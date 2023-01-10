City of Augusta to host MLK parade Saturday, January 14th

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Join the City of Augusta and the Augusta branch of the NAACP in celebrating the life and legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.

The event will begin at 1:00 pm at Dyess Park Community Center, located at 902 James Brown Blvd.

The parade will proceed south on James Brown Blvd., then west onto Wrightsboro Road, north onto Augusta Ave., east onto Laney Walker Blvd., and then north onto 11th Street to Johnson Motors.

