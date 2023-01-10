Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
DEA seizes enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill nearly 800,000 Alabamians
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New numbers coming out of the Drug Enforcement Administration New Orleans Division show just how much of the deadly drug, fentanyl, it’s agents seized in 2022. DEA New Orleans Division covers Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. The agency reported 501,761 fentanyl laced-fake prescription pills and...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
Extra money, voter-fraud charges, radioactive material: Down in Alabama
For this next story I can’t pick on anybody because I have no right to judge people who lose things. I don’t know where my favorite Braves hat is. I couldn’t lay my hands on the men’s one-a-days this morning. And at this moment I don’t feel my truck keys in my pocket where they should be.
3 arrested, including parent after 2 underage girls found alone with men at Alabama motel
During the investigation, officers found two underage girls, each in a separate room with an adult male.
Greenville Advocate
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Evidence reveals backseat executions of Tuscaloosa men after vehicle discovered in Hayneville
Two teens, both cousins and residents of the Lowndes and Montgomery County areas, were arrested and charged with capital murder in a home less than a mile from where officers discovered an abandoned vehicle in Hayneville on Sunday that was tied to a double murder in Tuscaloosa County. In charging...
WKRG
Missing Alabama woman Brandy Terry found dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death.
Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
WALA-TV FOX10
New Jersey man accused in home burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Jersey man arrested in Mobile faces five charges following an alleged burglary. Mobile police said a homeowner reported seeing Pratik Sunil Acharekar leave his home Wednesday night in the area of Bit & Spur Drive near Westminster Drive. According to police, the victim followed Acharekar until officers arrived and took Acharekar into custody.
Alabama ranked one of the most biodiverse states
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Whether you're an Alabama native or new to the state, you can enjoy Alabama's incredible biodiversity. The state isn't the most diverse in the country overall, but it takes the top prize for certain species. "alabama is actually number five in the united states of overall...
Hartselle Enquirer
MCSO answers common questions regarding permitless carry
As of Jan. 1, eligible Alabamians are allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. Once HB 272 was passed, it did away with certain laws, most notably those requiring persons to buy a permit to carry a weapon concealed in their vehicle or on their person. It also changed the definition of a shotgun to comply with technological advancements in shotgun design. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous inquiries about how this new law will affect our citizens. Here are a few common questions and answers that we are providing to our citizens.
Alabama company pleads guilty in case involving worker’s death
ABC Polymer Industries pleaded guilty Tuesday to a willful Occupational Safety and Health Administration standard violation that caused a worker's death.
wbrc.com
Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
Alabama renters face mold issues with no solution in sight
News 19 viewers across the Tennessee Valley reached out to complain about unlivable, mold conditions in their rental home or apartment.
wcbi.com
Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
WHNT-TV
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Alabama
(STACKER) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Another inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Alabama
A 33-year-old man is just the latest inmate to die while serving his sentence at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility, according to authorities.
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights
An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WALA-TV FOX10
VIDEO: Suspect who fled police busted by his own TikTok
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A high-speed viral video and some clever detective work led to a police chase suspect being taken down. A motorcyclist who took Georgia authorities on a wild ride ended up being busted by his own social media. First person video shows the weaving, high speed chase that led police through two counties before the suspect got away.
Medical marijuana is legal in Alabama but how protected is its usage?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "No one believed that Alabama would be legal. Everybody was certain that we would be the last and we're not," said Founder and Owner of CannaBama, Jennifer Boozer. Although the use of medical marijuana has been legalized in the state of Alabama, using medical marijuana in...
