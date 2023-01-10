Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas City drug recovery center concerned with smell from nearby grow operation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s something in the air near E. 23rd Street and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. A marijuana grow facility moved in last year, but a nearby drug addiction recovery center said there’s been one big problem. “You smell it. It’s got a...
kelo.com
Kansas City man sentenced for drug running in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Ricky Lee Young, Jr., 39, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release. In the summer of 2021,Young and...
KCTV 5
Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court. The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers. The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the...
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
Kansas City woman injured by rock that crashed through her windshield speaks out
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is out of the hospital and speaking out for the first time after she was hit in the head with a rock that crashed through her windshield.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas City native new owner of original ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon
ASTORIA, Ore. — A Kansas City native is now officially the owner of the 1896 Victorian-era home featured in film “The Goonies.”. Behman Zakeri, a serial entrepreneur and “self-proclaimed Goonie” closed on the restored private residence this week, according to John L. Scott Real Estate. The...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oldest polar bear in the U.S. dies in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo says its beloved polar bear Berlin has died. The 33-year-old polar bear was the oldest polar bear in the United States, according to the zoo. The zoo said Berlin had been struggling with hypertension and renal failure recently, and there was...
VIDEO Appears to Show Black Wolf Roaming Kansas City
This recent, startling footage shows what appears to be a large black wolf wandering through a Kansas City neighborhood. Uploaded as a short by YoutTube user Yung Money, the clip also features his flowing expletives as the man sees something he absolutely did not expect. Appearing to be a black phase gray wolf (Canis lupus), the canine warily trots through a snow covered yard towards a fire hydrant.
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
KMBC.com
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
Kansas woman hospitalized in St. Joe after rollover crash
ATCHISON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Atchison. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Ford Fusion driven by Taylor Bonar, 26, Atchison, was eastbound in the 600 block Laramie Street and struck a parked vehicle. After impact the Ford rolled over...
Wichita Eagle
Body found in attic of rural Kansas home; KBI investigates
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a suspicious death investigation after the body of a 56-year-old man was found in the attic of a home in rural Kansas. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female resident at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the KBI.
Sun Fresh grocery store in south Kansas City closing soon
The Sun Fresh Market at Red Bridge and Holmes roads in south Kansas City has confirmed it will close at the end of the month.
WIBW
LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police wants surrounding areas to be on the lookout for a man who is said to be armed and dangerous. Derrick James Davidson has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from the police. LPD said it is believed he stole a car in Topeka then took off to Lawrence.
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
northeastnews.net
Felony murder charges filed in Saturday’s double fatality crash
Charles T. Matthews of Kansas City, Kan., faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two people killed last Saturday at Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue when he crashed into their vehicle as he was fleeing from Kansas City, Kan., Police (KCKPD) officers. Matthews faces two counts of...
Kansas City police locate missing girl
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a girl who went missing after not getting on her bus after school on Friday.
Kansas City councilman threatened by man with gun over Facebook Live
A man walking around Kansas City, Missouri was threatening Kansas City Councilmember Brandon Ellington on Facebook Live while carrying a rifle.
