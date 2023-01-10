In photos: Pat Benatar turns 70: a look back

Singer and songwriter Pat Benatar, best known for hit songs "Hit me With Your Best Shot," "We Belong," "Love is a Battlefield" and more, turns 70 on January 10, 2023. Benatar will join Pink on tour in summer 2023. Here's a look back at her career through the years.

Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Pat Benatar sings to the crowd at the Fair St. Louis event in St. Louis on July 4, 2003.

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Benatar performs with the Lindenhurst High School Choir, her alma mater, for a free concert in New York City on May 27, 2004.

Photo by Roger Williams/UPI

Benatar appears in concert at the Pechanga Indian Reservation and Casino in Temecula, Calif., on July 29, 2005.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Benatar and her husband, Neil Giraldo, react after they perform at the "Fox & Friends" All American Concert Series at Fox Studios in New York City on June 29, 2012.

Photo by Michael Bush/UPI

Benatar performs in concert at the Cruzan Amphitheater outside of West Palm Beach, Fla., on October 13, 2012.

Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Benatar performs in concert at the River City Casino in St. Louis on June 26, 2013.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Benatar performs at the 35th annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning at Solberg Airport in Readington, N.J., on July 29, 2017.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Benatar and Giraldo arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23, 2022. Benatar was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.