarkable Views

It's probably not a house you would pass by unless you were out on Buzzards Bay, but a massive waterfront home in Dartmouth is on the market and is totally worth a peek. Sure, the $7.95 million home on Little River Road in South Dartmouth is waaaay out of my price range. But it never hurts to sneak a peek at how the other half lives and dream of what I'd do with my lottery winnings someday.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Massachusetts Town Uses The Force to Inform New Residents

Palmer, a town in Western Massachusetts, is keeping new residents informed with some subtle Star Wars humor. About 100 miles west of SouthCoast -- not in a galaxy far, far away -- the 12,000-resident town clearly has a Star Wars fan at the helm. On its official website, next to...
PALMER, MA
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video

A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Fairhaven, MA
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts.

