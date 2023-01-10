‘True Spirit’ Trailer: Tegan Croft Is A Young Woman Attempting A Sailing Record In This Netflix Drama

Read full article on original website
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Trailer: Showtime’s Dark, Culty Survivalist Series Returns On March 24, Elijah Wood & Lauren Ambrose Join Cast
Few TV shows are as buzzy as Showtime‘s “Yellowjackets.” It’s the second-most streamed series in the network’s history after “Dexter: New Blood,” and its positive reception with critics speaks for itself. Look no further than its 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as proof. Not too shabby for a show with quite the niche: a dark, culty, and survivalist teen drama that alternates between two separate timelines.
‘Mad Cats’ Trailer: Director Reiki Tsuno Says “No More Depressing Films” & Tries To Supercharge Japanese Cinema [Slamdance Exclusive]
The year is 1995, and you’ve submitted your film to the Sundance Film Festival, and they’ve said no. What do you do? Are you disappointed? Yes. Do you feel lost or defeated? Maybe. Do you give up? No. That is the origin story of the Slamdance Film Festival, which happens every year in Park City, Utah, at the same time as the Sundance Film Festival. Unwilling to take “no” for an answer, Dan Mirvish, Jon Fitzgerald, Shane Kuhn, Peter Baxter, and Paul Rachman created the Slamdance Festival to give independent filmmakers a voice.
‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’ Adds Directors Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg & Gandja Monteiro
Like what Jac Schaeffer did as the creator, head writer, and executive producer of Marvel’s “WandaVision,” arguably the best Marvel Disney+ show to date? Well, you might be happy about the recent development of “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.”. Essentially a sequel or follow-up to “WandaVision,” ‘Coven...
‘The Bear’: FX Slates Season 2 Premiere Of Its Hit Series For Early Summer, Will Have 10 Episodes
After its premiere on FX last June, “The Bear” quickly became one of 2022’s most critically acclaimed TV series. And now the buzzy show returns sooner than expected. Deadline reports FX has the series penciled in for an early summer release date this year, an exact date coming later. On top of that, “The Bear” Season 2 will be ten episodes long, up from Season 1’s eight.
‘Sister Wives’: Madison Accuses Meri Brown of Being a ‘Monster’ in Old Deleted Tweets in Light of Paedons’ Allegations
In light of Paedon Brown's allegations about 'Sister Wives' star, Meri Brown's behavior, Madison Brush's deleted tweets from 2019 have resurfaced, where she allegedly calls Meri 'abusive.'
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
'Yellowstone' star Gil Birmingham on working with Kevin Costner: 'Deep respect and appreciation for him'
“Yellowstone” actor Gil Birmingham talked about working on the show with co-star Kevin Costner while speaking to reporters at the Critics Choice Awards.
‘The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House’ Season One Review: Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Netflix Show Is A Rich and Rewarding Experience
“You must show what’s unseen, but you cannot show too much either,” Mother Chiyo (Keiko Matsuzaka) explains to apprentice maiko Sumire (Natsuki Deguchi) about the delicate balance of expressing the story of a traditional mai dance. This same ethos permeates throughout the soft tone of the new Netflix series “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House,” from acclaimed filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda. Like these traditional dances, the director brings a decidedly light touch to the series, never reveling in drama, but rather choosing to reveal deep emotions through the smallest of gestures.
‘History Of The World, Part II’ Trailer: Mel Brooks’ Comedy Sequel All-Star Cast Features Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, Taika Waititi & Many More
What makes history funny? Mel Brooks cracked the code 40 years ago with his classic comedy “History of the World, Part I.” The film takes viewers through various periods ranging from pre-historic to The French Revolution — each one producing hilarious results. A sequel was always part of the joke, even cemented by a fake trailer that teased its upcoming segments. Somehow the punchline is paying off with a surprising addition. Hulu is offering a history lesson of its own with the series “History of the World, Part II.”
‘Missing’ Review: Screenlife Sequel To The Thriller ‘Searching’ With Storm Reid Never Quite Connects
Like “Searching” back in 2018, the standalone sequel “Missing” has again embattled another only child with one dead parent. Only this time, it’s the alive parent who finds themselves at the center of a viral, true crime mystery. Killed by the same illness of lymphoma as Margot Kim’s mother Pam – whose story in director Aneesh Chaganty’s previous film is touched upon in a brief excerpt from a fictional true crime series: “Unfiction” – June Allen’s (Storm Reid), father left her and her mother’s lives at a young age. Now a teenager, she lives alone with her mother, Grace (Nia Long), in Van Nuys, California, where the pair endure a typical prickly teenager-parent relationship made all the pricklier due to June’s lasting resentments towards her mom for the choices she made after her dad’s death. Grace’s new boyfriend, Kevin (Ken Leung), is by no means found favorable by her angsty daughter, but their coupling does provide one positive development: the two are taking a romantic, week-long trip to Colombia, leaving June alone in the house over summer vacation. What could possibly go wrong?
James Cameron Teases ‘Avatar 3’ Will Introduce Fire Element & Two New Cultures
Avatar: The Way of Water is still smashing it at the box office nearing $2B worldwide and director James Cameron is already teasing the next installment in the film series. While attending the Critics Choice Awards, Cameron stopped to talk to Deadline where he dropped some nuggets about what fans could expect from Avatar 3 revealing the element of fire and two new cultures would be introduced. “Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak,” he told Deadline. Cameron continued spilling the tea adding,...
Maren Morris apologizes for how country music treats LGBTQ+ people on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Maren Morris is doing the work as an ally. "I'm sorry" for country music's relationship with LGBTQ+ people, she told queens on "RuPaul's Drag Race."
‘Skinamarink’ Review: The Scares In This TikTok-Viral Indie Horror Are All In Your Head
In 2008, psychologists Jennifer Whitson and Adam Galinsky scared people into seeing things that weren’t there. In a study, they simulated loss of control in one group of participants, then showed their subjects a series of distorted black-and-white images. Some of the pictures contained the obfuscated outlines of actual things — a horse, a planet, a sailboat — the rest were just staticky abstractions. The group that had been made to feel out of control was more likely to name images where there were none to find.
‘Marlowe’ Trailer: Liam Neeson Stars In His 100th Movie From ‘The Big Sleep’ Director Neil Jordan
Any film noir lover knows the names of novelist Raymond Chandler and his hardboiled detective, Philip Marlowe, go hand in hand with the film genre. And over the decades, there’s been several timeless renditions of Marlowe onscreen, from Humphrey Bogart and Dick Powell‘s seminal performances in “The Big Sleep” and “Murder, My Sweet” to Elliott Gould‘s off-beat take in 1973’s “The Long Goodbye.” Now Liam Neeson takes a crack at the character, in his 100th film role, in “Marlowe,” in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend.
‘Lioness’: Morgan Freeman Joins Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming CIA Drama For Paramount+
Taylor Sheridan‘s upcoming CIA drama series “Lioness” for Paramount+ may be one of his most star-studded projects yet. Deadline reports that Morgan Freeman is the latest to join the cast of the original series joining other A-listers like Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman. Still no word on a release date for the series, though.
‘Indiana Jones 5′: Upcoming Sequel Won’t Be Composer John Williams’ Final Film Score After All
Last summer, legendary composer John Williams said his score for the upcoming “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” would be the last of his storied career. Now it appears he spoke too soon. The Playlist can report that the 90-year-old won’t retire from film music after all, confirming his decision at a special event with Steven Spielberg on Thursday night.
‘Back To Black’ First Look: Check Out Marisa Abela As Amy Winehouse As Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Biopic Start Shooting Next Week
Well, it’s official: “Industry” star Marisa Abela plays Amy Winehouse in Sam Taylor-Johnson‘s upcoming biopic “Back To Black.” The long-gestating project finally enters production on January 16 in London. The film traces Winehouse’s rise to fame in London in the early ’00s, when she and Taylor-Johnson first met and became friends in Camden’s High Street scene.
J.D. Dillard Talks ‘Devotion,’ The Greatness Of Jonathan Majors, Franchise Filmmaking & More [The Playlist Podcast]
When people talk about fighter pilot movies from the past year, many will probably think about “Top Gun: Maverick.” And though that film is great, there’s another fighter pilot film out now that might actually be, dare I say, better? That movie is “Devotion,” directed by J.D. Dillard. And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, I got the chance to talk to Dillard about his new film and working with breakout superstar Jonathan Majors.
