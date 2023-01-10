ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WALA-TV FOX10

DEA seizes enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill nearly 800,000 Alabamians

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New numbers coming out of the Drug Enforcement Administration New Orleans Division show just how much of the deadly drug, fentanyl, it’s agents seized in 2022. DEA New Orleans Division covers Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. The agency reported 501,761 fentanyl laced-fake prescription pills and...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG

Missing Alabama woman Brandy Terry found dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New Jersey man accused in home burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Jersey man arrested in Mobile faces five charges following an alleged burglary. Mobile police said a homeowner reported seeing Pratik Sunil Acharekar leave his home Wednesday night in the area of Bit & Spur Drive near Westminster Drive. According to police, the victim followed Acharekar until officers arrived and took Acharekar into custody.
MOBILE, AL
FOX54 News

Alabama ranked one of the most biodiverse states

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Whether you're an Alabama native or new to the state, you can enjoy Alabama's incredible biodiversity. The state isn't the most diverse in the country overall, but it takes the top prize for certain species. "alabama is actually number five in the united states of overall...
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

MCSO answers common questions regarding permitless carry

As of Jan. 1, eligible Alabamians are allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. Once HB 272 was passed, it did away with certain laws, most notably those requiring persons to buy a permit to carry a weapon concealed in their vehicle or on their person. It also changed the definition of a shotgun to comply with technological advancements in shotgun design. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous inquiries about how this new law will affect our citizens. Here are a few common questions and answers that we are providing to our citizens.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wcbi.com

Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Alabama

(STACKER) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

VIDEO: Suspect who fled police busted by his own TikTok

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A high-speed viral video and some clever detective work led to a police chase suspect being taken down. A motorcyclist who took Georgia authorities on a wild ride ended up being busted by his own social media. First person video shows the weaving, high speed chase that led police through two counties before the suspect got away.
GEORGIA STATE

