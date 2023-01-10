ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

In photos: Pat Benatar turns 70: a look back

UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Singer and songwriter Pat Benatar, best known for hit songs "Hit me With Your Best Shot," "We Belong," "Love is a Battlefield" and more, turns 70 on January 10, 2023. Benatar will join Pink on tour in summer 2023. Here's a look back at her career through the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJ2Xg_0k9cCVTs00
Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Pat Benatar sings to the crowd at the Fair St. Louis event in St. Louis on July 4, 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDvNW_0k9cCVTs00
Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Benatar performs with the Lindenhurst High School Choir, her alma mater, for a free concert in New York City on May 27, 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Piro2_0k9cCVTs00
Photo by Roger Williams/UPI

Benatar appears in concert at the Pechanga Indian Reservation and Casino in Temecula, Calif., on July 29, 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1bWR_0k9cCVTs00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Benatar and her husband, Neil Giraldo, react after they perform at the "Fox & Friends" All American Concert Series at Fox Studios in New York City on June 29, 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26jvTO_0k9cCVTs00
Photo by Michael Bush/UPI

Benatar performs in concert at the Cruzan Amphitheater outside of West Palm Beach, Fla., on October 13, 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVriA_0k9cCVTs00
Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Benatar performs in concert at the River City Casino in St. Louis on June 26, 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ooQ3U_0k9cCVTs00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Benatar performs at the 35th annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning at Solberg Airport in Readington, N.J., on July 29, 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLVBp_0k9cCVTs00
Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Benatar and Giraldo arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23, 2022. Benatar was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ringo Starr Announces 2023 Spring Tour

Ringo Starr has announced new tour dates for 2023. The former Beatle and his All Starr Band — which currently consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will launch a spring tour on May 19 in Temecula, Calif. The trek contains mostly West Coast dates, including a three-night stay in Las Vegas, and will conclude on June 17 in San Jose.
COLORADO STATE
UPI News

Holland Taylor turns 80: a look back

Actress Holland Taylor, best known for her roles in "Two and a Half Men," "The Practice" and "Bosom Buddies," turns 80 on January 14, 2023. Here's a look back at her career.
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Major Transformation

Longtime NCIS fans will remember Emily Wickersham for her portrayal of Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Some might even remember her blonde looks as well. But it apparently was time for a change and Wickersham was up for the task. As you can see below, the blonde is now a brunette. We don’t know why she changed her hairstyle but commenters were approving of the new look.
Whiskey Riff

Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette

If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FLORIDA STATE
tiremeetsroad.com

Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum

Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Celebrities pronounced dead this past week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
AMARILLO, TX
Rolling Stone

Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart

The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
521K+
Followers
71K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy