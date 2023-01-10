Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
After Great First Week, Helping Hand Now At $67,392
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction had a great day Saturday to close out a great first week. With $20,000 raised Saturday, the grand total raised so far this year is at $67,392. With a small army of volunteers, Helping Hand raises thousands of dollars each year for over 80 non-profit and public service groups.
radionwtn.com
Prayer Breakfast, Community Forum, Drum Major For Justice Award Set For Martin Luther King Day In Paris
Paris, Tenn.–The annual observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will cover two days of activities in Paris, including the annual community prayer breakfast, speakers, forum and presentation of the Drum Major for Justice Award. Rev. Andre Richardson said activities will be kicked off with a youth rally...
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Total Now At $47,392
Paris, Tenn.–On Day Five of the 2023 Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction, the total raised has reached $47,392. Friday’s total of $10,000 even was raised by the Paris Rotary Club, the Osage/Airport community, Party Bounce & Jump and the PI. There were 15 slates of a wide range of donated items today.
radionwtn.com
UTM Latimer-Smith Building Opens For Classes
MARTIN, Tenn. – The first day of spring classes at the University of Tennessee at Martin also signaled opening day for the university’s new Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building. A $6.5 million gift by Bill and Carol Latimer, of Union City, made the $65 million, 120,000-square-foot, three-story building possible. The building was dedicated Oct. 27 last fall, and preparations for this first day in the facility have been underway since.
radionwtn.com
Brack Boone, a.k.a. ‘Junior’
Brack Boone, a.k.a. ‘Junior’, 71, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away at his residence Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born Sunday, September 9, 1951, in Stewart County, Tennessee, the beloved son of the late Brack, Sr. and Hazel Mohon Boone. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister: Joyce Baggett; and brother-in-law: Randall Davis.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 13, 2023
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
radionwtn.com
Bassmaster Junior Tourney Won’t Return To Carroll Co.
It is official the 2023 Bassmaster Junior National Championship will not be returning to Carroll County. The decision, made by Bassmaster, is due to their desire to have more boats fishing the tournament. Carroll County Chamber Director Brad Hurley said, “They would like to have 120+ boats fishing the tournament....
radionwtn.com
Benefit For Shannon Bomar & Family Set
Paris, Tenn.–A benefit for Shannon Bomar and his family will be held from 4-10 p.m. February 4 at the Henry County Fairgounds. Bomar suffered a brain aneurysm and was airlifted to St. Thomas West and recovery will be extensive. Bomar is Assistant Fire Chief at the Cottage Grove Volunteer...
radionwtn.com
Smith Named New Stewart County Chamber Director
Dover, Tenn.–A life-long resident of Stewart County with experience with Chamber experience has been hired as the new Stewart County Chamber of Commerce Director. Angie Smith was named unanimously by the board after interviews with seven candidates. She is the former Assistant Director of the Clarksville Area Chamber of...
radionwtn.com
City Of Paris Martin Luther King Day Closings
Closed Monday, January 16th and will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17th. Closed Monday, January 16th and will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on January 17th. There will be no sanitation picked up on Monday, January 16th. Monday and Tuesday Sanitation routes will run on Tuesday, January 17th. Landfill:
radionwtn.com
Planners Approve New Cell Tower For Paris
Paris, Tenn.–A site plan for a new Verizon cell tower in Paris was approved unanimously Thursday by the Paris Municipal Regional Planning Commission. The 135 foot monotype cell tower will be erected on Depot Street on the lot where Trinity Funeral Home was located until a fire destroyed the building several years ago. The lot is owned by Terel Broady and will be leased by the Terra Consulting Group for Veizon Wireless.
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Volleyball Announces Mid-Year Additions
MARTIN, Tenn. – The defending Ohio Valley Conference beach volleyball and reigning volleyball regular season champions received a big lift as University of Tennessee at Martin head coach Jaclynn Wilson has announced the additions of Halle Everett and Jenna Vallée. Everett is a 6-2 outside hitter who played...
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Women’s Basketball Narrowly Falls at Tennessee State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Freshmen Josie Storey and Anaya Brown each established career-highs in the scoring column this evening but the University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball squad dropped a close 71-67 decision to Tennessee State at the Gentry Center. Storey’s game-high 18 points came off a 6-of-11...
WSMV
THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County
FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old. “I am always down here on...
Murray Ledger & Times
Hog truck overturns on US 641 South
HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
radionwtn.com
Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
radionwtn.com
Arrest Made In Trenton Sonic Armed Robbery
Trenton, Tenn.–The Trenton Police Department has made an arrest in the armed robbery of the Sonic restaurant in late December. Nicholas Raymer is being held at the Gibson County Correctional Complex on $75,000 bond.
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
radionwtn.com
Dozens Arrested In Carroll County Drug Operation
HUNTINGDON – An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll County has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. Today, during an extensive roundup involving numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized, and a search warrant was secured.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Fatal Accident that Occurred on Tuesday on I-840 near the Rutherford / Williamson County Line Remains Under Investigation
Few details are being released about a fatal accident that occurred on I-840 early Tuesday morning (01/10/2023). In fact, not even a preliminary crash report is being released on the wreck that happened near the Arno Road exit, about 5-miles past the Triune / Arrington exit on I-840-West. Both vehicles...
