Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?

Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
Trevor Lawrence Sends Perfect Tweet After Jaguars’ Wild Comeback Win

It was a tale of two halves for the Jaguars on Saturday night. Jacksonville, one of the hottest teams in the NFL entering the 2022 playoffs, was dreadful in the first two quarters at TIAA Bank Field. The fifth-seed Los Angeles Chargers took a 27-7 lead into halftime of the AFC wild-card matchup, largely due to Trevor Lawrence’s four (!) interceptions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jerod Mayo Reportedly Won’t Interview For This Job After Patriots Statement

Jerod Mayo reportedly has removed himself from consideration for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job. One day after the New England Patriots said in a statement that they were in talks with Mayo on a contract extension, multiple outlets reported the linebackers coach had turned down the Browns’ request to interview him for their DC vacancy.
CLEVELAND, OH
What Doug Pederson Told Jaguars At Halftime Before Comeback

Saturday night’s first half couldn’t have gone worse for Jacksonville, but the Jaguars didn’t flinch. And if you look back on the AFC South champions’ season to date, it’s easy to understand why they never lost hope in the franchise’s first playoff game since the 2017 campaign.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Damar Hamlin Visits Bills For First Time Since Leaving Hospital

NFL fans have gotten better and better news on Damar Hamlin over the past two weeks, and they got more of it Saturday. The Bills safety was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and returned home for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
BUFFALO, NY
Kliff Kingsbury Report Likely Removes Him From Patriots Radar

Kliff Kingsbury’s name was floated for teams with a vacancy at the offensive coordinator position, but the former Arizona Cardinals head coach has other plans. The 43-year-old literally does, according to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports. Kingsbury reportedly has bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and respectfully has told teams he has no interest in a new job at this point. Schrager added multiple teams have contacted Kingsbury for their vacant offensive coordinator job.
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Explains Costly Delay Of Game Penalty

The Buffalo Bills didn’t cover their historic spread against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but they barely squeaked by with a victory thanks to a costly delay of game penalty late in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins had an opportunity to knock off the No. 2 seeded Bills, driving...
BUFFALO, NY
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Phillips Inactive vs. Fins

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins announced their inactive players for Sunday’s wild card showdown at Highmark Stadium. The Bills scratched wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips while both players continue to recover from their injuries. According to Buffalo’s final injury report, McKenzie is dealing with a hamstring issue, and Phillips has a shoulder ailment.
BUFFALO, NY
Ravens-Bengals DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.QUARTERBACK:. Joe Burrow is set to lead the Cincinnati Bengals in their second consecutive playoff trip as they...
CINCINNATI, OH
Where Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Stands With Recovery From Injury

Jaylen Brown is set to miss his second consecutive game due to right adductor tightness when the Boston Celtics take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road Saturday night. The star guard sustained the injury during his 41-point effort in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Joe...
BOSTON, MA
Giants Twitter Account Dunks On Vikings After Wild-Card Win

The sixth-seeded New York Giants eliminated the sixth-seeded Vikings from the NFL playoffs and then threw some dirt on Minnesota’s grave following a 31-24 victory in the NFC wild-card round. The G-Men also proved, as the old saying goes, “People don’t forget.”. New York’s official Twitter account...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
What Does Patriots Statement Mean For Jerod Mayo’s 2023 Role?

The New England Patriots’ unprecedented Thursday night statement included two headline-worthy announcements. One was that the Patriots will begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. The team declaring that was news in itself — Bill Belichick typically is loath to reveal any details about his roster or staff until the NFL requires him to — but earlier reports had indicated that New England was making changes to its offensive coaching structure after an underwhelming 2022 season.
WNBA Rumors: CT Sun Trading Jonquel Jones In Three-Team Deal

The Connecticut Sun reportedly are trading 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty in a three-team deal. Rachel Galligan of Winsider was the first to report the news Sunday evening, citing that it was close to being finalized. ESPN confirmed Jones was heading to the Liberty and added it was “expected to be finalized” Sunday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Josh Allen Interception Leads To Heated Bills-Dolphins Scrap

There was a playoff feel to Sunday’s AFC wild-card contest between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, and it was on display with time ticking down in the first half. Bills quarterback Josh Allen shoved Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins with six minutes remaining in the...
BUFFALO, NY
