Chambersburg, PA

Found Chambersburg Teen Missing Since Christmas Eve, State Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZwrxJ_0k9cCNfI00

UPDATE

Feryi Sarate-Mancio has been found safe on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023; no additional details have been released. The state police thank the public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL

A 15-year-old from Chambersburg has been missing since Christmas Eve, according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Feryi Sarate-Mancio was reported missing on Jan. 3, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazier says.

She was last seen in the 800 block of Limestone Drive, Guilford Township on Dec. 24, 2022.

Sarate-Mancio is described as weighing approximately 120 pound

Pennsylvania state police in Chambersburg continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or location has been urged to contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161 you can refer to incident number PA2023-13229.

