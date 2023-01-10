Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Trevor Lawrence Sends Perfect Tweet After Jaguars’ Wild Comeback Win
It was a tale of two halves for the Jaguars on Saturday night. Jacksonville, one of the hottest teams in the NFL entering the 2022 playoffs, was dreadful in the first two quarters at TIAA Bank Field. The fifth-seed Los Angeles Chargers took a 27-7 lead into halftime of the AFC wild-card matchup, largely due to Trevor Lawrence’s four (!) interceptions.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
Jerod Mayo Reportedly Won’t Interview For This Job After Patriots Statement
Jerod Mayo reportedly has removed himself from consideration for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job. One day after the New England Patriots said in a statement that they were in talks with Mayo on a contract extension, multiple outlets reported the linebackers coach had turned down the Browns’ request to interview him for their DC vacancy.
What Doug Pederson Told Jaguars At Halftime Before Comeback
Saturday night’s first half couldn’t have gone worse for Jacksonville, but the Jaguars didn’t flinch. And if you look back on the AFC South champions’ season to date, it’s easy to understand why they never lost hope in the franchise’s first playoff game since the 2017 campaign.
Damar Hamlin Visits Bills For First Time Since Leaving Hospital
NFL fans have gotten better and better news on Damar Hamlin over the past two weeks, and they got more of it Saturday. The Bills safety was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and returned home for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
Kliff Kingsbury Report Likely Removes Him From Patriots Radar
Kliff Kingsbury’s name was floated for teams with a vacancy at the offensive coordinator position, but the former Arizona Cardinals head coach has other plans. The 43-year-old literally does, according to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports. Kingsbury reportedly has bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and respectfully has told teams he has no interest in a new job at this point. Schrager added multiple teams have contacted Kingsbury for their vacant offensive coordinator job.
Could Patriots’ Devin McCourty Be Lining Up Next Job Following NFL Career?
It’s uncertain if veteran safety Devin McCourty will be back for a 14th season with the New England Patriots next year. There was a sense of finality for McCourty, and teammate Matthew Slater, with the way they reacted following a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills that ended New England’s season.
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Explains Costly Delay Of Game Penalty
The Buffalo Bills didn’t cover their historic spread against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but they barely squeaked by with a victory thanks to a costly delay of game penalty late in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins had an opportunity to knock off the No. 2 seeded Bills, driving...
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Phillips Inactive vs. Fins
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins announced their inactive players for Sunday’s wild card showdown at Highmark Stadium. The Bills scratched wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips while both players continue to recover from their injuries. According to Buffalo’s final injury report, McKenzie is dealing with a hamstring issue, and Phillips has a shoulder ailment.
Ravens-Bengals DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.QUARTERBACK:. Joe Burrow is set to lead the Cincinnati Bengals in their second consecutive playoff trip as they...
Where Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Stands With Recovery From Injury
Jaylen Brown is set to miss his second consecutive game due to right adductor tightness when the Boston Celtics take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road Saturday night. The star guard sustained the injury during his 41-point effort in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Joe...
Giants Twitter Account Dunks On Vikings After Wild-Card Win
The sixth-seeded New York Giants eliminated the sixth-seeded Vikings from the NFL playoffs and then threw some dirt on Minnesota’s grave following a 31-24 victory in the NFC wild-card round. The G-Men also proved, as the old saying goes, “People don’t forget.”. New York’s official Twitter account...
Short-Lived Twitter Bio Hints At Possible Aaron Donald Retirement
J.J. Watt sneakily announced his retirement from the NFL through a Twitter post early last month. It appears Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald tried to do the same in the middle of Sunday’s wild-card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. During the game between AFC...
Patriots Legend Urges New England To Retain Jerod Mayo At All Costs
There were no mincing words from New England Patriots’ legendary linebacker Tedy Bruschi. Bruschi, who now is an NFL analyst for ESPN, believes the Patriots should do everything in their power to make sure Jerod Mayo stays in New England. The Patriots are in the process of trying to...
What Does Patriots Statement Mean For Jerod Mayo’s 2023 Role?
The New England Patriots’ unprecedented Thursday night statement included two headline-worthy announcements. One was that the Patriots will begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. The team declaring that was news in itself — Bill Belichick typically is loath to reveal any details about his roster or staff until the NFL requires him to — but earlier reports had indicated that New England was making changes to its offensive coaching structure after an underwhelming 2022 season.
WNBA Rumors: CT Sun Trading Jonquel Jones In Three-Team Deal
The Connecticut Sun reportedly are trading 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty in a three-team deal. Rachel Galligan of Winsider was the first to report the news Sunday evening, citing that it was close to being finalized. ESPN confirmed Jones was heading to the Liberty and added it was “expected to be finalized” Sunday night.
Josh Allen Interception Leads To Heated Bills-Dolphins Scrap
There was a playoff feel to Sunday’s AFC wild-card contest between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, and it was on display with time ticking down in the first half. Bills quarterback Josh Allen shoved Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins with six minutes remaining in the...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0