Nassau County, NY

21-Year-Old Suffers Severe Injuries After Being Hit By Van In Baldwin

By Joe Lombardi
 5 days ago

A 21-year-old suffered severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle on a busy Long Island roadway.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in Baldwin.

A 2003 Ford van driven by a 40-year-old man was headed southbound on Forest Avenue where he struck the pedestrian who was crossing Forest Avenue from west to east, Nassau County Police said.

The victim suffered severe head trauma and was transported by Nassau County Ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. His identity has not yet been released

The driver remained at the scene and a break and safety check was performed on the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

