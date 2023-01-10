Read full article on original website
Russia criticises Reuters story on Russian hackers targeting U.S. nuclear scientists
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday criticised Reuters for spreading what it said was poorly sourced anti-Russian propaganda with a story about a Russian hacking team which targeted three nuclear research laboratories. Reuters on Jan. 6 reported the Russian hacking team, known as Cold River, had...
Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts to rein in costs – FT
(Reuters) – Vodafone Group Plc is planning to shed several hundred jobs, most of which are located at its London headquarters, in a bid to rein in costs, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the discussions. Vodafone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request...
Peru 2022 growth likely hindered by protests, says central bank official
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s economy likely grew slightly less than 2.9% last year, a senior central bank official said on Friday, suggesting that the South American country’s economy expanded less than previously forecast, due in part to an explosion of social unrest that began in December. Adrian...
Hungary says deadly attack on policemen in Budapest not a terrorist act – prosecutor
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – An attack in which a man injured three Hungarian police officers in Budapest late on Thursday with a knife, one of whom died in hospital, was not a terrorist act, a prosecutor told a briefing on Friday. As the three officers tried to detain him, the...
Over 70,000 university staff in Britain to strike for 18 days over pay
LONDON (Reuters) – More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK will strike for 18 days between February and March in disputes over pay, working conditions and pensions, the University and College Union (UCU) said on Thursday. “The clock is now ticking for the sector to produce...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Exclusive-Nissan to consider Renault proposal on IP safeguards-sources
TOKYO/PARIS (Reuters) – A committee of Nissan’s board is set to meet next week to consider proposals from Renault to address a sticking point in talks to restructure the alliance between the two automakers, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Specifically, Nissan directors will consider proposals...
Kazakhstan strips ex-president’s family of legal immunity
ASTANA (Reuters) – Kazakhstan’s parliament on Friday repealed a law that gave former president Nursultan Nazarbayev’s immediate family immunity from prosecution, and took away his status as a leader of the nation. Nazarbayev, 82, ran the oil-rich Central Asian nation between 1989-2019, and created a personality cult...
Biden to welcome Japan’s Kishida and historic military reforms at White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Friday and is expected to hail what Washington sees as historic plans by Tokyo for a major military buildup in the face of shared concerns about China. Kishida is in...
Volkswagen announces changes to Mexico, Canada supervisory boards
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German car company Volkswagen Group announced on Thursday promotions in its North American operations, CFO and COO Arno Antlitz posted on LinkedIn. Volkswagen of America President and CEO Pablo Di Si will take on the role of chairman of the company’s Mexican supervisory board, and Andrew Savvas, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Volkswagen of America, will become chairman of its Canadian supervisory board.
U.S. calls for U.N. to urge Taliban to reverse bans on women
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States on Friday pushed the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution calling on the Taliban-led authorities in Afghanistan to reverse bans on women working for aid groups or attending universities and high school, diplomats said. The 15-member council met privately on Friday...
‘Sabotage’ likely culprit for Brazil’s Eletrobras towers collapse, sources say
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The collapse of two transmission towers operated by Brazilian power company Eletrobras happened after someone cut the cables used to secure the towers, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The acts of vandalism occurred between Sunday and Monday, after supporters...
Investors snap up record $39 billion emerging market sovereign bond splurge
LONDON (Reuters) – Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak. The first half of January saw 11 countries launch more than...
Iran and Britain's history of strained relations
DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British-Iranian relations, which have been strained for decades, were back in the spotlight after Iranian authorities executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari for spying, charges he had denied.
Indonesia palm oil export curbs, biodiesel plans to hit world vegoil supplies
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA (Reuters) – A move by top palm oil exporter Indonesia to restrict shipments and boost domestic biodiesel consumption is set to squeeze global vegetable oil supplies already undercut by lower output in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Edible oil buyers, including price-sensitive consumers in South Asia and Africa,...
Woman critical after avalanche near ski resort in Japan’s Hokkaido
TOKYO (Reuters) – A foreign woman has been critically injured in an avalanche at Mount Yotei near a popular ski resort on Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido, local media reported on Friday. The woman, who was at site with about 10 other people, is not showing any vital...
