ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
kelo.com

Kansas City man sentenced for drug running in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Ricky Lee Young, Jr., 39, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release. In the summer of 2021,Young and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCTV 5

Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court. The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers. The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas City native new owner of original ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon

ASTORIA, Ore. — A Kansas City native is now officially the owner of the 1896 Victorian-era home featured in film “The Goonies.”. Behman Zakeri, a serial entrepreneur and “self-proclaimed Goonie” closed on the restored private residence this week, according to John L. Scott Real Estate. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Oldest polar bear in the U.S. dies in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo says its beloved polar bear Berlin has died. The 33-year-old polar bear was the oldest polar bear in the United States, according to the zoo. The zoo said Berlin had been struggling with hypertension and renal failure recently, and there was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

VIDEO Appears to Show Black Wolf Roaming Kansas City

This recent, startling footage shows what appears to be a large black wolf wandering through a Kansas City neighborhood. Uploaded as a short by YoutTube user Yung Money, the clip also features his flowing expletives as the man sees something he absolutely did not expect. Appearing to be a black phase gray wolf (Canis lupus), the canine warily trots through a snow covered yard towards a fire hydrant.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
CASS COUNTY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Body found in attic of rural Kansas home; KBI investigates

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a suspicious death investigation after the body of a 56-year-old man was found in the attic of a home in rural Kansas. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female resident at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the KBI.
HORTON, KS
WIBW

LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police wants surrounding areas to be on the lookout for a man who is said to be armed and dangerous. Derrick James Davidson has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from the police. LPD said it is believed he stole a car in Topeka then took off to Lawrence.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
TOPEKA, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Felony murder charges filed in Saturday’s double fatality crash

Charles T. Matthews of Kansas City, Kan., faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two people killed last Saturday at Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue when he crashed into their vehicle as he was fleeing from Kansas City, Kan., Police (KCKPD) officers. Matthews faces two counts of...
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy