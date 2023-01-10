McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO