The Michigan Wolverines will look to continue their recent success against the Iowa Hawkeyes when they meet in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Thursday night. The Wolverines (9-6, 3-1 Big Ten), who have won two of three overall, have beaten Iowa in four of the past six meetings. The teams split last year's series with Michigan winning 84-79 in Iowa City, Iowa, before losing 82-71 in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3), who defeated Rutgers 76-65 on Sunday, have won back-to-back games for the first time since winning five in a row to start the season.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO