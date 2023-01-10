ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl.  Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC.  ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

What Tom Brady Said About Cowboys Before Monday's Game

On Monday night, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Cowboys in the first round of the NFC playoffs.  The Buccaneers and Cowboys met in Week 1 of the regular season. Brady had 212 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 19-3 victory.  Speaking to the media Friday ...
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Makes Interesting Tom Brady Prediction

Stephen A. isn’t the only one who agrees. Stephen A. has had some interesting sports hot takes this year. Of course, you can say that about any given year. However, there is no doubt that the NFL has given him plenty of talking points. This is especially true as it pertains to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Troy Aikman pays Tom Brady the ultimate backhanded compliment

Is there a foot race brewing between quarterback legends? If so, Hall of Famer and ESPN “Monday Night Football” analyst Troy Aikman thinks he has a step on notoriously slow Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. “I kid him about it — he’s the most un-athletic quarterback in the game,” Aikman told the “Sports Illustrated Media Podcast” this week. “I’m 56 years old and I’m pretty confident I can outrun him in the 40-yard dash.” It was a good-natured jab from one storied pass-thrower to another — Brady is a lock to join Aikman being enshrined in Canton when he finally retires — as the...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst's Cowboys Head Coach Prediction Going Viral

On Friday morning, an ESPN analyst was asked to predict who the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys will be in 2023. The question was asked as the Cowboys head into a Wild Card contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reports have suggested this could be Mike McCarthy's last game as head coach - if ...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Playoff starter based on warmups

Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is taking reps with Baltimore's first-team offense in pre-game warmups for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Huntley has already been deemed active after sitting out the regular-season finale, and all indications suggest he'll work as the starter while playing through his injuries....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Ruled out for wild-card round

Mostert (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game in Buffalo, Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. Mostert will be sidelined by the broken thumb he suffered in the Week 18 win over the Jets. Miami will roll out a shorthanded offense against the Bills, with third-stringer Skylar Thompson under center. Jeff Wilson figures to lead the backfield in Mostert's absence, with Salvon Ahmed spelling him. Mostert's absence also creates a vacancy at kick returner, which could be filled by Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill or Cedrick Wilson (hip/groin).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys must win first, but options for divisional round down to 2

The Dallas Cowboys are focused on the task at hand. Despite being slight road favorites, there’s no question that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady present a ridiculous hurdle for the Cowboys to climb over. With the team’s history against the quarterback (0-7) and on the road on the playoffs (0-for-30 years), there’s no way they are looking beyond the task at hand, escaping Monday night with a win.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Zay Jones: Catches long touchdown

Jones recorded eight receptions on 13 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round win over the Chargers. Jones had only 17 yards on eight targets in the first half, which was representative of the Jaguars' offensive success. However, that frustration disappeared late in the third quarter when Jones broke free from the Chargers' secondary to catch a 39-yard touchdown. Contrary to past seasons, Jones has emerged as a big-play threat of late by recording six receptions of at least 20 yards over his last eight games.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
msn.com

NFL Wild-Card Weekend Picks From the MMQB Staff

The playoffs have arrived, and with them come six games on a jam-packed wild-card weekend. Our staff has already filled out brackets all the way through Super Bowl LVII, but here are our wild-card picks for those of you who have been following our picks competition all season. Our staff...
CBS Sports

Ravens' Tylan Wallace: Won't play Sunday

Wallace (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Bengals. Wallace landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury, but he didn't practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff matchup. The reserve wideout has caught just four of seven targets for 33 yards across nine appearances, so his absence shouldn't have a major impact on Baltimore's offense.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign

McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

