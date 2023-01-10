Read full article on original website
Transient accused of stealing approximately $20,000 in jewelry from IC residence
A transient faces charges that he stole tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry from an Iowa City residence. 46-year-old Joseph Barnes was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11:30 Saturday night. Iowa City Police say last November the alleged victim reported approximately $20,000 in jewelry missing from her Scott Park Drive residence. The home was undergoing reconstruction at the time, and Barnes was one of the workers.
IC teens accused of stealing running vehicle
Two Iowa City teens face charges that they stole a running vehicle on New Year’s Eve. Police records indicate a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old discovered a work van that had been left running with the keys inside while it was parked at the Westwinds Drive Fareway just before 11:45am.
Arrest made in Iowa City burglary case
Iowa City Police have made an arrest in a reported burglary earlier this week. Officers were called to an address on Taylor Drive just before 10:45 Wednesday night for a subject breaking into the house through a window while the reporting party hid in their basement. Arriving police say they located 42-year-old Angela Burk of Dover Street exiting the residence through a broken-out sliding glass door. Burk allegedly admitted to breaking the door with a rock. The resident also claimed Burk broke a door to a bedroom as well.
2 men arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during traffic stop
Two men have been arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during an early Saturday morning traffic stop. Arrest records indicate 32-year-old Luis Ramirez Ramos of Marion was pulled over just after 1:45am after making an improper right turn at Burlington and Madison Streets. Police say Ramos Ramirez refused to roll down the window of his 2018 Toyota Tundra, refused to exit the car, and refused to identify himself. He then reportedly resisted arrest, assaulted police, and had to be dragged out of the vehicle.
IC woman accused of assaulting her 15-year-old daughter on a transit bus, causing injury
Allegedly assaulting her teenage daughter while riding a bus has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. Iowa City Police were called to a fight on an Iowa City Transit bus parked on Mormon Trek Boulevard in front of the Pheasant Ridge Apartments just before 2:15 Friday afternoon. Investigators determined that 31-year-old Takyra Howard had hit her 15-year-old daughter several times, causing a cut on her lip and a scratch on her left eye.
Suspect who led police on chase through Iowa City cornfield now at-large after skipping sentencing
A suspect who led police on a chase through an Iowa City cornfield that caused a lockdown at a nearby elementary school is now wanted after skipping his sentencing. 36-year-old Deonte House…who lists home addresses of both Cicero, Illinois and Des Moines…was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday in Johnson County court. But court records show he failed to appear, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Iowa City Police respond to shots fired on Pedestrian Mall; IC man charged
Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say fired a gun at another subject on the Ped Mall. Witnesses say just before 4pm Saturday they observed 29-year-old Dante Yance of Primrose Court firing a gun point blank at another subject. Nearby officers say they heard the gunshots and passed multiple people running from the scene.
IC bartender accused of serving alcohol after hours
An Iowa City bartender faces charges that he served alcohol after hours. Iowa City Police say they were conducting a bar check at Grizzly’s on Highland Court just before 2:30 Wednesday morning when they observed a bartender, identified as 34-year-old Alexander Mims of the Lake Ridge manufactured housing community, consuming beer behind the bar. Two patrons were also still reportedly drinking alcoholic beverages despite it being well past 2am.
Oxford man accused of burglarizing North Liberty home
An Oxford man has been taken into custody after an alleged New Year’s Day burglary of a North Liberty residence. Police say 58-year-old Jimmy Frees of Johnson Iowa Road Northwest entered a James Avenue property sometime before noon on January 1st and took several items, including a chest, cabinet, several stuffed animals and an aluminum trailer.
Iowa City Police respond to report of shots fired on Cross Park Avenue
Iowa City Police are investigating shots fired on the city’s southeast side. According to a news release from the ICPD, officers responded just before 4:45pm to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Cross Park Avenue and Keokuk Street. Investigators were unable to find evidence to corroborate...
UI Police investigating campus car theft
University of Iowa Police are investigating a reported car theft. According to a news release from the UI Department of Public Safety, there has been a recent uptick in car thefts reported on campus. The latest incident involves a January 5th report that a car was stolen from the parking lot of the Aspire Apartment Complex off Mormon Trek Boulevard sometime between the late-night hours on January 4th and the early morning hours on January 5th.
Iowa State Patrol identifies victim in fatal I-80 accident in Iowa County
Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim who died in a multiple vehicle crash in Iowa County. The accident happened on eastbound Interstate between the North English and Marengo exits around 1pm Thursday. According to the accident report, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee struck a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the accident. On Friday night, the State Patrol identified the woman as 64-year-old Joyce Baumgarten of Cedar Rapids.
1 person killed in wrong-way accident on I-80 in Cedar County
One person was killed in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 80 early Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2020 Honda was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the Durant exit just before 3:15am. It was eventually hit head-on by a FedEx truck being driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood. The driver of the Honda…who was not wearing a seatbelt…was killed. Anderson was uninjured.
Kirkwood to Consolidate Johnson County Operations in Fall 2023
Kirkwood Community College announced Thursday that it will move a majority of its Iowa City operations to the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville beginning in the fall of 2023. The institution is also exploring the possibility of expanding its partnership with Iowa City Public Schools at the district’s newly acquired facility on the ACT campus.
