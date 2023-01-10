ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon, TN

radionwtn.com

After Great First Week, Helping Hand Now At $67,392

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction had a great day Saturday to close out a great first week. With $20,000 raised Saturday, the grand total raised so far this year is at $67,392. With a small army of volunteers, Helping Hand raises thousands of dollars each year for over 80 non-profit and public service groups.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Helping Hand Total Now At $47,392

Paris, Tenn.–On Day Five of the 2023 Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction, the total raised has reached $47,392. Friday’s total of $10,000 even was raised by the Paris Rotary Club, the Osage/Airport community, Party Bounce & Jump and the PI. There were 15 slates of a wide range of donated items today.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

UTM Latimer-Smith Building Opens For Classes

MARTIN, Tenn. – The first day of spring classes at the University of Tennessee at Martin also signaled opening day for the university’s new Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building. A $6.5 million gift by Bill and Carol Latimer, of Union City, made the $65 million, 120,000-square-foot, three-story building possible. The building was dedicated Oct. 27 last fall, and preparations for this first day in the facility have been underway since.
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Brack Boone, a.k.a. ‘Junior’

Brack Boone, a.k.a. ‘Junior’, 71, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away at his residence Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born Sunday, September 9, 1951, in Stewart County, Tennessee, the beloved son of the late Brack, Sr. and Hazel Mohon Boone. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister: Joyce Baggett; and brother-in-law: Randall Davis.
DOVER, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 13, 2023

Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Bassmaster Junior Tourney Won’t Return To Carroll Co.

It is official the 2023 Bassmaster Junior National Championship will not be returning to Carroll County. The decision, made by Bassmaster, is due to their desire to have more boats fishing the tournament. Carroll County Chamber Director Brad Hurley said, “They would like to have 120+ boats fishing the tournament....
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Benefit For Shannon Bomar & Family Set

Paris, Tenn.–A benefit for Shannon Bomar and his family will be held from 4-10 p.m. February 4 at the Henry County Fairgounds. Bomar suffered a brain aneurysm and was airlifted to St. Thomas West and recovery will be extensive. Bomar is Assistant Fire Chief at the Cottage Grove Volunteer...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Smith Named New Stewart County Chamber Director

Dover, Tenn.–A life-long resident of Stewart County with experience with Chamber experience has been hired as the new Stewart County Chamber of Commerce Director. Angie Smith was named unanimously by the board after interviews with seven candidates. She is the former Assistant Director of the Clarksville Area Chamber of...
STEWART COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

City Of Paris Martin Luther King Day Closings

Closed Monday, January 16th and will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17th. Closed Monday, January 16th and will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on January 17th. There will be no sanitation picked up on Monday, January 16th. Monday and Tuesday Sanitation routes will run on Tuesday, January 17th. Landfill:
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Planners Approve New Cell Tower For Paris

Paris, Tenn.–A site plan for a new Verizon cell tower in Paris was approved unanimously Thursday by the Paris Municipal Regional Planning Commission. The 135 foot monotype cell tower will be erected on Depot Street on the lot where Trinity Funeral Home was located until a fire destroyed the building several years ago. The lot is owned by Terel Broady and will be leased by the Terra Consulting Group for Veizon Wireless.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

UT Martin Volleyball Announces Mid-Year Additions

MARTIN, Tenn. – The defending Ohio Valley Conference beach volleyball and reigning volleyball regular season champions received a big lift as University of Tennessee at Martin head coach Jaclynn Wilson has announced the additions of Halle Everett and Jenna Vallée. Everett is a 6-2 outside hitter who played...
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

UT Martin Women’s Basketball Narrowly Falls at Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Freshmen Josie Storey and Anaya Brown each established career-highs in the scoring column this evening but the University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball squad dropped a close 71-67 decision to Tennessee State at the Gentry Center. Storey’s game-high 18 points came off a 6-of-11...
MARTIN, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Hog truck overturns on US 641 South

HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
HAZEL, KY
radionwtn.com

Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot

Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Arrest Made In Trenton Sonic Armed Robbery

Trenton, Tenn.–The Trenton Police Department has made an arrest in the armed robbery of the Sonic restaurant in late December. Nicholas Raymer is being held at the Gibson County Correctional Complex on $75,000 bond.
TRENTON, TN
radionwtn.com

Dozens Arrested In Carroll County Drug Operation

HUNTINGDON – An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll County has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. Today, during an extensive roundup involving numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized, and a search warrant was secured.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN

