In photos: Pat Benatar turns 70: a look back
Singer and songwriter Pat Benatar, best known for hit songs "Hit me With Your Best Shot," "We Belong," "Love is a Battlefield" and more, turns 70 on January 10, 2023. Benatar will join Pink on tour in summer 2023. Here's a look back at her career through the years.
Pat Benatar sings to the crowd at the Fair St. Louis event in St. Louis on July 4, 2003.
Benatar performs with the Lindenhurst High School Choir, her alma mater, for a free concert in New York City on May 27, 2004.
Benatar appears in concert at the Pechanga Indian Reservation and Casino in Temecula, Calif., on July 29, 2005.
Benatar and her husband, Neil Giraldo, react after they perform at the "Fox & Friends" All American Concert Series at Fox Studios in New York City on June 29, 2012.
Benatar performs in concert at the Cruzan Amphitheater outside of West Palm Beach, Fla., on October 13, 2012.
Benatar performs in concert at the River City Casino in St. Louis on June 26, 2013.
Benatar performs at the 35th annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning at Solberg Airport in Readington, N.J., on July 29, 2017.
Benatar and Giraldo arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23, 2022. Benatar was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.
