Ravindra Jadeja’s wife gets trolled for India star’s tweet
Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja, a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Gujarat, is being trolled after her husband posted a cryptic tweet following Team India’s 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka in Kolkata. Ravindra Jadeja, one of the key members of the Indian cricket team across formats,...
Virat Kohli leaves ex-cricketers in awe after history-making ton
Swashbuckling India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday left the cricket world awed and enraptured after he struck a history-making 46th century in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram. Virat Kohli toppled multiple records en route to his 74th international hundred against the Dasun Shanaka-led side in Kerala. The ton was his […] The post Virat Kohli leaves ex-cricketers in awe after history-making ton appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video of Virat Kohli’s MS Dhoni-like six takes social media by storm
A video of Virat Kohli’s MS Dhoni-like helicopter shot that went for a 97-meter six took social media by storm on Sunday. The premier India batter hit the MS Dhoni-Esque six on his way to his record-breaking 46th ODI hundred against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
