Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC. ...
NFL playoffs: 49ers' Brock Purdy joins Joe Montana, Steve Young in rare club after historic NFL playoff debut
Brock Purdy, aka Mr. Irrelevant, was anything but irrelevant as the 49ers beat the Seahawks 41-23 in Saturday's playoff opener, including outscoring Seattle 25-6 in the second half. Purdy completed 18-of-30 passes for 332 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and also added a rushing touchdown in the blowout win.
What Tom Brady Said About Cowboys Before Monday's Game
On Monday night, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Cowboys in the first round of the NFC playoffs. The Buccaneers and Cowboys met in Week 1 of the regular season. Brady had 212 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 19-3 victory. Speaking to the media Friday ...
Troy Aikman Takes Hilarious Jab At Tom Brady Ahead Of Cowboys vs. Bucs In NFL Wild Card Matchup
Neither Troy Aikman nor Tom Brady have ever been known for their elite-level speed on the football field. But, recently, Aikman actually posed a pretty interesting question while taking a jab at Brady. Who would clock the faster time in a 40-yard dash at this time? In a recent podcast...
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Stephen A. Smith Makes Interesting Tom Brady Prediction
Stephen A. isn’t the only one who agrees. Stephen A. has had some interesting sports hot takes this year. Of course, you can say that about any given year. However, there is no doubt that the NFL has given him plenty of talking points. This is especially true as it pertains to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Troy Aikman pays Tom Brady the ultimate backhanded compliment
Is there a foot race brewing between quarterback legends? If so, Hall of Famer and ESPN “Monday Night Football” analyst Troy Aikman thinks he has a step on notoriously slow Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. “I kid him about it — he’s the most un-athletic quarterback in the game,” Aikman told the “Sports Illustrated Media Podcast” this week. “I’m 56 years old and I’m pretty confident I can outrun him in the 40-yard dash.” It was a good-natured jab from one storied pass-thrower to another — Brady is a lock to join Aikman being enshrined in Canton when he finally retires — as the...
ESPN Analyst's Cowboys Head Coach Prediction Going Viral
On Friday morning, an ESPN analyst was asked to predict who the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys will be in 2023. The question was asked as the Cowboys head into a Wild Card contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reports have suggested this could be Mike McCarthy's last game as head coach - if ...
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Playoff starter based on warmups
Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is taking reps with Baltimore's first-team offense in pre-game warmups for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Huntley has already been deemed active after sitting out the regular-season finale, and all indications suggest he'll work as the starter while playing through his injuries....
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Ruled out for wild-card round
Mostert (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game in Buffalo, Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. Mostert will be sidelined by the broken thumb he suffered in the Week 18 win over the Jets. Miami will roll out a shorthanded offense against the Bills, with third-stringer Skylar Thompson under center. Jeff Wilson figures to lead the backfield in Mostert's absence, with Salvon Ahmed spelling him. Mostert's absence also creates a vacancy at kick returner, which could be filled by Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill or Cedrick Wilson (hip/groin).
Cowboys must win first, but options for divisional round down to 2
The Dallas Cowboys are focused on the task at hand. Despite being slight road favorites, there’s no question that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady present a ridiculous hurdle for the Cowboys to climb over. With the team’s history against the quarterback (0-7) and on the road on the playoffs (0-for-30 years), there’s no way they are looking beyond the task at hand, escaping Monday night with a win.
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Catches long touchdown
Jones recorded eight receptions on 13 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round win over the Chargers. Jones had only 17 yards on eight targets in the first half, which was representative of the Jaguars' offensive success. However, that frustration disappeared late in the third quarter when Jones broke free from the Chargers' secondary to catch a 39-yard touchdown. Contrary to past seasons, Jones has emerged as a big-play threat of late by recording six receptions of at least 20 yards over his last eight games.
NFL Wild-Card Weekend Picks From the MMQB Staff
The playoffs have arrived, and with them come six games on a jam-packed wild-card weekend. Our staff has already filled out brackets all the way through Super Bowl LVII, but here are our wild-card picks for those of you who have been following our picks competition all season. Our staff...
NFL Fans Are Shocked at the New York Giants Injury Report Entering the Playoffs
Some teams are able to pull it together before the playoffs. But the New York Giants are on another level with the latest injury report. On Sunday, the Giants are going to have to take on the Minnesota Vikings. It’ll be a tough NFL Wild Card battle. The New...
Ravens' Tylan Wallace: Won't play Sunday
Wallace (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Bengals. Wallace landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury, but he didn't practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff matchup. The reserve wideout has caught just four of seven targets for 33 yards across nine appearances, so his absence shouldn't have a major impact on Baltimore's offense.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign
McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
